President Trump Goes On Twitter Rant About His Firing Of James Comey

President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets Wednesday morning addressing his abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey , saying in one tweet that Washington will thank him once things calm down.

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!

The morning after the bombshell firing that caught Washington off-guard , the president sounded off on Twitter vowing to replace Comey with "someone who will do a far better job" and will bring "back the spirit and prestige of the FBI." He also called out the Democrats for crying foul, claiming that they had "said some of the worst things about James Comey."

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was also on Moring Joe, calling fort he appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's ties to Russia.

"That shows a deeply insecure president who is very very concerned about this investigation and that's the reason Jim Comey got fired. We've got to get to the bottom of this, a special prosecutor is needed," Kaine said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday on Morning Joe that the president fired Comey because he was concerned about an investigation into his Russian ties. He cites the president's "unusual" mention in his letter to Comey, thanking the former FBI director for informing him, "on three separate occassions," that he wasn't under investigation.

Following Blementhal's morning show circuit Trump tweeted that "watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke." He then went on to tweet that Blumenthal should be under investigation and that he orchestrated "one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history."

"For years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge and jury," Trump tweeted.

Kellyanne Conway defended the president's decision in a heated interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday morning, saying that not only did this come as a recommendation from the deputy Attorney General but also cited a loss in public confidence for the FBI director.

"This is a president who saw that the FBI director had lost the public confidence the confidence of the Republicans and Democrats," Conway said.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who took office just two weeks ago, had compiled a two-page memo that outlined the "growing erosion of trust" in the FBI.

She went on to quote from the memo that said Comey had "impaired the FBI's reputation and credibility, that he should not hold a press conference, that he was doing things that are textbook examples of what federal prosecutors should never do."

As for when he'll hire a replacement, "he'll do it when he wants to," Conway said.