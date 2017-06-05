Trump Confirms Once And For All That His Executive Order Is In Fact A Travel Ban

President Trump confirmed Monday that his executive order is a "travel ban," while urging the courts implement the tougher version he originally submitted.
The early morning Twitter rant comes just one day after the president tweeted that "we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."
Monday he said people "can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!"
In the past, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has argued to reporters that the executive order is not a travel ban.
Now, Trump appears to be doubling down on comments he made over the weekend and urging the Justice Department to shoot down what he calls the "watered down" and "politically correct" version of the "travel ban" and either come up with a tougher version or go back to the original version.
He went on to call the courts "slow and political" and vowed to keep "extreme vetting people coming into the US" in the meantime.
Trump's urgency in getting the travel ban implemented comes after the UK was hit with two terror attacks in the last two weeks. On Saturday, at least seven people were killed and another 48 were injured when suspects drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market. Just two weeks ago, a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people when he detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
In his first comments on the London Bridge attack on Saturday, Trump used the violence as justification for his executive order saying, "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"
Last week the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to hear the government’s appeal of the recent federal appellate decision to uphold a lower court's order that halted enforcement of the travel ban as well as to allow the federal government to begin enforcing the second version of the executive order that the president signed in March.
