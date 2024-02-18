Since You Saved Money By Not Paying For First Class, You Can Definitely Splurge A Bit On These 24 Products To Make Your Trip Better

1. A super-soft Trtl neck pillow designed to put an end to the head flop that can wake you from even the deepest sleep. The unique design comes up much higher than traditional neck pillows to help give you that extra support you've been needing.
I am a notorious vehicle sleeper — planes, trains, cars, you name it, I'm asleep almost immediately. And while I can sleep almost anywhere, it's not exactly the most sound sleep since I frequently wake up from the typical head bob situation. I also often end up with neck pain from not having proper support. I just tested this out for the first time and it truly changed the game. I actually felt like my head was supported in a comfortable position. I had some of the best travel sleep I've ever had with this!
Promising review: "Small and sturdy. Keeps your neck positioned up instead of lolling off to the side. You will wake up refreshed and not sore (in the neck anyways); airplane travel is stressful, but this little gem makes it bearable. Kudos to the creator! First time I actually slept comfortably on a plane. Other neck sleepers don’t compare." —Judy M.
2. A ridiculously soft hoodie combining everything you'd want in a sweatshirt to keep you warm and cozy during your flight, with a built-in sleep mask to help you block out your neighbor's overhead light that they seemingly refuse to turn off even though everyone around is trying to sleep.
Pond LA is a California-based, Asian woman-owned independent product design studio that produces in small, handmade batches from fabrics sourced in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "Wow! I am so obsessed with this sweatshirt. It has made traveling, long car trips, and just wanting to be able to snuggle up and nap on the couch so much easier and nicer and I have convinced all of my friends that they absolutely need a sweatshirt like this for when they travel! I highly highly recommend it." —Alexandra M.
3. Away's popular The Carry-On so you can skip the bag check lines while still having enough room for allllll the clothes you want. (It fits 5–7 outfits and has a laundry compartment!) Plus, the TSA-approved lock will make sure no one is able to sneak a peek inside your bag.
Promising review: "I'm on my second Carry-On bag. The first was replaced under the lifetime warranty after more than seven years of flying almost weekly. The stronger and updated handle is a great improvement. The bag has always been nearly effortless to roll along. Extremely durable and worth the money." —John P.
4. An AirFly wireless transmitter because finally someone understands that pretty much nobody has wired headphones anymore and the ones they hand out on the airplane just aren't cutting it. Now you can connect whatever headphones you have via Bluetooth and start your movie marathon — no, we won't judge that you're on your third movie of the flight, what else are you supposed to do?!
I always get annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for a long flight. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable on my recent eight-hour trip was if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!
Promising review: "You don't know it yet but you need this. A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airline's headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." —PJ14
5. And a pair of over-the-ear headphones that will actually be comfortable to use for the entire 8+ hour international flight. Now you can keep yourself entertained instead of having to rip out those annoying earbuds and get stuck listening to the crying baby and your neighbor snoring.
IDK if I just have incredibly sensitive ears or what but leaving earbuds in for more than an hour or two is always so uncomfortable for me. I decided to bring these along so I could actually watch movies or listen to music for a more substantial part of my flight. I had honestly forgotten about the noise-canceling feature, but when I first put them on on the plane I was shocked by how much of the airplane noises had almost completely disappeared!!
Promising review: "These are the perfect noise-canceling headphones for traveling. Their ability to be folded and put into a small case that takes up very little room is amazing! I loved the set I received, so I bought my husband these for Christmas and he loves them just as much. Not only are these headphones perfect for traveling, but also for school usage and zoom meetings. I have used mine daily for the last seven months and they have not faltered at all. My top favorite headphones I have ever owned, and the best Beats headphones out there." —Taylor
6. Or a pair of Apple AirPods Pro designed with active noise cancellation so you can pop them in, turn them up, and drown out the noise from the outside world (aka all the obnoxious airplane sounds).
