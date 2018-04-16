Several Inmates Were Killed In A Prison Brawl In South Carolina

A massive prison fight that spread across three housing units at a maximum security prison in South Carolina, left seven inmates dead and another 17 injured.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that the fights broke out at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, about an hour outside of Columbia at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and the facility wasn't secured for nearly eight hours.

The 17 injured had to be taken off prison property to be treated at area hospitals. No prison employees or responding law enforcement were injured in the melee, according to the department of corrections.