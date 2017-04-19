Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Commits Suicide In Prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has reportedly hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder, the AP reported.
Hernandez was found guilty in the 2013 killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2015.
Last week, the former New England Patriots tight end was cleared of charges in a double-homicide in Boston in 2012.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
