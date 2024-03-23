1. An overnight tank cleaner to lend you a hand by cleaning your toilet tank while you get some much deserved shut-eye after a long day of cleaning.
Promising review: "According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $7.54.
2. A Scumbug you just toss in your pool or hot tub to collect all the oils, sunscreen, and other ~scum~ that has been floating around for who knows how long. You'll know it's working when it goes from being white to a gross brownish orange, and then you just rinse it out and toss it back in to keep doing its job. Now your pool will be ready when there's that random 80-degree day in April and you just have to go for a swim.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A container of The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!
Promising review: "Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" —sunsean
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. An electric power washer more convenient, quieter, and cheaper than traditional gas power washers, but without sacrificing the *oomph* you need to get some of those nasty messes. Make sure your patio is in tip-top shape before warmer temperatures hit and you find yourself spending wayyy more time out there.
Promising reviews: "I wouldn't even care if this only worked once. It saved us a lot of money from having to hire a professional to clean 10+ years of grime from our fence. We sprayed Clorox first (using a manual pumping canister) and then washed it all off with this. Worked amazingly. Got green off the fence, the stone walls, even the sidewalk. Entire ecosystems were killed, but it needed to be done." —Karanbir Singh
"I was skeptical about this being electric rather than gas, but it is powerful enough for anything a homeowner needs it to do. And it is quiet and doesn't kill your ear drums or piss off the neighbors — like a gas-powered unit." —av8r567
Get it from Amazon for $149.
5. A shower door cleaner that will make your glass so shiny that you will have to take caution to stop your pet (or maybe your partner) from running into it face first.
Promising review: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
6. A Rubbermaid scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain, and instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all. I suck at housekeeping. Let me just say that this little battery operated scrubber is SO HELPFUL. The other day, I used it to clean my bathroom counter. I knew it had been messy, but I'd had no idea how absolutely filthy it was until I used this tool. This tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. So not only does this little brush scrub powerfully, but it can get in hard-to-reach crevices, too. Do you have animals? If so, you know that sometimes, they throw up in hard to reach spaces. And sometimes, when we can't reach those spaces at that exact moment, we wait until we can...you know where I'm going with this. We were able to use this brush to scrub those stains off the floor from underneath our bed, which seems to be the cat's favorite place to puke. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you. Or if you're the opposite of me and love having a really deep clean, this tool is also for you." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $23.03.
7. A pack of cleaning sponges that work on household surfaces, cars, shoes, really anything that you need to clean (including your door covered in mud from your doggo alerting that they finally wanna come inside after two hours running around the yard). These are extra thick, so they can handle bigger messes without you having to constantly grab a new one. But if you do burn through one, don't worry...this comes with 20.
Promising reviews: "I had not been a believer in the supernatural. When I purchased and used this product, that changed instantly. I know what I've seen, no one can convince me otherwise; these truly are magic." —Gregory C. H.
"Removes what everything else I tried couldn't. I was able to clean all of the upholstery on my '34 cruiser with one block, but the block was pretty much history by the time I was done. I'm sure the next one will last longer since all the nasty stuff is now gone. I bought a 20-pack, and I suspect that it could last me the rest of my life. A great value for the money." —Amazon Customer
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in a 100-pack).
8. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash with so many uses — greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes, simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease. Your gonna feel luckier to find this than you would a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
The starter kit comes with one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: "My daughter told me about this, but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long. It's amazing for all the caked-on baking dishes, and it cuts through grease like magic. And it even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets, and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." —Maria Kerr
Get a four-pack bundle from Amazon for $17.50 (available in two scents and a variety of set quantities).
9. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop to help you achieve those shiny and ✨sparkly floors✨ you've always dreamed of. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up dirt and grime, which is especially helpful now that you find yourself mopping at least once a day since your kiddos keep running inside covered in mud.
The bucket this mop comes with has a built-in wringer and splash guard so you don't have to worry about flopping a sopping wet mop onto the floor, creating a bigger mess than you originally started with. Also, the mop head uses millions of strands of advanced microfiber to effectively capture dirt and grime with just plain water, aka there is no need for harsh chemicals.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.07.
10. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic…you can stop searching for four leaf clovers now, because finding this was all the good luck you need. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
11. Or a disposable toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner. Now you won't have to spray the cleaner, let it sit, and then scrub the toilet. Since the pads are disposable, you don't have to worry about storing the germ-infested toilet brush. Maybe it's just me, but I get the heebie jeebies putting away my toilet brush and praying it doesn't touch anything in the process — aka yes, I will be buying these.
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" —Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs. I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." —Michele McAmis
Get the starter kit from Amazon for $11.98.