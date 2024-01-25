Reviewers *Insist* These 26 Affordable Products Are Just As Good As The Expensive Versions

1. A Simple Modern tumbler as an alternative to the popular, expensive, and very difficult-to-get-your-hands-on Stanley version. This has all the key features you need: ~aesthetic~ colors, keeps drinks cold for hours, and fits in a cup holder.
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 33 colors/patterns). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. And a Takeya water bottle that keeps your drinks so cold you'll be skipping the Hydro Flask trend and instead buying a few of these in different colors (without even spending more than you would if you bought one Hydro Flask).
Both bottles are made with food-grade stainless-steel and BPA-free plastics, and can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The Tayeka can keep hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, while the Hydro Flask can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours.
Promising review: "I have purchased insulated water bottles costing much more than the Takeya brand. I've tried Hydroflask, Yeti, Kleen Kanteen, and Camelbak. I wanted a larger size for the golf course, and since I was worried about losing it, purchased this less expensive Takeya brand. I am AMAZED! This water bottle has outperformed all of the expensive brands I have tried previously. FIRST of all — the LID. It's awesome! It doesn't leak at all and the one thing I really love about it is it has some retention so it doesn't flop back against your face when you're taking a drink. I can't say the same for others I've used. The spout is pleasant to drink from as well and I like the grip ring for taking it on and off. SECOND — it insulates VERY well. I used it on a hot day at the course this past Sunday. I filled it halfway with ice and then added cold water. The water stayed extremely cold throughout my round. But even more amazing, I left it in my car overnight and when I took a drink on my way to work the next day, the water is still cold and there is still ice in the bottle! I will definitely be getting some other sizes in this bottle so I highly recommend it! The only downside for the 32-oz bottle is that it may be a bit too wide for smaller hands, but otherwise, I've found it to be the perfect insulated water bottle." —Just a normal everyday dude
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in four sizes and in six colors).
3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer if you've been looking for something to cover up big pimples, redness, or dark circles without weighing you down or lightening up your wallet too much.
Former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo has this and says, "There are few beauty products out there that I consistently go back to, which says a lot because I love everything that has to do with makeup. But alas, here I am, consistently finding my way back to Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer. I still don’t know how a cheap tube of concealer beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. It blends incredibly well with every foundation I wear — and I have a lot of different foundations. I also really enjoy the sponge applicator. I still go over whatever I apply with a Beauty Blender to get that matte look, but having the sponge makes it easier and means I don’t have to use my fingers to dab under my eyes. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on."
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 17 shades).
4. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil that nourishes and hydrates your skin with natural ingredients to give you that same ✨glow✨ you get with Tarte Maracuja Oil, just for a ~fraction~ of the price.
Promising review: "I came across this looking for a cheaper replacement for my Tarte Maracuja Oil. I tried a few cheaper maracuja oils, but never any that made my skin look or feel anywhere near as good as this one does. I was a little hesitant as I hate the smell of cocoa butter. This has no cocoa butter smell to me at all. It actually works better than the Tarte oil at a fraction of the price. I can’t see ever being without this product. Definitely one — if not the best — budget-friendly beauty or skincare products I’ve ever tried." –Jennifer Salley
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
5. A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette with 40 shades (matte, shimmer, and metallic!) so you can get as creative as you could ever imagine. And somehow even with this wide variety *and* brilliant colors, it still won't cost more than $10!!
Also, if you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette, which cost almost $40. 👀
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Care:Nel lip mask reviewers say is *spot on* to the other version that's viral on TikTok. This will hydrate your lips overnight while creating a protective barrier to help prevent future damage.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I heard that it was an alternative to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it 100% is!! It's basically the same scent and texture, and it moisturizes just as well overnight. I love both products, but will buy this one moving forward because it’s so much more affordable!" —¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six variations).
7. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads that work on household surfaces, cars, shoes, really anything that you need to clean. These are extra thick, so they can handle bigger messes without you having to constantly grab a new one. Reviewers love these as an affordable alternative to the ones that bald guy with the earring sells.
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —Miguel Mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.
8. A pair of Satina high-waisted leggings beloved by reviewers as a great alternative to that one v popular athleisure brand… except these are ~way~ more affordable (we're talking $84 cheaper 😱). Get ready for your newest obsession — your closet is about to get a lottttt fuller.
Promising review: "Loved these leggings! I saw many influencers talk about them and finally took the chance and tried them! These feel almost identical to the Lululemon Align leggings that I have. Super soft and comfy! They don’t dig in! Can’t wait to try the pocket ones!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two women's sizes, two lengths, with or without pockets, and 27 colors/patterns).
If you still aren't sold, check out our full review of the Satina high-waist leggings.
9. Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum designed to help (stay with me here…) smooth wrinkles, brighten dark spots, firm skin, add moisture, reduce under-eye puffiness, and give you a beautiful glow. Not to mention it is more than eight times (!!) less expensive than the highly sought-after TNS Essential Serum, but just as effective!
Promising review: "So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" —nana bendick
Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
10. A bottle of L'Oréal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment so you can achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! — just like the Olaplex Hair Perfector, except faster and a third of the price.
And it's silicone-free!
Promising review: "This is the best hair product I have ever purchased. It truly lives up to its claims. I have thinning, coarse hair and was stymied by its proclivity to frizz and its cotton candy texture. After one use of Wonder Water, my hair was shiny and the frizz and flyaways disappeared. Friends even remarked at how great my hair looked — something that has never happened to me. The only product I can compare this to is Olaplex, which is almost as effective, but five times as expensive and much more time-consuming to use. Applying Wonder Water is foolproof (the exact amount to use with each application is marked on the container) and it only takes eight seconds to work. Initially, I thought that Wonder Water was too good to be true, but I am already midway through my second bottle and I continue to be delighted." —Maureen Bolton
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
11. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with a thick, velvety texture to absorb quickly and provide you with 24 hours of hydration. You won't hesitate to buy this over the Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, which is nearly four times the price.
Promising review: "I know there are a million 5-star ratings for this, but it's a wonderful creamy moisturizer. I've been using the Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream and this has similar ingredients and feels the same without the outrageous price tag. Def will be switching to this one!" —amanda
Get it from Amazon for $16.91.