Congressman, Staffer, And Police Shot At Republican Baseball Practice In Virginia

A congressman, two Capitol Police officers, and a congressional aide were shot during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, according to Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who was at the scene.

House majority whip Steve Scalise was shot in the melee at the YMCA baseball fields in Alexandria. Alexandria police confirmed that they were investigating a multiple shooting on East Monroe Street near the YMCA and that the suspect is in custody.

Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, a congressional aide told the Associated Press. His injuries were not believed to life-threatening, the AP reported.



Chief Michael Brown of the Alexandria Police Department said that "five people were transported medically from the scene." He did not provide details about their identities or extent of injuries.



Rep. Jeff Flake told reporters that Scalise was on second base when he was shot.

"We were doing batting practice, there were a number of members and staffers fielding," Flake said. "Steve was on second base and we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field."



Flake said that Scalise "dragged himself about 15 yards off of there near second base on the field, laying motionless out there."



"But we couldn't get to him until the shooting stopped," Flake said. "After time, another staffer ran in with a leg wound. He was shot in the leg."



He also said that two Capitol officers — a man and a woman — were shot and one of them was airlifted to the hospital. Flake said "Steve is OK."



Congressman Roger Williams confirmed in a statement that one of his staff members was shot and "is receiving medical attention."



Flake said he got a glimpse of the alleged gunman. He described him as a white man in his 40s or 50s with dark hair wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He said he believed the gunman had a "lot of ammo."

Chief Brown told reporters that two of his officers returned fire.

According to reports, multiple shots were fired. Flake said "50 shots would be an understatement."



Senator Rand Paul told CNN that after ten shots in a row quickly rang out, "Everybody was hitting the dirt."



"I saw Scalise go down at second base," Paul said, adding that at least 50 or 60 shots "had been fired from the shooter."



"I can tell you that I think with absolute certainty nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill police," Paul said. "They saved everybody's life."

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 am local time at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Williams said in his statement.

