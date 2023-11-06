Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Storage Solutions That’ll Organize Very Specific Spaces

    You probably didn't know it until now, but the best way to store all your kid's stuffed animals is in a customized, handmade zoo.

    by
    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of fridge organizers so you can know exactly where you put everything instead of having to rummage around pulling out all your food just to find that one pesky lemon that rolled allll the way to the back corner.

    Reviewer's clear plastic bins with handles on them and fruit inside in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted!" —Timothy C. 

    Get a set of two bins from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and six pack quantities). 

    2. A faux book display that will make your bookshelves look Insta-worthy and like a perfect fit for the next edition of The Home Edit. Bonus, you can also satisfy your inner perfectionist while hiding your cords and other unsightly things behind these.

    Four angles which show how from the front, the display looks like a stack of books but from the back it&#x27;s actually empty
    Amazon

    Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from upcycled books.

    Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!

    Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 14 lengths and 15 colors plus a custom color option).

    3. A ceiling-mounted garage storage rack to help take advantage of all that wasted vertical space and to finally store the bins of Christmas ornaments you nearly hit every time you pull into your garage.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Securely attach the brackets to studs/ceiling joists and the shelving unit can hold up to 600 pounds of stuff. The elevation also ensures everything is safe in the event of a flood.

    Promising review: "I've recently installed this 4x8-foot overhead storage unit by Fleximounts, and I love it! I placed mine just over my oil storage tank, which was pretty much all wasted space. I found that some of my ceiling joists were not 24 inches on center, but I was able to install the unit anyway. This unit is sturdy, easy to install, and it instantly maximizes previously unused space. The range of adjustment allows this unit to be quite functional at varying ceiling heights and storage needs. Accessing this storage space is far easier, and faster, than climbing up my pull-down stair case and trying to maneuver around my unsafe garage attic space. I also like that I can hang things like extension cords and drop lights below the unit, further maximizing the space that was previously unused. I can see one or two more of these in my future for sure. If you're constantly shuffling things around your garage and always trying to find space, buy this overhead storage unit today!" —Mark Jenkins

    Get it from Amazon for $137.99+ (available in one or two packs and three colors).

    4. A cutlery organizer with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.

    amazon.com

    "I bought this a few months ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late twenties where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it." —Chelsea Stuart

    Promising review: "Fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my silverware set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.92.

    5. A shower curtain liner with pockets to give your loofah and bottle of soap their own special home so they can stop getting kicked around on the floor of your shower.

    The clear shower liner with items in most pockets
    Amazon

    FYI the curtain has nine mesh pockets, which are able to hold items up to one pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there.

    Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for my tub/shower situation. We have no shelving, and shower head racks tend to get rusty/caked with soap and have even fallen off. We've had this in the shower for three months now and it's great. It holds all our bottles, razors, and bars of soap." —Rachel B

    Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in two colors).

    Read our full review of the shower curtain liner with pockets (#2).

    6. roll-up dish rack that'll help you stop wasting your (already very limited!!) counter space with a giant drying mat. This one conveniently sits on top of your sink so all the water goes down the drain instead of all over your counters.

    a reviewer's sink with the drying rack over half and dishes on top
    a reviewer's rack rolled up
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This is made of stainless steel for durability and rust resistance. 

    Promising review: "This works really well laid across one side of a double sink. No more ugly plastic dish drainer sitting on my counter. It dries quickly, rolls up and gets tucked under the sink. Quick way to help get the kitchen cleaned up." —ALAN R HARRIS

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).

    7. An expandable, two-tier organizer so you can finally see all the products you have shoved under your sink instead of accidentally buying a new bottle of dish soap every time you go to the store because you forgot you already had one (or maybe two…or three…).

    amazon.com

    The shelving unit is suitable for most cabinets as you can adjust the height to four different levels (2, 5, 9, and 13 inches tall) and expand the rail anywhere between 15 to 25 inches. Since the dimensions aren't one-size-fits-all, it also comes with three large panels and four small panels so you can adjust the shelves.

    Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small; under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do. It comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Calvin Laszakovits

    Get it from Amazon for $22.87+ (available in three colors).

