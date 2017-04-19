Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Hangs Himself In Prison

Share On more Share On more

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

The 27-year-old was found in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center around 3 a.m. ET Wednesday and was rushed to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster where he was pronounced dead, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to a window in his single cell and had attempted to block his door by jamming items into it, according to a statement released by the corrections department.

Hernandez was found guilty in the 2013 killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2015.

The high-profile case was complicated by the fact that Hernandez's fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and Lloyd's girlfriend, Shaneah Jenkins, are sisters.

In addition to conflicting perspectives on the two men's relationship, prosecutors at one point believed Shayanna had helped Hernandez dispose of the murder weapon, and then lied about it in court. One week after Hernandez was found guilty, perjury charges against Shayanna were dropped.

Last week, the former New England Patriots tight end was cleared of charges in a double-homicide in Boston in 2012.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.