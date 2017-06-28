Chinese Activists Detained For Investigating Factories For Ivanka Trump Products Will Be Released

Share On more Share On more

Three activists detained in China while investigating a factory that manufactures shoes for brands belonging to Ivanka Trump as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been granted release on bail pending trial.

China Labor Watch (CLW) confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that Hua Haifeng, Li Zhao, and Su Heng would be released from custody when their families come and pay bail.

The men, who are investigators with CLW, were arrested in late May after posing as workers in the Dongguan Huajian factory where they discovered a number of workers' rights violations, including forced overtime, sub-minimum wage pay, verbal abuse by managers, and women's rights violations.

The Huajian Group shoe factories also supply products for other well-known companies including Nine West, Mark Fisher, and Easy Spirit.

This isn't the only controversy that's plagued the Ivanka Trump shoe brand in recent weeks. Just last week, a New York judge ordered Ivanka Trump to testify in a lawsuit over claims that her company ripped off an Italian shoe company's most popular design.

Aquazzara sued Trump and her company — IT Collection LLC — last June, alleging that Trump copied nearly every detail of the "Wild Thing" sandal, from the shape and silhouette to the fringe and tassel.