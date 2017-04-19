Sections

Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Commits Suicide In Prison

The former New England Patriot was serving life in prison after being found guilty in the 2013 killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Posted on
Jessica Simeone
Jessica Simeone
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Stephan Savoia / AP

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has reportedly hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder, the AP reported.

Hernandez was found guilty in the 2013 killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2015.

Last week, the former New England Patriots tight end was cleared of charges in a double-homicide in Boston in 2012.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