    8. A three-chamber soap dispenser perfect for anyone who keeps all their bottles upside down desperately trying to get every last drop. These are designed with gravity on their side so now you won't have to fight to use it all up. Not to mention the fact that this will combine and clear up sooo much space from the side of your tub.

    A reviewer&#x27;s soap dispenser with labels for shampoo, conditioner, and soap
    amazon.com

    The dispenser can be mounted in the corner of your shower or flat on one of the walls. Waterproof silicone adhesive and two-way tape comes included.

    Promising review: "I’ve purposefully waited several months to review this product because of some of the other reviews about longevity. These dispensers are one of those 'golden products' you find on Amazon! I keep saying to myself, 'Why didn’t I do something like this a decade ago!' These pumps are easy to install, easy to clean, easy to setup, and attractive. We’ve run all sorts of types of liquid through them, and it hasn’t skipped a beat. MAKE SURE you prime the pumps before using, otherwise you’ll probably think they’re nonfunctional or broken. Instructions to prime are inside the lid of each pump. It’s very easy. My last comment is that I decided to not use any of the adhesive or mounting tools that were included. I’ve used waterproof Command Strips the two times I’ve moved them. I used four on each pump and have had ZERO issues. These are truly amazing!" —Droubs

    Get it from Amazon for $28.45+ (also available with one or two dispensers and in three colors).

    9. Or a two-pack of corner shower caddies if you're someone who has multiples of every product and can't be confined to the thought of limiting yourself to just one shampoo.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The rustproof stainless-steel caddies come with suction mounts so installation is a breeze.

    Promising review: "Perfect for my tile shower that had no shelving. I am able to fit a lot on the shelves with no hassle or worry they might fall. I'd suggest to hook in the baskets first to the adhesive and then remove the back of the adhesive and stick it onto the tile with the basket so it applies evenly." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three finishes).

    10. A nonskid three-tier pantry organizer to help you see all the spices and seasonings you have without trying to reach all the way in the back while standing on your tippy toes and accidentally knocking the cinnamon and nutmeg onto the floor. TBH, these should just be auto-installed in cabinets — you can't ever see stuff that's all the way in the back.

    A reviewer&#x27;s pantry organizer used with spices
    amazon.com

    If spices are only part of your organizational problem, it can also be used to hold extracts, canned veggies, sauces, etc. Or you can use it in your bathroom cabinet/medicine cabinet or even on shelves for small collectibles — the possibilities are endless!

    Promising review: "So, as someone who loves to cook and bake I have accumulated a plethora of spices and extracts. I was super tired of having to pull everything out of the cabinet just to get to the jar of sage I use maybe twice a year or worse, buying a second bottle of something that was just playing hide-and-seek with me. These stairs have made organizing my spices easy and they seem very well made. I love that they have the non-slip silicone on the surfaces also. I'm buying more to organize my makeup and nail polishes." —MeganFromTexas

    Get it from Amazon for $9.81+ (available in two sizes, 13 colors, and a two-pack).

    11. Or a 30-spice door rack if you are already severely lacking in available cabinet space and can't stand the idea of your spices taking up their own entire section.

    A reviewer&#x27;s white rack with a bunch of spices used on the inside of a closet door
    amazon.com

    Each strip has five clips which fit most standard spice bottles (1.5 to 1.75 inches in diameter). The strips also come with pre-applied tape so all you have to do is peel and stick.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this! I have old narrow cabinets and not nearly enough of them so I desperately needed a new way to organize all my herbs and spices. Took a chance based on a list of cool new things and couldn't be more happy with this product! It came with 30 grippers for only $10. I didn't even have to screw them into my cabinets. If you follow the directions and let them cure 24 hours, the self-adhesive works great! I plan on buying a few sets for gifts!" —Brandi Y.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (also available as a 20-jar rack and in two colors).

    12. A high-rise organizer to actually utilize all the space in your cabinet instead of only being able to fit a few things on the base layer.

    The organizer being used in a medicine cabinet
    Amazon

    The organizer's bridge design means you can store medicine bottles underneath and narrower items — like razors, toothbrushes, or flossing picks — on top. Two side compartments also make it easier to stand up items that take too much space lying down — we're talking toothpaste, lipstick, thermometers, etc.