Promising review: "My last set of earbuds were the kind that sort of hang in your ears, but they often fell out while working out or riding my bike. This type stays put much better and this is the first set I've had with the noise canceling feature, which works really well and is perfect for traveling as well as being at the noisy gym that always plays lousy music that I prefer to block out. Being an Apple product, the sound quality is so much better than cheaper sets, so if you like music and ever get on an airplane then these are definitely worth the price!" —Amazon Customer
7. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase with so many functions, it will absolutely change the way you fly with kiddos. It has wheels so they can pull it or the option for them to SIT ON IT (!!) and ride it if their little legs get tired. Then, once you get on your plane, it transforms into a leg rest so they can stretch out and take a full-on nap. I mean, come on, that's awesome…where's the adult version?!
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blanket for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
8. A portable phone and watch charger to eliminate (at least some) of your myriad of cords that inevitably become a tangled disaster. And you can toss this in your day bag to use on the go because you were so exhausted you forgot to charge your phone last night.
Promising review: "I've started using this as my everyday charger now. It's amazing for travel and holds a charge for a really long time – even when I just throw it in my purse and forget about it for a week. Has enough juice to completely charge my phone in no time." —Alisha A.
9. Leakproof travel capsules perfect for getting your necessary beauty products, other liquids, or small items through TSA without those annoying travel bottles that are a mess to fill. Plus these are magnetic so they will stick together in your bag so you don't freak out when you can't find the bottle of your precious face cream.
Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Promising review: "This is my go to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." —Cadence Customer
10. A pet backpack with WHEELS so you can stop flinging your fur baby around while you ~briskly~ walk to your next gate. Now they can just glide right along with you and save your shoulder and them from motion sickness. Once you've made it to your plane, you can just put them right under the seat in front of you.
The medium size fits pets weighing up to 10 pounds, and the large fits pets weighing up to 18 pounds — that said, some reviewers mentioned that the large size works perfectly well for their 20-plus-pound dogs. It can be wheeled using the telescoping handle, held using the strap, or worn as a backpack.
Promising reviews: "First time flying with my dog. I bought a large. He is a 21-pound Cavalier King Charles spaniel. He was able to sit and lie comfortably in the carrier. When on the plane, remove the hard-back bottom to fit beneath the seat. It is easily removable and reattached. I got a window seat, which allowed me to wedge the bottom at the edge of my seat/arm rail when detached." —Karen
"This is the best cat carrier I have ever found. I needed something for when I was flying. It fits under the seat in front of me, and it’s easy to pull because of the wheels. My cats can sit up and watch or they can lie down. I highly recommend." —Jane
11. A smart Tile tracker kit if you wanna be extra secure and have ~digital~ eyes on anything from your wallet, keys, luggage, or anything else you may be prone to losing.
The essentials pack comes with two Mates you can hook onto your keys, one Slim for in your wallet, and one Sticker for a remote or something that doesn't have a key chain. You can use the app on your phone to track the most recent location of your missing item, and if it is within Bluetooth range you can also ping the Tile to make a beeping sound until you find your items.
Promising review: "A must-have. I have these on everything, including my wallet, car, luggage and dog. After being separated from my bag in another country and tracking it down, I swear by these things. Highly recommend." —Izzy Castro
12. An iPad to load up with pre-downloaded shows in case the airplane options aren't your vibe. Plus this one is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen only) so you can even draw up a nice picture while you're 36,000 feet up in the sky.
You never really know what you're going to get in terms of entertainment on a flight, so I always like to come prepared with my own shows downloaded in case I can't find anything that intrigues me. Plus you never know if all the places you're going to will have any TV shows in English, and since my husband and I like to fall asleep while watching a show, I knew this would be a backup option if we needed it.
Promising review: "This thing is like speedy Gonzalez let me tell ya. Great for reading my Harry Potter book collection too. Those folks at Apple really know what they’re doing when it comes to anything with a computer chip in it." —AmazonPrimeMan
