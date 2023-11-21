26 Toys If Your Kids Have Endless Energy

1. A bestselling Little Tikes trampoline that'll let your little one get alllll the bouncing out of their system without you ending up with a damaged couch or mattress.
Promising review: "I have a wild 3-year-old who has more energy in one day then I've had in my entire life. From sun up to sun down he is ON. Unfortunately, we don't have a yard and we can't always make it to the playground. We picked this up for him hoping that it would help him get some of that energy out on days that we're stuck inside. We've had it for eight months and it has been a lifesaver! I was worried about it taking up too much space in the living room but it's not bad at all. It's wide enough for him to jump comfortably, but not big enough to be an eyesore or get in the way. When I catch him trying to climb on the couch or run around too wildly, I just give him a quick reminder to jump on his trampoline instead. It's a win for both of us since he has a safe place to let that energy out and I'm not scolding him because he's jumping on things he's not supposed to. He is about 40 lbs and 40 inches tall and he doesn't seem to be growing out of it anytime soon. It was easy to put together and has held up beautifully! It's never tipped over and we've never had any accidents with it. I am so thankful we picked this up for him because it helps keep all of us happy and sane." —Ana
Get it from Amazon for $65.17.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A beginner's drum set with everything your budding drummer needs to jam out to all their fave songs.
This drum set comes with one bass drum, two mounted tom drums, one mounted snare drum, one hi-hat, one floor tom, and one cymbal.
Promising review: "My dad's a drummer and thought this set would be a perfect starter set for my son. He’s 10, but this should last him a little while. I love that the heights are adjustable and it comes with all of the accessories you would need to begin. You literally don’t need to buy a single thing besides this set to begin. I highly recommend!" —NYer523
Get it from Amazon for $209.99+ (available in six colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A pack of Crayola Globbles so your kiddos can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because they are full of rage. Or for those who are ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus they won't leave behind any nasty residue for you to deal with.
Promising review: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!" —Rachel
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.74 (also available in a 16-pack).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers perfect for those kiddos who have soooo much built-up energy and always seem to want to wrestle someone. Now they can do it in a safe way (that also just so happens to be *incredibly* entertaining to watch.)
I'm gonna go ahead and recommend wearing helmets too!
Promising review: "Absolutely hilarious to watch! I got these for my kids (7 & 8) because i thought it would be a perfect way to blow off steam and get out some energy... It was great! They ran at each other pretty hard, but it didn't pop and no one got hurt! If your kids do a lot of bickering like mine do...Get these! 😅" —Sky Moran
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide designed to quickly POP 💥 open so your kiddo can be entertained in seconds. Plus, when they are finally done running around, you can fold it up for easy storage.
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "This slide keeps my easily distracted 1.5-year-old daughter entertained for long periods of time! I thought this would be a great way for her to learn to use a slide on a carpeted surface. She has a blast pushing her toys down and has become so confident at climbing and sliding down herself! It’s very sturdy and easy to pop up and fold down. When this one does wear out, I’ll be purchasing a new one. Take all of my money to keep my toddler’s attention for as long as it does!" —Lindsey Pleakis
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in three designs).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. A rainbow-colored saucer swing perfect for indoors or outdoors. Your kiddos will never want to get out of this, and that's perfectly fine because they can swing, sit, read, nap, or do really anything in this swing — you may never catch them sitting in a regular chair again.
It can hold up to 220 pounds.
Promising review: "So first off my kids LOVE this swing! It has been one of the greatest purchases I have purchased so far for their playroom!!! We use it inside to keep them busy on rainy days or when they need to get their energy out! I give the swing itself 5 stars for sure!!!!" —Samantha Brooke Main
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A flying orb with flashing lights and honestly maybe some real-life magic? It will automatically create different flight paths and boomerang effects depending on the speed and angles that it's thrown.
Promising review: "My son has had this for a few days and has had a lot of fun with it. He is a high-energy kid so chasing it around the front yard has been fun for him. It operates with a fan inside so very lightweight. It also lights up so it's very pretty to look at." —Diana H
Get it from Amazon for $32+ (available in seven colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A Stomp Rocket launcher that can launch up to 200 feet (!!) making it super fun to blast rockets up *and* watch 'em come down.
This set includes four high-flying stomp rockets and an adjustable rocket launch stand.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old goes bananas over this. He’s so loud with excitement, it draws out the neighborhood kids and next thing I know the neighbors are over chatting outside with me while their kids are COMPLETELY occupied playing this thing. The assembly is EXTREMELY easy. The rockets launch well above my two-story home that I have to make sure it’s not too close so one doesn’t land on the roof. It’s actually fun for the adults as well. My son loves to watch me really launch one. This is a great outside activity for any boy or girl. You don’t have to chase the kids around and they get plenty of exercise running to get the rockets after they’ve landed. Fun for everyone. Well worth the 20 bucks I spent on it." —Geno
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four versions and rocket refill packs).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A marble run set to not only entertain them while the marbles are going down, but also while they build the set. All the pieces are compatible so there are endless ways to arrange it to constantly create new tracks for the marbles to run down.
Promising review: "My almost-5-year-old grandson requested this for his 5th birthday. He was so excited to receive it and couldn't wait to put it together. He spent two hours in his room (which is most unusual for this active child) putting the pieces together. He loves playing with the marble run and it has entertained him for days. What perfect gift." —Patricia S. Wolbe
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
10. A pack of parachute toys designed to provide hours of entertainment without ever getting tangled!
Promising review: "My 5-year-old nephew wanted a parachute so bad, but we didn't want him jumping off the roof of the house, so I found these toys and he LOVES them! The boys have contests and make up games on who's chute goes farthest or highest and they play play play! It's awesome!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).