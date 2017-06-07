Sections

Politics

President Trump Announces His Nomination For FBI Director On Twitter

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that Christopher A. Wray would be his nominee for FBI Director.

Jessica Simeone
Jessica Simeone
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that a former Justice Department official would be his nominee for FBI director.

Christopher Wray in 2005.
Lawrence Jackson / AP

Christopher Wray in 2005.

Christopher Wray, who Trump calls "a man of impeccable credentials," served as the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005 under president George W. Bush. More recently, Wray has worked in private practice as a litigation partner at the King & Spalding law firm, according to the firm's website.

He also served as Trump supporter and NJ Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer in the fallout of the Bridgegate scandal, according to NJ.com.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wray for comment on his nomination.

The announcement comes just one day before former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee for their investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, initially saying that he did so upon a recommendation from the Justice Department but he later said that he made the decision to fire Comey himself.

This is a developing story, check BuzzFeed News for updates.

Jessica Simeone is a news assignment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jessica Simeone at jessica.simeone@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

