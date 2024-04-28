24 Travel Products For Anyone Who Wants Their Time In Economy To Be A Little More Bearable

1. A foot hammock made out of memory foam so you can kick your feet up and pretend like you're flying in business class.
Promising review: "The price is reasonable enough I figured I would give them a try for my 9-hour overseas flight, as I struggle with serious hip pain from sitting for hours if my feet aren't up. First off, this was so easy to use. It doesn't take up any extra room in the already cramped area you get on a plane. Secondly, it was very easy to adjust the hammock to fit my needs perfectly. I have never had a more comfortable plane ride in my entire life. I don't think I can ever fly without this hammock. I am very short, so it's just not comfortable for me to fly without having my feet up. With the hammock, I had zero hip pain and was so comfy I was able to go right to sleep. I gave the other one to my dad to use on our flight and he agreed this is a game changer for flying!" —CatMom
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three pack sizes).
2. Or an inflatable footrest that can be adjusted to three different heights to help relieve some of the discomfort and back pain that almost always happens when you're shoved into those tiny economy seats. AND it's super portable because it easily deflates (and inflates, no pump necessary!) and comes with a drawstring bag to store it.
Promising review: "I didn't buy this for the longest time thinking inflation would be annoying or it'd be too bulky — I finally ordered it and love it. It's very easy to inflate since it has the two inflation methods. Folds up smaller than our travel pillows. It's great for travel in car and planes, and our kid likes sitting on it at home too. Recommended." —D
Get it from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
3. A seat back organizer with pockets for all your essentials (glasses, phone, magazines, books, water bottle, etc.) and it covers your tray table to provide you with a clean surface.
Promising review: "Every time I whip this thing out, someone leans across the aisle, asks what it is, and then makes a note to buy one when they get home. On a long-haul flight, it's simply a must for organizing your reading materials, headphones, sanitizing wipes, etc. One seat back pocket just doesn't do the trick! My favorite use for this thing, though, is when I've fallen deep asleep along the way only to wake up in a fog and in a rush to deplane. Instead of having to hastily dig things out of the seat back pocket (and wherever else I've squirreled things during the trip), I just slip the entire thing off of the tray table, pop it in my bag and worry about sorting things out when I get to where I'm going — safe in the knowledge that I didn't leave anything behind because it's all in the pouches. Love it!" —justinglen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A pair of noise-canceling on-ear headphones suuuuper similar to the AirPods Max but at a ~fraction~ of the price. These will have you flying in style while also blocking out all the obnoxious airplane sounds. And they'll have your back the whole time — with 65 hours of playtime and even if you forget to charge 'em, just 10 minutes will get them to last for three hours!
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
5. Or a pair of Bluetooth headphones that fit comfortably and snugly in your ears so you can take the jams with you no matter where you go…or drown out the person next to you who has been snoring since you departed.
These can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case. The case can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours with a USB-C cable. And these are waterproof, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty *plus* you can swim with them for up to 30 minutes in one-meter-deep water.
Promising review: "I bought these because a friend had a pair, and he always sounded crisp and clear when talking. I can admit that I'm a sound snob on a beer budget. I don't like cheap sounding knockoffs with low bass and bad battery life. But these...OH MY! THESE! They are completely awesome! Sound quality is excellent. Battery life is out of this world! I now reach for these Tozo T10's many times over my AirPods. Hands down the best rechargeable headphones I have ever owned. You will not regret buying these! They cost a little and give quality in return!" —Jeremy
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors and two versions).
6. And a AirFly wireless transmitter because finally someone understands that pretty much nobody has wired headphones anymore and the ones they hand out on the airplane just aren't cutting it. Now you can connect whatever headphones you have via Bluetooth and start your movie marathon — no, we won't judge that you're on your third movie of the flight, what else are you supposed to do?!
The battery is designed to last over 25 hours so you are set no matter how long your flight is!
Promising review: "You don't know it yet but you need this. A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." —PJ14
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors and four variations).
7. A travel shelf that attaches to the window so you can have a place for your drinks and snacks that doesn't require putting down the tray table that is somehow always in the way.
Promising review: "I used this on a few flights so far. It fits into most of the windows, but not all. It is really nice to be able to put your drink on the shelf, and put up the tray table so that you can get to the things you have on the floor. One of the flight attendants really loved it and wanted to know where I got it. It folds flat, so it's easy to carry with you. It doesn't take up a lot of room or weight in your carry-on. It's a worthwhile purchase and worth taking with you if you like the window seats like I do." —SoCal Lady
Get it from Amazon for $25.
8. A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask designed to help solve the *ultimate* plane nap problem — the dreaded head bob! These will basically lock your noggin in place so it doesn't flop forward and jolt you out of your sleep. Tell me how we are just now inventing this?!
Checkout a TikTok of the airplane head rest in action.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
9. Or a super-soft Trtl neck pillow to put an end to your head flip-flopping around or having to hyperextend yourself to actually reach the pillow. The unique design comes up much higher than traditional neck pillows to help give you that extra support you've been needing.
Promising review: "Small and sturdy. Keeps your neck positioned up instead of lolling off to the side. You will wake up refreshed and not sore (in the neck anyway); airplane travel is stressful, but this little gem makes it bearable. Kudos to the creator! First time I actually slept comfortably on a plane. Other neck sleepers don’t compare." —Judy M.
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).
10. Orrr, an inflatable wedge pillow if you're looking for a little more ~support~. You can rest your head in the little pocket and put your arms inside to create your own perfect cocoon for a nap. And if you're not falling asleep, you can always bring your phone inside to watch shows in a more comfortable position.
Promising review: "I used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, doesn't rely on the tray table, and works well for bulkhead seats as well as those with someone in front of you. I can't sleep with my head back without snorting myself awake, so this is a perfect alternative. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed. I'm 6'2", and this pillow is plenty tall enough to just rest on my lap and let me lean forward into it without feeling crunched over. This pillow will easily let me get enough comfortable periods of sleep on a nine-hour flight that I don't feel completely drained upon arrival. My wife tried mine out before we left on vacation and loved it so much she had me order her one. We both wouldn't travel without them now." —Still Chilly In Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.