1. A beginner's drum set with everything your budding drummer needs to jam out to all their fave songs.
This drum set comes with one bass drum, two mounted tom drums, one mounted snare drum, one hi-hat, one floor tom, and one cymbal.
Promising review: "My dad's a drummer and thought this set would be a perfect starter set for my son. He’s 10, but this should last him a little while. I love that the heights are adjustable and it comes with all of the accessories you would need to begin. You literally don’t need to buy a single thing besides this set to begin. I highly recommend!" —NYer523
Get it from Amazon for $209.99+ (available in six colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A wooden puzzle that is basically just Tetris except without the screen time so they can also practice their tactical skills.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising reviews: "I got this for my 5-year-old for Christmas and she really enjoys trying to figure it out. Colors are vibrant, wood isn't too thick or too thin, and it's a nice size as well. She was thrilled when she finally figured out a combination to complete the puzzle. Great gift for a kid especially given all the screen time kids have now. Gets their brains working!" —lr
"I was looking for stuff that will keep my kids entertained without electronics and this is one of the things I got them. From my 5-year-old to my 10-year-old, they’ve all sat down and played around with it. It’ll be a great road trip game as well. Small. Compact. Has a bag to carry the game." —MGS
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. And a wooden geoboard so they can create fun and unique shapes and designs out of rubber bands (maybe a tree, snowflake, or some mittens), and if they need a little help getting started it comes with 35 pattern cards for inspiration!
Promising reviews: "This item was exactly what I needed for some of the younger children because handling the rubber bands helps develop their fine motor muscles. It also encourages imagination and creativity and counting. They make designs and love it. For older ages there are cards with designs for them to try and duplicate. Young children can also make shapes and letters thus developing math and literacy skills. This is a sturdy, well-made geoboard." —Kathleen Loden Barbuti
"Bought the geoboard for my 4-year-old grandson who enjoyed making his own pictures and designs. As a retired math teacher, I can tell you that geoboards are great hands on learning tools for children of any age. My seventh-grade students loved when our lessons involved 'playing' with geoboards!" —anne porter
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. A sight word Bingo game to keep your little one entertained in an educational way. Next thing you know they're going to be begging you to play another round.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $17.44.
5. A National Geographic geodes kit that will give them the satisfaction of breaking open a seemingly boring rock to discover something beautiful. This is both educational and fun and could even spark an interest in science and discovery by learning how geodes are formed and how they can differ so much in appearance.
This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands, and one learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. Otrio for a twist on the classic tic-tac-toe (which makes it more interesting *and* the game lasts more than like two seconds). It accommodates up to four players, so more of the fam can be involved in the fun!
To win, players must get three circular pieces of their color in a row in either ascending or descending order; get the same-sized pieces in a row; or get three concentric pieces in the same space, but beware of other players attempting to block you!
Recommended for two to four players ages 8+.
Promising review: "Perfect game for all ages. My 8-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son, and 70-year-old mother enjoyed playing together for hours." —A. Rosen
Get it from Amazon for $19.03+ (available in plastic or wood).
7. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game perfect for any kids who are ~obsessed~ with potty humor. This little guy gives silly clues and even has a fun reward song for the winner.
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A marble run set to not only entertain them while the marbles are going down, but also while they build the set. All the pieces are compatible so there are endless ways to arrange it to constantly create new tracks for the marbles to run down.
Promising review: "My almost-5-year-old grandson requested this for his 5th birthday. He was so excited to receive it and couldn't wait to put it together. He spent two hours in his room (which is most unusual for this active child) putting the pieces together. He loves playing with the marble run and it has entertained him for days. What perfect gift." —Patricia S. Wolbe
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles).
9. And a Gravity Maze that challenges kids' spatial reasoning and planning skills as they try to create a path to get the marble to drop to the target tower.
The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.
Promising review: "What a great combination of construction, puzzles, and games! My 5-year-old and 8-year-old niece were able to challenge themselves to some of the levels (the 8-year-old was was more capable of solving them on her own). The adults also found themselves fixated on playing the different levels as well! It was challenging and fun! We love marble runs and games so this was a perfect fit. This is one of the few games that everyone asks to play and it's perfect when we have guests of kiddos over and keeps everyone busy and engaged for hours!" —Crystal Brown
Get it from Amazon for $30.11.
10. A pack of dinosaur bath bombs because why should bath time be torture for them (and you!). This'll turn the boring water super colorful and as the egg disappears it leaves behind their new dino friend. And when bath time is over, they can store all their new buddies in the carrying case for ~dry~ playtime!
Promising review: "My 4-year-old is obsessed with all things dinosaur, so I was sure that this would be a hit in our household. Everything from the packaging to the actual product was a pleasant, sensory experience. Normally I have a hard time getting my kid to wash up in the evening because he knows bedtime is around the corner; however, he wouldn’t stop begging to hop in the tub with his new dinosaur eggs! The fact that each bath bomb is made with essential oils makes me feel good about soaking my little one, and the smell is quite delightful. My kid loved how fun it was when the water changed color, but I loved how it didn’t stain my bathroom. It takes a minute to dissolve because the bath bombs are quite large, but the funnest little dinosaur toy emerges once it fizzles out completely. Highly recommend! 10/10, will be purchasing again, as the price point is more than reasonable for 12 of these bad boys!" —Jesseca L.
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears! 150-Piece Building Set if your kiddo is big into Legos but you wanna switch it up a little. They're gonna be mesmerized when they turn one gear and it causes them all to move.
Promising review: "I bought this for my son when he was 3. Two years later, I’ve come back to write my unbiased review so you have one to trust. At the time, I bought these on a whim and had no idea what I would unlock. For more than two full years now, these gears have been played with DAILY. Every. Single. Day. They have held up to crashed airplanes, tidal waves hitting sea creatures, and have been catapulted into castles. Very rarely have they been played with as shown on the product pictures, as my son uses them to build different things every day. Dusty Crophopper (plane), Lightning McQueen (race car), and so much more. Our only regret is sometimes we don’t have enough pieces to build an entire fleet. These creations have an entire shelf for display in his bedroom to feature what he builds each day. This toy is durable, open ended, grows with the child, fits a variety of abilities and ages, and is only limited by imagination. I could not recommend this toy more!" —Traveler
Get it from Amazon for $48.84.