    Promising review: "This fits perfectly on the bottom of my medicine cabinet. It is very sturdy plastic, with a great design. I can't believe how many jars, tubes, etc. it has managed to corral. Everything looks so neat! Wonderful little product!" —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $14.

    13. A color-coordinated desk set so you can give your desk space the upgrade it deserves. This has a place for your pens, Post-Its, paper clips, and anything else you can't work without (maybe some candy? IDK, just spitballing).

    Talking Out of Turn

    This set includes pens, a pen cup, a stapler, a tape dispenser, and a desk tray.

    Talking Out of Turn — also affectionately known as Toot — is a woman-owned and -run small business that creates most of its stationery and lifestyle goods in-house right outside of Dallas, Texas.

    Promising review: "I wanted to get our daughter a nice little desk set for her new office; something pretty and pink. This set is perfect and she loves it!" —Terry R S.

    Get it from Talking Out of Turn for $50 (available in eight colors).

    14. Or a desk organizer to help you declutter those random pens and miscellaneous pieces of paper that are all over your work station. This has three compartments so you can get super organized. After all, a cleared desk makes for a cleared mind!

    a full desk organizer on a desk next to a coffee cup
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $35.

    15. A hanger stacker perfect for anyone who seems to hoard hangers and doesn't have the space available for them to live on the rack unless they're actually holding clothes.

    amazon.com

    If you're trying to figure out how many you'll need, each rack holds ~roughly~ 50 hangers.

    Promising review: "I grew tired of throwing my empty hangers into a pile in my closet. They would get all tangled up and really frustrated the heck out of me every time I had to put away clothes! This hanger stacker seemed like an easy solution and boy, was I right! It assembles really easily (just two screws and an Allen wrench) and it is good at keeping my hangers organized. Buy one — you won't regret it!" —Bubbles456

    Get it from Amazon for $24.10+ (available in a variety of quantities).

    16. A cabinet- or drawer-friendly lid organizer so you can put an end to the Tupperware avalanche that is bound to happen every time you're trying to put away leftovers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The organizer has five adjustable dividers so you can even sort lids by size or color.

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and two variations).

    17. A coffee pod dispenser to help free up the chaotic drawer full of pods that you just reach into and hope you pick out a good one. These are designed to stick right onto your coffee machine, wall, or anywhere else if you're looking to save more space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The two-row dispenser holds 10 coffee pods while the three-row option holds 15.

    Promising review: "Product works well. They have little sticky tabs on the back (like the tabs used for Command hooks). Make sure to clean the surface well, and allow it to dry before you place them. There is an arrow on the back that tells you which side should be up. This really helps with storage. Now I don't have a separate storage container on my counter taking up space. I was able to get it in the same color as my machine, which makes it look like my Keurig came that way." —Jaclyn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of two or three and two colors).

    18. A personalized stuffed animal zoo so your kiddo finally wants to put away their toys because they belong in the zoo not roaming around on their own once everyone goes to bed.

    A pink stuffed animal zoo customized with &quot;Lilly&#x27;s zoo&quot;
    amazon.com

    Banda's Palette is a Kansas-based woodworking shop from Jaime, a parent of two who makes all sorts of specialized goods from lemonade stands to costume closets.

    Promising review: "It was easy to assemble and very high quality. It looks just like I hoped it would. My daughter absolutely loves it and it keeps so much clutter off the floor!" —Emily Wilson

    Get it from Banda's Palette on Amazon Handmade for $105 (available in a variety of paint and letter colors and three sizes). 

    Heads up: shipping usually takes 4–5 weeks.

    19. A shoe cabinet that is the perfect solution for those awkwardly narrow hallways that don't fit full-size furniture. Now all your shoes can have a neat (and out of sight) place to live that isn't just scattered around the floor.

    Ikea

    The shoe holder frees up floorspace and keeps shoes ventilated so you don't have to worry about your foot stank spreading throughout your house. At a minimum, it holds eight pairs of sneakers, slip-ons, or sandals.

