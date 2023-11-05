If You’ve Been Designated Host For Thanksgiving This Year, Here Are 33 Essentials You’ll Want In Your Kitchen

1. A pair of extra-long silicone oven mitts to provide your arms a little extra protection while you take the turkey and pies out. And who hasn't come a littleeee too close to hitting their arm against the [HOT] rack in the oven?!
Promising review: "These have by far been the best oven gloves that I have owned. They are slightly longer than traditional ones, and so protect your arm when reaching into the oven. I do a lot of baking, and with previous mitts, I have always been able to feel some heat through them. But not these! These mitts are great! And they have great grip, and because they are not bulky, they are easy to hold onto things without the fear of dropping (an issue I had with past mitts). I love these and recommend them to fellow bakers all the time." —Rebecca Bradley
2. An automatic pan stirrer for those recipes that require *constant* stirring. I mean, let's be honest, you're gonna have like 20 things going at once, no way you can stand there and stir nonstop?! Now you can have this nifty little robot handle that job.
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
3. A food thermometer to give you a precise and FAST temperature reading so you don't have to worry about cutting your turkey open like three times only to never be fully confident that it's actually cooked all the way.
Promising review: "I can't believe how easy this thing is to use! I had a thermometer, but this digital one gives you the results immediately. No trying to hold the thing in place for a long time while waiting for the temp to show. I wish I had bought one sooner." —Linda
4. And a meat cooking temperature magnet because just getting the fancy thermometer doesn't mean you actually know what temperature you are waiting for it to be.
Moonshine & Glitter is a small business based in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina creating beautiful wood signs and decor.
Promising review: "I got this for my mom since I'm a chef and she's always asking me what temps to cook things too! Great quality and my mom smiled when I opened it! We put it on the side of the fridge for her to see and it's been a good laugh for her whenever she needs to know a temperature. THANK YOU!" —Eliza Schane
5. A colorful set of heat-safe silicone utensils that won't make a ton of noise (or scratch up your pans) while you're stirring up your gravy at like 9 a.m. before everyone else in your house has woken up.
Each set includes a large and medium spatula, a large and medium spoon, a large and medium spreader, a medium pastry brush, an egg whisk, and an egg separator.
Promising review: "Great quality!! I’ve been using them for a few months now and they are great! They clean up well with no spots and feel pretty sturdy while using for thick heavy foods. I also use some for sautéing and have had no heat issues or melting. I would definitely buy these again, but at this rate I won’t need to!" —Mizz87
6. USA Pan sheet pans, which are known for their nonstick capabilities and sturdiness in extra hot ovens. Nonstick = less cleaning, which will make your life a liiiitttle easier.
Promising review: "These pans are very well made and seem very durable. They seem to conduct heat very evenly which is very important, but they also have an amazing nonstick surface that makes it a breeze to clean them. I was very impressed and I think they are well worth the money even if you only occasionally bake because they will last a very long time." —Z
7. A cutlery brush so you can easily wipe down the plethora of knives you've used instead of sticking them all in the sink and having to deal with them at the end of the day. Plus, the secure grip on the back will help make sure you don't accidentally nick yourself.
Promising review: "This product makes cleaning knives easy. The worst thing I do to my knives is leave them in the sink because I set them aside to wash with other dishes. This specialized tool makes it a cakewalk to do a quick pass on my knife right after I use it." —cooljames
8. An electric potato peeler, which is 100% worth the counter or cabinet space it is going to take up. Not only does this peel potatoes with ~ease,~ but it can pretty much peel anything you could possibly want — apples, kiwi, oranges, tomatoes. Mashed potatoes, you've just met your match.
Promising review: "Love it! It's light and easy to use. When I use a potato peeler I was always peeling too much potato with the peel. This blade is fine and only gets the skin, in seconds. Except for the 'poles' of the potato but I don't mind. It's easy to clean if you have a sprayer to just rinse off the spikes where you insert your potatoes. Small enough and doesn't take up much room." —yestfl
9. A jalapeno corer to quickly and easily rid your pepper of those seeds that no one actually wants to eat.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
10. A hand-powered chopper so you can stop risking your fingers and crying every time you need to chop up onions for your recipes. Bonus, you may be able to finally get your kids interested in cooking cause this is basically like playing with a fun wind-up toy.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
11. An electric knife you obviously need if you don't wanna serve a turkey that looks like it was mangled because you tried cutting it with a regular steak knife.
Promising review: "Super easy to hold and use, the on button is perfectly placed, and the blade length is just right for carving turkeys or large cuts of beef. Super sharp blades and a case with meat fork makes for a complete package." —john alexander
12. A sleek, magnetized dry-erase board so you can write down all your grocery lists and even plan out all the different courses you have to cook and what needs to be done for them.
Promising review: "I have it to write down things to buy. Very convenient and came with a good number of markers. It’s really simple to clean. I use a wet cloth when I don’t want to use the eraser and that work easy also." —Stephanie Rios
13. A food storage set made up of eight 30-ounce containers and lids so you are ready for allllll the leftovers you're about to have in your fridge.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this product! Makes storing and transporting my meals extremely easy and keeps everything fresh all week. Portion size is perfect. I fit a whole chicken breast plus rice in them with room to spare. The leak-proof design holds in freshness and gives me peace of mind when transporting them in my backpack. When all is done they are extremely easy to clean." —RJ
14. A snap-on pasta strainer so you don't have to worry about dirtying another dish or making room in your sink that's already overflowing.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget — it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
15. An oil-less turkey fryer that is going to change the way you make turkey forever. And unlike frying a turkey traditionally, with this, you don't have to worry about all the ways hot grease could ruin your holidays.
Promising review: "You don't know what you're missing out on if you don't have one of these oil-less turkey fryers. As a northerner, my family was never one to fry turkeys for holidays. My husband is a Southerner and grew up with a fried turkey every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Having moved up north to where I am from, he wanted to introduce my side of the family to fried turkey, but also wanted a healthier alternative. I purchased him this as an early Christmas present just before Thanksgiving, which made for perfect timing to fry a couple of turkeys. I think it ended up being the first Thanksgiving dinner that there was no turkey left. Everybody was wild about it — it was absolutely delectable! He has fried several since and is now the designated turkey fryer for holidays in our family. This is the perfect device to make perfect, healthier-for-you fried turkeys!" —Anna S.
16. A nonstick harvest bounty loaf pan so your dessert looks like it came straight out of the Cake Boss' bakery.
Promising review: "I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" —Edit Purple
