Trump Continues To Rant On Twitter About Caravan Of Asylum-Seekers

The president sent out a series of tweets Monday morning calling on Mexico to stop "large 'Caravans' of people enter[ing] their country." He also said that "DACA is dead" and that "Democrats want No Borders."

President Trump continued to conflate a DACA deal with a group of Central American asylum-seekers who are traveling in a caravan through Mexico, toward the US border. In a series of tweets Monday morning calling on the Mexican government to use its border laws to stop the caravans before they try to enter the US, Trump tweeted that "DACA is dead."

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!

The president is referring to a group of more than 1,000 Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, who are walking in a caravan through Mexico to the United States in hopes of being granted asylum. The people in the caravan, organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Frontiers ("People Without Borders"), told BuzzFeed News that they are fleeing poverty and the political unrest and violence that followed the swearing in of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández. The president first conflated the issue of border security and the story about the caravan with DACA on Sunday when he tweeted, "These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!" What the president doesn't mention is that no one in the group would qualify for DACA. In order to qualify for DACA, a person would have to have lived in the US since 2007 and would have to have been a child when they arrived to the US undocumented. Some of the migrants laughed when a BuzzFeed News reporter asked what they thought about Trump's assertion that they were trying to get to the US for DACA. Others said that wasn't something they were seeking, as they didn't think they'd qualify.

For whatever reason Trump is conflating two different issues, DACA and reasons these people are on the caravan. I’ve spoken with dozens of people who cite violence, instability, and poverty as reasons for leaving. Not one has mentioned DACA.

Trump started tweeting about the caravan on Sunday after Fox News aired a segment about the group.

On Monday morning he called on the Mexican government to help the US by stopping the group before it reaches the US border, saying that "Mexico has the absolute power" to stop them.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.....

...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!

The DACA program was set to expire in early March but remains in place due to federal court orders. Since that time, talks to revive DACA or plans to provide a more permanent solution for DREAMers were put on hold. Trump continued his Twitter rant by asking for a quid pro quo from Mexico, saying Mexico is making a "fortune" from the US through NAFTA and that he hopes the country will, in turn, stop people from going through Mexico to enter the US. "With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws!" Trump tweeted.

Jessica Simeone is a news assignment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Jessica Simeone at jessica.simeone@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

