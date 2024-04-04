This Is One Unexpected Sign Of Colon Cancer That Doctors Urge People Not To Ignore

With more and more young people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, it’s natural to be nervous about the disease.

Rates of colorectal cancer in people under 50 have been increasing since the 1990s, according to Dr. Michael Cecchini, a co-director of the colorectal program at the Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers and medical oncologist at Yale Cancer Center.

The exact reason why rates are increasing is unknown. Experts “think it’s something lifestyle and environmental, but exactly what that is, we don’t know,” Cecchini said. Researchers are investigating what could be happening. In the meantime, it’s important that you stay alert about colorectal cancer ― even if you’re young.

Part of this is knowing the warning signs. And there’s one surprising symptom in particular that’s been gaining attention on social media: pencil-thin poop.

As one TikTok user explained on the platform, she noticed that her stools were thinner than normal, along with other red-flag symptoms like unexplained weight loss and diarrhea. She thought that she had irritable bowel syndrome, so she didn’t go to the doctor at first. When she finally did, she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Here’s what experts say about this particular issue:

Narrow stool can be a red flag.