    Promising review: "I needed something that was narrow enough to fit in the my entryway to hold all my shoes instead of jammed in the closet where I couldn't see them. I love this cabinet as it doesn't take up much space in the entryway, it provides a place for a lot of my shoes, and it has a narrow top that can hold items but is small enough not to encourage gathering too much stuff. It's highly functional and looks great in small spaces." —Minimalist

    Get it from Ikea for $179.99.

    20. Or a set of stackable shoe boxes so you can be like those TikTok influencers who have soo many shoes. But for real, these are a great option if you want to be able to always see your shoe options to know which pair will work best with your outfit without having to open up a bunch of cabinets.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The transparent boxes can be stacked however you please and each is ventilated. The door frame is made of hard plastic while the rest of the box is made from soft plastic so assembling/disassembling them is a breeze — they just fold into shape.

    Promising review: "I am in the process of completely reorganizing my closet. I had a big old heavy shoe cabinet that I would put shoes in, then forget they were there. Now I can see them all and access them quickly. My husband had shoes that he rarely wore and they were getting all dusty. Now, they are dust-free, and he can see what shoes he has. I was a little intimidated by everyone saying how difficult these were to assemble, but I can tell you, it was [easy]. Just crease the corners of the box, fold down the little tabs (four in total), and slide the box into the grooves of the end pieces until they snap. Make sure the tabs are 'up' on both end pieces. That's it!" —Carlye

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in multiple pack sizes and three colors).

    21. A bedside caddy if you don't have room for a full-size side table but also don't want to have all your stuff in a pile on the floor.

    The grey bedside caddy holding a remote, iPad, cellphone, glasses, pen, lotion, and headphones
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect to hold my phone and remote at night. Our bedroom is small and I didn’t want to purchase another nightstand (we have one on the other side of the bed) and this was the perfect solution to keep things I need close by." —Cheryl T.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight colors).

    22. A closet organizer that will help you get that custom closet look of your dreams without the hefty price tag of actually having someone custom make it. And this one is fully rearrangeable so you can constantly edit it depending on what you've been shopping for recently.

    the closet system with two rows of hanging clothes and two shelves above it
    The Container Store

    The horizontal top piece is the only one mounted to the wall so the rest of the racks and hanging rods are easy to move around. This particular organizer is made for 51-inch closets, but The Container Store has plenty of similar options for differently sized spaces.

    Promising review: "I had three closets designed custom in-store. It took about a month to receive my delivery but it was worth the wait. I absolutely love these closet systems and find it difficult to say one negative thing about them. The design process was very informative. The software capability is impressive. I opted to save money not purchasing installation and am currently finishing up the first closet install myself. I am a beginner DIYer and have had zero issues. I am very happy with the functionality of this product and ease of installation." —NicoleMarieV

    Get it from The Container Store for $499.99.

    23. A mounted stemware holder to make you seem extra classy and well-organized just like all those fancy restaurants that have hanging wine glasses.

    A reviewer&#x27;s gold stemware organizer holding eight wine glasses
    amazon.com

    Depending on the type/size of your stemware, the rack holds 9 to 12 glasses.

    Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in rows of three or four, packs of one or two, and four finishes).

    24. A velvet ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this versatile stool! It’s stylish, well-made, and extremely easy to assemble. When used for seating, it’s comfortable and sturdy; when used as an end table it adds such a fun design element for any space. The storage is also a bonus if you are living in a small space like I am. I highly recommend!" —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    25. A set of under-bed storage bags so you can utilize that seemingly useless space to hold anything from out-of-season clothes to extra linens.

    The grey storage bag being slipped under a reviewer&#x27;s bed
    amazon.com

    The bags have handles on three sides so they're easy to fish out. They also have clear zippered tops which allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

    Promising review: "Wow! These storage bags are even nicer than I expected. They seem sturdy and well made for storage of items that aren’t extremely heavy. Our winter home in Florida is tiny and being able to store extra bedding for guests under our bed is a must. These are perfect for the task. See-through tops enable quick identification of contents and double zippers work smoothly. Would definitely recommend." —KyFan

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).

    26. A broom/tool organizer designed to actually give your Swiffer a designated spot instead of you just throwing it in the closet and getting the absolute heck scared out of you when it inevitably falls onto you the next time you open the door.

