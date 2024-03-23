Skincare For Lazy People: 31 Products To Help You Get The Job Done

Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics, which is a woman- and Asian-owned company founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.

Promising reviews: "I love these patches so much. I’m about to buy my third box of these. I have acne-prone skin and these actually help decrease the inflammation and size of the pimple overnight. Not completely of course, but it does help a good amount." —Emily

"I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need several days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.

Get a 36-count from Amazon for $11.70.

