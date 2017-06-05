Trump Confirms Once And For All That His Executive Order Is In Fact A Travel Ban

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!

President Trump confirmed Monday that his executive order is a "travel ban," while urging the courts implement the tougher version he originally submitted.

The early morning Twitter rant comes just one day after the president tweeted that "we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."

Monday he said people "can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!"

In the past, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has argued to reporters that the executive order is not a travel ban.

Now, Trump appears to be doubling down on comments he made over the weekend and urging the Justice Department to shoot down what he calls the "watered down" and "politically correct" version of the "travel ban" and either come up with a tougher version or go back to the original version.