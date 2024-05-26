1. A delightful spin and paint art set just like the ones we used to have back in the good ol' days. You're gonna have a blast watching your kiddos make colorful masterpieces… and maybe even while making your own after the munchkins have gone to bed.
This comes with everything you need to get started on your masterpiece — the paint and spin machine, a splatter guard, eight large cards, eight small cards, four round cards, five bottles of paint, four white crayons, and instructions.
Promising review: "This was a birthday present for my 48-year-old son, him and his kids had so much fun with it. They made so many memories together. And laughed while playing with it!!" —Gwen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A three-wheeled micro scooter with an adjustable handlebar so your toddler can use this for years instead of just a few months before their next growth spurt. All the other kids in the neighborhood will be jealous when they whizz by.
For ages 2–5. Be sure to grab a helmet, too!
Promising review: "This is a great scooter. We have four kids and have tried several different brands. This one is worth the money. It’s a smooth ride and easy for little ones to steer. It was also simple to assemble. 5 out of 5 would recommend!" —Unity Lunn
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in seven colors).
3. A National Geographic geodes kit that will give them the satisfaction of breaking open a seemingly boring rock to discover something beautiful. This is both educational and fun and could even spark an interest in science and discovery by learning how geodes are formed and how they can differ so much in appearance.
This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands, and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in three sizes).
4. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles so colorful and mesmerizing to look at. Not to mention, reviewers say these are just as good as Magnatiles but a whole heckuva lot cheaper ($80, to be exact). Watch your kiddos play for hours as they construct elaborate castles, robots, or whatever else their imagination conjures up.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand, no idea how old they are). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
5. The puzzle game Kanoodle Gravity to kick their brains back in gear while they aren't in school learning every day. They have to set up the board like the chosen card and then try to figure out how to solve the rest of it. They'll love the challenge, and you'll love watching the wheels turn in their heads.
Best for ages 7 and up. It can be played solo or with another person! And if you're looking for similar puzzles of different challenge levels, check out all of the Kanoodle games.
Promising reviews: "My kids love Kanoodle, so when I saw they had this new version, I had to get it. Again, the kids love it! It’s a great new challenge for them and I like that they can play by themselves. Great STEM toy!" —espresso_self
"Oh my gosh!! We bought one for each of the 12 grandkids. They have different games with different levels, all self-contained in their sturdy travel case!! Great great gift… and they don’t need to 'plug in' to have fun!! Kids from 3–16…. Every single one LOVED Kanoodles!!" —Jane M
Get it from Amazon for $18.39.
6. A wooden puzzle that is basically just Tetris except without the screen time so they can also practice their tactical skills.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising reviews: "I got this for my 5-year-old for Christmas and she really enjoys trying to figure it out. Colors are vibrant, wood isn't too thick or too thin, and it's a nice size as well. She was thrilled when she finally figured out a combination to complete the puzzle. Great gift for a kid especially given all the screen time kids have now. Gets their brains working!" —lr
"I was looking for stuff that will keep my kids entertained without electronics and this is one of the things I got them. From my 5-year-old to my 10-year-old, they’ve all sat down and played around with it. It’ll be a great road trip game as well. Small. Compact. Has a bag to carry the game." —MGS
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. And a wooden geoboard so they can create fun and unique shapes and designs out of rubber bands (maybe a tree, boat, or house), and if they need a little help getting started it comes with 35 pattern cards for inspiration!
Promising reviews: "This item was exactly what I needed for some of the younger children because handling the rubber bands helps develop their fine motor muscles. It also encourages imagination and creativity and counting. They make designs and love it. For older ages there are cards with designs for them to try and duplicate. Young children can also make shapes and letters thus developing math and literacy skills. This is a sturdy, well-made geoboard." —Kathleen Loden Barbuti
"Bought the geoboard for my 4-year-old grandson who enjoyed making his own pictures and designs. As a retired math teacher, I can tell you that geoboards are great hands on learning tools for children of any age. My seventh-grade students loved when our lessons involved 'playing' with geoboards!" —anne porter
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane, a dream toy for the construction lovers in your life. It swivels 360 degrees and actually picks up sand, dirt, or small toys. They're gonna wanna dig for hours… maybe they can make it all the way through to China!
Promising reviews: "My 3-year-old nephew loves — LOVES — this toy. He chooses it when he has any number of other toys that he could choose to play with at any time. It has helped with his coordination and gives him plenty of exercise!!!" —Snklf8
"Bought this for a highly active 3-year-old boy who absolutely LOVES this thing. I couldn't have picked a better gift!!!" —Sandra J. Pease-Simon
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in two colors).
9. A giant bubble wands kit to create some of the biggest bubbles they've ever seen. You'll watch their eyes widen as the bubble continues to grow and ends up even bigger than they are!
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator!
Promising review: "Fantastic product!! My 8-year-old son played outside with them for two solid hours...unplugged...happy as can be! I definitely recommend and will buy again!." —Pxysis
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven styles).
10. A rainbow-colored saucer swing perfect for indoors or outdoors. Your kiddos will never want to get out of this, and that's perfectly fine because they can swing, sit, read, nap, or do really anything in this swing — you may never catch them sitting in a regular chair again.
It can hold up to 220 pounds.
Promising review: "So first off my kids LOVE this swing! It has been one of the greatest purchases I have purchased so far for their playroom!!! We use it inside to keep them busy on rainy days or when they need to get their energy out! I give the swing itself 5 stars for sure!!!!" —Samantha Brooke Main
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).