Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Commits Suicide In Prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has reportedly hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder, the AP reported.

Hernandez was found guilty in the 2013 killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2015.

Last week, the former New England Patriots tight end was cleared of charges in a double-homicide in Boston in 2012.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.