30 Storage Solutions That’ll Organize Very Specific Spaces

1. A set of fridge organizers so you can know exactly where you put everything instead of having to rummage around pulling out all your food just to find that one pesky lemon that rolled allll the way to the back corner.
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted!" —Timothy C.
Get a set of two bins from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and six pack quantities).
2. A faux book display that will make your bookshelves look Insta-worthy and like a perfect fit for the next edition of The Home Edit. Bonus, you can also satisfy your inner perfectionist while hiding your cords and other unsightly things behind these.
3. A ceiling-mounted garage storage rack to help take advantage of all that wasted vertical space and to finally store the bins of Christmas ornaments you nearly hit every time you pull into your garage.
4. A cutlery organizer with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
5. A shower curtain liner with pockets to give your loofah and bottle of soap their own special home so they can stop getting kicked around on the floor of your shower.
6. A roll-up dish rack that'll help you stop wasting your (already very limited!!) counter space with a giant drying mat. This one conveniently sits on top of your sink so all the water goes down the drain instead of all over your counters.
This is made of stainless steel for durability and rust resistance.
Promising review: "This works really well laid across one side of a double sink. No more ugly plastic dish drainer sitting on my counter. It dries quickly, rolls up and gets tucked under the sink. Quick way to help get the kitchen cleaned up." —ALAN R HARRIS
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
7. An expandable, two-tier organizer so you can finally see all the products you have shoved under your sink instead of accidentally buying a new bottle of dish soap every time you go to the store because you forgot you already had one (or maybe two…or three…).
8. A three-chamber soap dispenser perfect for anyone who keeps all their bottles upside down desperately trying to get every last drop. These are designed with gravity on their side so now you won't have to fight to use it all up. Not to mention the fact that this will combine and clear up sooo much space from the side of your tub.
9. Or a two-pack of corner shower caddies if you're someone who has multiples of every product and can't be confined to the thought of limiting yourself to just one shampoo.
10. A nonskid three-tier pantry organizer to help you see all the spices and seasonings you have without trying to reach all the way in the back while standing on your tippy toes and accidentally knocking the cinnamon and nutmeg onto the floor. TBH, these should just be auto-installed in cabinets — you can't ever see stuff that's all the way in the back.
11. Or a 30-spice door rack if you are already severely lacking in available cabinet space and can't stand the idea of your spices taking up their own entire section.
12. A high-rise organizer to actually utilize all the space in your cabinet instead of only being able to fit a few things on the base layer.
13. A color-coordinated desk set so you can give your desk space the upgrade it deserves. This has a place for your pens, Post-Its, paper clips, and anything else you can't work without (maybe some candy? IDK, just spitballing).
14. Or a desk organizer to help you declutter those random pens and miscellaneous pieces of paper that are all over your work station. This has three compartments so you can get super organized. After all, a cleared desk makes for a cleared mind!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $35.
15. A hanger stacker perfect for anyone who seems to hoard hangers and doesn't have the space available for them to live on the rack unless they're actually holding clothes.
16. A cabinet- or drawer-friendly lid organizer so you can put an end to the Tupperware avalanche that is bound to happen every time you're trying to put away leftovers.
17. A coffee pod dispenser to help free up the chaotic drawer full of pods that you just reach into and hope you pick out a good one. These are designed to stick right onto your coffee machine, wall, or anywhere else if you're looking to save more space.
18. A personalized stuffed animal zoo so your kiddo finally wants to put away their toys because they belong in the zoo not roaming around on their own once everyone goes to bed.
19. A shoe cabinet that is the perfect solution for those awkwardly narrow hallways that don't fit full-size furniture. Now all your shoes can have a neat (and out of sight) place to live that isn't just scattered around the floor.
20. Or a set of stackable shoe boxes so you can be like those TikTok influencers who have soo many shoes. But for real, these are a great option if you want to be able to always see your shoe options to know which pair will work best with your outfit without having to open up a bunch of cabinets.
21. A bedside caddy if you don't have room for a full-size side table but also don't want to have all your stuff in a pile on the floor.
22. A closet organizer that will help you get that custom closet look of your dreams without the hefty price tag of actually having someone custom make it. And this one is fully rearrangeable so you can constantly edit it depending on what you've been shopping for recently.
23. A mounted stemware holder to make you seem extra classy and well-organized just like all those fancy restaurants that have hanging wine glasses.
24. A velvet ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!
25. A set of under-bed storage bags so you can utilize that seemingly useless space to hold anything from out-of-season clothes to extra linens.
26. A broom/tool organizer designed to actually give your Swiffer a designated spot instead of you just throwing it in the closet and getting the absolute heck scared out of you when it inevitably falls onto you the next time you open the door.
27. A toilet paper dispenser that can fit in some of the smallest places between your toilet in the wall to give you a place to store your extra toilet paper and whatever decor or beauty products you want on top.
28. A set of Rubbermaid storage containers to not only keep your food fresh longer, but to give you that ~aesthetic~ kitchen cupboard. I can't be the only one that dreams of having my pantry full of these containers, right?!
Not only are these air-tight containers, they are designed to be stackable to create the perfect pantry, plus they are dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "Love these — anything in my pantry that is not canned is now in these storage containers. Everything stays fresher, neater, cleaner, and they even look neat on the shelves. I purchased the first ones more than a year ago — then bought another set of various sizes, then three more large ones for our cereals, etc. Even my husband, who can be a klutz, can open and close them without a problem — plus no spills, no cardboard boxes, no plastic inner packaging to contend with. Used for cereal, sugar, flour, snack bars, all kinds of pasta, etc." —L. Mx.
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $59.51 (available in a variety of sizes and styles).
29. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer that will make you feel like any of the best makeup experts because you'll have all your products perfectly organized and right at your fingertips.
30. A stair step wicker basket perfect for anyone who is prone to leaving stuff at the bottom of the stairs with the intention of taking it up on the next trip (but more than likely leaving it there through at least a few trips up and down). Now you can still leave the stuff there for future you to deal with, but at least it will be aesthetically pleasing.
Check out a TikTok of the stair step basket to see it in action!
Promising review: "If you have stairs in your home (especially if you have kids), you've had it happen...the stuff collecting at the bottom of the stairs. You know, that stuff that should be taken upstairs but someone (or you) didn't feel like taking the trek up that time around? Yep — it's you who needs this. For me, it's kids and their skin products, their socks, maybe a toddler toy, etc. Either way, trying to pick all that crap up and still be able to use the railing... Wasn't going to happen. This solved that problem. Instead of things collecting at the bottom of the stairs, they go into this. And at the end of the night, it goes up with us, in one hand. Love it!" —AV
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in two versions).
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.