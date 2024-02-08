30 Gifts That’ll Give Your Valentine An Experience, But Won’t Require Them To Leave The House

1. A one-year couples journal designed to enhance your communication through one question a day. It'll start meaningful conversations using prompts they may not have thought of asking before.
Some prompts include: "An activity you thought you hated but then tried and liked," "Describe the most foolish thing you've done in your life," and "Is there something about you that I take for granted, and if so, how might I show you I appreciate this more than I do now?"
Promising review: "This is the first time I’ve written a review ever, but my boyfriend and I love this book so much I had to. We recently became long-distance, and are on day 72 of answering a question every night. These questions help us break out of our routine conversations and we really look forward to seeing new parts of each other every night. The questions are unique and though-provoking and often deep, occasionally one doesn’t super resonate but 99% are amazing." —Eva Patnoude
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three versions).
2. Or a Q&A-a-day three-year journal for couples who are gonna stand the test of time and want to be able to see how things are changing and evolving year by year.
Some of the questions you two will encounter are: "Can you remember the last time your partner appeared in a dream?" "I always appreciate the way you _____" and "What do you want more than anything?"
Promising review: "This book is a great way to foster connection in your relationship. It also serves as a great time capsule to look back on how your answers either change or stay the same over the years. I definitely recommend it." —Killian's Opinions
Get it from Amazon for $11.20+ (available in two versions).
3. An instantly downloadable Taylor Swift-themed dice drinking game to help test all their friends (and you!) to find out if they are true Swifties or not.
Vikki's Apothecary is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in pop culture-themed digital downloads for prints and games.
Each digital download comes with a board and a set of game rules!
Promising review: "Such a fun game! Exactly as expected with fun prompts!" —krystinaholford
Get it from Vikki's Apothecary on Etsy for $6.23.
4. A head massager thingy that is going to change their life. They deserve to treat themself to a brain-tingling massage. They're going to beg you to do this for them *constantly.*
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
5. An Unsolved Case Files Game for anyone obsessed with crime-solving shows and figuring out who's guilty. This game comes with all the evidence they'll need to crack this case: newspaper articles, crime scene photographs, police reports, town maps, secret letters, suspect interrogations, and more!
Promising review: "Every once in a while I come across a product that is so amazing that I want to do what I can to help the people who created the product. This Unsolved Case Files case was one of those times. My family had so much fun with this. By the end of the night we felt like we had solved a real mystery, and we felt bad for the unfortunate victims. I immediately purchased another of these files and we are looking forward to playing it as soon as it arrives. If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun. The only real downside was that we didn't really budget enough time. Our kids stayed up well past their bed time. Luckily they didn't have school the next day." —Jason Earl
Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
6. A candle-making kit so they can finally combat their Bath & Body Works obsession by making much more budget-friendly candles at home (added bonus, they can use up all those mason jars they've been saving for who knows what reason).
This kit includes a bag of natural soy wax (in flake form), pre-waxed and tabbed wicks, and wick-centering devices.
Promising review: "I am amazed at how easy it is to make candles! I made small mosquito-repellent candles for my wedding. I just added a colored dye and scent after I melted the wax. Was super easy and quick to make. The hardest thing for me was to wait for it to cool down and solidify. I even had my kids help. They thought it was fun to mix colors to create their own. This wax melts nicely and doesn't really have an odor by itself." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).
7. An embroidery kit perfect for beginners so they can dabble in creating intricate, hand-stitched works of art.
This kit includes needles, thread, instructions, a hoop, and stamped fabric. (The stamped image is water soluble so they can remove it when they're finished to create seamless art pieces!)
Promising review: "I truly loved everything about this set of three different designs. Each was packaged separately, all arrived in a large plastic bag, which is convenient for gifting or sharing. I appreciated only receiving one hoop in this set, as well as that each design had clear directions, the threads separated neatly and was accompanied with several needles. It’s perfect for those new to needlepoint or who might be picking up the craft anew. Not too challenging, but a nice variety of different types of stitches are involved with each pattern, which makes it (for me) more engaging and fun. I highly recommend this!!" —Anna Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four patterns).
8. A 12-pack canister of blooming tea because why would anyone want a boring tea bag when they could have blooming tea that makes a beautiful show while it steeps?! Added benefit: each flower can be reused up to three times, meaning they will get a *lot* of cups of tea out of this gift.
Make sure to grab a glass tea pot, too, to make sure they can see all the magic bloom!
Promising review: "I was looking forward to trying this type of tea out. To be honest I was just a tiny bit skeptical that it wasn’t going to be as flavorful as it looked but it turns out that these teas pack a very flavorful punch! They have a very floral taste and it’s really quite refreshing! Definitely would recommend getting this for any tea lovers." —Lily
Get it from Amazon for $15.96.
9. The Reverse Coloring Book, perfect for anyone who may get a little anxious trying to color in the lines of traditional adult coloring books (🙋♀️). With this version, they create the lines instead of adding the color, which gives them a little more ~creative freedom~ to create beautiful works of art mindlessly.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for them to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if they want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so they can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
10. A box of 100 conversation starters to add a little ~depth~ to date night so you two can really get to know each other, no matter how long you've been together. Because seriously, when have you ever asked them about something they have lost since childhood but would like to regain?
Promising review: "After 30 years with my spouse, we didn’t really talk much anymore. It was the usual what work junk happened, what was on the schedule, what we needed from the store, and what was on our phones. I am so grateful I stumbled on these cards. I gave them and a puzzle to my husband for Christmas. I think he thought it was corny, until we started. I started off telling him how much I miss conversation with him and that I love him and I would like to date him again. It has been wonderful to sit and work on the puzzle, with some low music on in the background, TALK and share a glass of wine together. We are loving these cards!" —KTB
Get it from Amazon for $20.95.
11. Or a set of 150 questions so they can start to better understand your love language, and you can learn more about theirs. There are five categories (family, intimacy, couple, individual, and past and future) so no matter if you just started dating or have been married for years, there will be some stuff in here no one has thought to address before.
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I have been together for a really long time and this game was still so much fun! We played it after a night of drinking wine and cooking so we were pretty honest during these questions. We almost went through the whole deck in one sitting but finally put it away so we can play again." —Chelsbells32
Get it from Amazon for $25.
12. A 3D jigsaw puzzle for those people who put 1,000 piece puzzle together like it's nothing. This highly detailed puzzle will transport them straight into Harry Potter so they can feel like they are walking through the streets of (a very tiny) Diagon Alley.
Promising review: "Bought this a couple of years ago but not gonna lie it kind of intimidated me for some reason so we didn’t do it. Recently sent our only kiddo to college and trying to stay busy so we dug it out and started it one cold winter day!! Oh my did we have fun!!!! Finished it in two days and immediately ordered The Great Hall!" —Susan Lush
Get it from Amazon for $35.89 (also available in three other versions).
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.