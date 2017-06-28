Sections

Chinese Activists Detained For Investigating Factories For Ivanka Trump Products Will Be Released

Hua Haifeng, Li Zhao, and Su Heng were granted bail in order to be released pending trial.

Posted on
Jessica Simeone
Jessica Simeone
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Three activists detained in China while investigating a factory that manufactures shoes for brands belonging to Ivanka Trump as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been granted release on bail pending trial.

China Labor Watch (CLW) confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that Hua Haifeng, Li Zhao, and Su Heng would be released from custody when their families come and pay bail.

The men, who are investigators with CLW, were arrested in late May after posing as workers in the Dongguan Huajian factory where they discovered a number of workers' rights violations, including forced overtime, sub-minimum wage pay, verbal abuse by managers, and women's rights violations.

The Huajian Group shoe factories also supply products for other well-known companies including Nine West, Mark Fisher, and Easy Spirit.

This isn't the only controversy that's plagued the Ivanka Trump shoe brand in recent weeks. Just last week, a New York judge ordered Ivanka Trump to testify in a lawsuit over claims that her company ripped off an Italian shoe company's most popular design.

Aquazzara sued Trump and her company — IT Collection LLC — last June, alleging that Trump copied nearly every detail of the "Wild Thing" sandal, from the shape and silhouette to the fringe and tassel.

Jessica Simeone is a news assignment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jessica Simeone at jessica.simeone@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

