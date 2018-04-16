Several Inmates Were Killed In A Prison Brawl In South Carolina

A massive prison fight that spread across three housing units at a maximum security prison in South Carolina, left seven inmates dead and another 17 injured.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that the fights broke out at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, about an hour outside of Columbia at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and the facility wasn't secured for nearly eight hours.
The 17 injured had to be taken off prison property to be treated at area hospitals. No prison employees or responding law enforcement were injured in the melee, according to the department of corrections.
The prison, which houses violent criminals, has had several incidents in the last several years. Just three weeks ago, inmates overpowered a guard at the prison and took control of a part of a dorm for a little more than an hour, News 13 reported.
Inmate deaths in South Carolina prisons had more than doubled from 2016 when there were five inmate on inmate killings to 2017 when there were 12, the Charlotte Observer reported.
The SC Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told the paper that this increase is due in part to an increase in cell phones and other contraband and a lack of manpower.