    A reviewer&#x27;s organizer holding a Swiffer, broom, dustpan, and miniature dustpan
    amazon.com

    The organizer has four slots and four hooks which can be used to hold all sorts of kitchen, bathroom, garage, and garden tools. Installation takes about five minutes and all it includes is drilling two holes for screws and then mounting the unit.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about this when I bought it; however, it is currently holding my ceiling duster, my broom and dustpan, my Swiffer mop, and my stick vacuum cleaner with zero problems. Not to mention the extra hooks for the small stuff. Great for a small apartment with very little storage space for cleaning materials! And so easy to use I do it all one-handed." —Sabby

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in two colors).

    27. A toilet paper dispenser that can fit in some of the smallest places between your toilet in the wall to give you a place to store your extra toilet paper and whatever decor or beauty products you want on top.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The white-lidded dispenser holds roughly 12 rolls of standard toilet paper. While you can also load it up with jumbo rolls, reviewers say they are harder to get out of the access point on the side so you'll have to open the lid when you need a new one.

    Promising review: "This dispenser is even better looking in person. I live in a small place and have limited storage options. Honestly, even if I had all of the storage in the world, I would still want one of these. Up until now, I was keeping the extra toilet paper under my bed. Pretty inconvenient when you realize you need another roll mid-business. Note that the hole in the side is good for standard-sized rolls of toilet paper but it probably will not fit the larger ones. This is perfectly OK since the lid on the top is super light and easy open if you need to reach inside for a roll. I am very happy with this purchase." —LisaP.

    Get it from Amazon for $56.

    28. A set of Rubbermaid storage containers to not only keep your food fresh longer, but to give you that ~aesthetic~ kitchen cupboard. I can't be the only one that dreams of having my pantry full of these containers, right?!

    a model reaching their hand into a pantry full of different size containers
    Amazon

    Not only are these air-tight containers, they are designed to be stackable to create the perfect pantry, plus they are dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "Love these — anything in my pantry that is not canned is now in these storage containers. Everything stays fresher, neater, cleaner, and they even look neat on the shelves. I purchased the first ones more than a year ago — then bought another set of various sizes, then three more large ones for our cereals, etc. Even my husband, who can be a klutz, can open and close them without a problem — plus no spills, no cardboard boxes, no plastic inner packaging to contend with. Used for cereal, sugar, flour, snack bars, all kinds of pasta, etc." —L. Mx.

    Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $59.51 (available in a variety of sizes and styles).

    29. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer that will make you feel like any of the best makeup experts because you'll have all your products perfectly organized and right at your fingertips.

    a reviewer&#x27;s organizer in the corner of their counter full of personal care items
    amazon.com

    If you're trying to figure out if this will be big enough for allllll your products, the manufacturer says it can hold roughly 60 makeup brushes and 30 products be it lipstick, nail polish, skincare, etc.

    Promising review: "If you're like me and have a lot of face care and makeup, this is a MUST have for your vanity, dresser, or restroom! I love it! It holds almost all my products, minus two bottles of lotion, but that's okay. My mom bought two for her stuff after I showed her mine. It's big enough for everything, yet compact. This is easily my favorite purchase on Amazon this year." —KdH

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

    30. A stair step wicker basket perfect for anyone who is prone to leaving stuff at the bottom of the stairs with the intention of taking it up on the next trip (but more than likely leaving it there through at least a few trips up and down). Now you can still leave the stuff there for future you to deal with, but at least it will be aesthetically pleasing. 

    A wicker basket with two levels to fit on a two stairsteps
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the stair step basket to see it in action! 

    Promising review: "If you have stairs in your home (especially if you have kids), you've had it happen...the stuff collecting at the bottom of the stairs. You know, that stuff that should be taken upstairs but someone (or you) didn't feel like taking the trek up that time around? Yep — it's you who needs this. For me, it's kids and their skin products, their socks, maybe a toddler toy, etc. Either way, trying to pick all that crap up and still be able to use the railing... Wasn't going to happen. This solved that problem. Instead of things collecting at the bottom of the stairs, they go into this. And at the end of the night, it goes up with us, in one hand. Love it!" —AV

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in two versions). 

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 