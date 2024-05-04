I Spend Wayyy Too Much Time On TikTok, So Trust Me When I Say These 36 Products From There Are Really Cool

1. A drip catcher pad you set under your water dispenser to absorb those little spills that seem to happen every single time you go to fill up your glass.
Check out a TikTok of the drip catcher in action.
Each comes in a pack of two with different size options. You can toss it in your washing machine when it gets dirty so you can reuse it over and over!
Promising review: "These amazingly simple pads have helped me to cut back on swearing at least three times a day! They prevent the drips from getting on the fridge and leaving watermarks and mineral spots from my husband filling up his cups. Cleaning this up was a pain and now I do not have to anymore. I will be buying another pack so that I always have a clean one." —Darren Whiddon
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in two styles and two colors).
2. A root touchup powder that has TikTokers *shook* with how well it covers up their grown-out roots or greys between hair appointments or how it gives the illusion of fullness on any thinning areas. Seriously you need to watch the video, it seems like some sort of magic trick.
It comes with a little sponge attached for easy application.
Promising reviews: "This product is awesome. Covers the grays/roots. Stays on all day. Also if you have thin hair it will fill in the spots nicely. Comes with a sponge that you unscrew off the bottom. This will last a very long time. This is much easier to use than the spray that doesn't always get the right spots and tends to get on your clothes. A good selection of colors. Great price. Will re-order when the time comes." —Amazon Customer
"LOVE! so easy to use and perfect for helping my thinned hairline from postpartum hair loss. I tried a more expensive brand and liked this one more. Definitely recommend it for helping the hairline look fuller. I toss it in my makeup bag and apply quickly ." —Catie B.
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in two sizes and 14 colors).
3. An elaborate outdoor catio for your fur babies who would love to roam around your yard but cannot be trusted. This has a few houses inside for catnaps and they can jump to different levels to make sure they have the best view of all the birds flying around.
Check out a TikTok of the catio in action.
It has stakes to secure it into the ground and cat-lock zippers that can't be opened from the inside.
Promising review: "One of our cats can't be an outside cat due to his adventurous spirit. We used to have him in a little tent outside, but this is much roomier. He can climb on the different levels, lounge in the sun, sit in one of the little cubbies, and watch the birds. He is happy to spend hours outside in this in a way that's safe for him and the local wildlife. It's very lightweight and easy to move from one spot to another to chase the sun and was relatively easy to put together. The directions are all pictures so you need to look at them carefully but once we figured that out, it was quick to snap everything into place. I would recommend this item." —Robin Peers
Get it from Amazon for $73 (replacement parts and smaller additions you can add to the original catio are also available).
4. A two-pack of ultra-soft lounge shorts perfect for sleeping or just day-to-day wearing when you wanna look cute but more importantly be comfy as heck. My advice would be to grab a couple of pairs since you're never gonna want to take these off.
Check out a TikTok of the lounge shorts.
Promising review: "Love these shorts so much, I might need to purchase more colors. Fit is perfect, super comfy, and I will probably never take them off." —Kara
Get them from Amazon for $26.98 (available in women's sizes XS–XL, two lengths, and 22 color combinations).
5. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
6. And a set of Cosrx snail mucin essence face masks you should def give a try if you've been loving the snail mucin repairing essence. These masks will help repair damaged skin while providing you with some major hydration.
Check out a TikTok about the snail mucin face masks.
Promising review: "I love this Cosrx sheet mask. When you take it out of the package it can be a little daunting. However, carefully separate the face mask and place it on your face. There is ample snail mucin on the mask. Not to disappoint! It feels cool once on your face and works amazingly. I also purchased the Cosrx moisturizer and hydrating serum and LOVE them both as well! If you are on the fence about purchasing these products, don't be." —JoAnne
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $25.
7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer to really lock in all that hydration so your skin will feel revitalized. This gel-like cream is beloved for soothing irritation and helping to strengthen the skin's barrier.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone), and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5–10 minutes the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $16.
8. A set of pastel glitter highlighters because those neon ones are sooo 2020. These will give your planner, books, journals, and notes the added sparkle they deserve!
Check out a TikTok of the highlighters in action.
Promising review: "These are amazing!!! Beautiful colors and the sparkle/shimmer is more than I imagined it would be. Mr. Pen did it again! If you don’t have these pens, you need to get them!! Great addition to my journaling supplies!" —FBJH12
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $7.85 (also available in three other color combos that aren't metallic).
9. Silicone oven rack shields to prevent you from ruining your fresh-baked cookie experience by accidentally hitting your arm into the 375-degree oven rack. 😭 OK, let's be honest, you'd still enjoy the cookies, just probably with the addition of some extra salt from your tears. But with these you won't have to worry about that!!
Check out the oven rack shields on TikTok!
To install you just have to slide them on the edges of the rack, super simple! Obviously do this before preheating your oven.
Promising review: "I first saw these mentioned by someone on TikTok and immediately put them on my Christmas list. One of my favorite gifts I received! Very helpful to ease my fear of burning myself on the oven racks." —Amanda B
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).
10. A compact compost bin/trash can with a lid that can lift up or slide open to keep your tiny kitchen odor-free. You won't even have to waste any floor or cabinet space with this, since it easily hooks onto the cabinet door to keep it easily accessible while you're chefing it up.
Promising review: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.'" —Ginger
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).