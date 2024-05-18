BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Would Rather Go Naked Than Wear Anything Other Than Black, Check Out These 26 Pieces

    Yeah, yeah, yeah, spring is all about pastels and patterns, but some of us prefer to stick to our roots and will never veer away from an all-black outfit.

    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A one-shoulder tiered midi dress, a super on-trend style that elevates the simple, "normal" two-shoulder dress. No one is gonna give you the cold shoulder when you're rocking this dress.

    a model wearing the black, one shoulder dress with flowy skirt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this dress on a whim. Glad I did bc it has turned out to be my 'go-to' summer dress. I've worn it for brunch, barbecues, and dinner. The top smocking molds to my body and the skirt is flowy. The fabric is light and not fussy to launder. Just wash in cold water and hang to dry. It does not wrinkle excessively making ironing optional. Ideal for traveling. Very happy with this buy." —Atelopus

    Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 35 colors/patterns).

    2. A pair of casual cotton linen overalls with a comfy loose fit so you can pair it with a long sleeve for those cooler days or a short sleeve for warmer days without having to worry about that uncomfortable feeling of trying to pull tight pants over your partially sweaty legs. 😖

    a reviewer wearing the overalls in black over a striped tank top
    a close-up of the reviewer wearing the overalls showing the front breast pocket and side slip pockets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just wanted these for kicking around in the garden and they have worked great for that...so I own three pairs now. They're lightweight and good for warmer days." —C. Zittel

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 17 colors).

    3. A pair of wide-leg woven pants you can toss on with just about any shirt to make a cute 'fit whether you dress 'em up or down. Plus, they're lightweight so you can wear them even on hotter days when you still aren't ready to commit to shorts.

    Two models in oversized black pants
    Asos

    Get them from Asos for $46 (available in sizes XS–3XL).

    4. A plunge-neck cami with cute strappy detailing on the back to elevate a simple tank into something more ~interesting.~ The temperature is heating up, go ahead and show off some skin!

    a model wearing the plunge neck cami with flowy bottom half
    model in a black strappy top
    Boohoo

    Get it from Boohoo for $14.50 (originally $29; available in sizes 12 (L)–24 (4XL) and in two colors).

    5. A two-piece satin set that'll have everyone's jaw dropping whether you're walking into brunch, date night, or even a wedding. And this is basically three outfits in one since you can wear it as a set or pair each piece with something else.

    Elegant two-piece evening wear with a halter neck top and long skirt
    review in a black halter-neck dress with cut-out details, ready for an event. Jewelry includes bracelet and earrings
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This outfit is perfect for a concert, date night, or out for dinner. The fabric is cool and lightweight for these warm summer nights. The fabric has a gentle give to fit your curves nicely. I like that it is a two-piece because of the versatility of the top. I can pair it with slacks or jeans for a weekend trip! I would love to have this same outfit in another color!" —Adelaide R.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).

    6. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants so you can finally have some pants with loaaads of pockets instead of two (if you're lucky… 👀 looking @ you fake pockets). These have the perfect oversized fit that'll have you reaching for them basically daily.

    reviewer shows the front view of the cargoes
    reviewer in all black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.

    Yes, these are technically men's pants, but women reviewers are loving them and the way they fit. I would recommend heading to the reviews to see what men's size people who are a similar women's size are buying. 

    Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds. I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfectly with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).

    7. A backless retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit that'll have everyone around asking you what thrift shop you found this gorgeous piece at. (Yeah…Amazon qualifies…right?)

    Reviewer in the black and white version
    a reviewer wearing the all black version showing off the back
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of coverage that I got. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again! 😉" —VA_Gurl

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–3XL, two styles, and 21 colors/patterns).

    8. An everyday shoulder bag so you can keep your phone, lipgloss, wallet, and other essentials close to you at all times. The crocodile pattern vegan-leather is just the cherry on top of your cute 'fit.

    reviewer in wearing the black bag
    a closeup of the black bag
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

    Promising review: "It’s so cute and good quality for the price!! I can fit everything I need (wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, and iPhone XMAX). I love it so much I just ordered it again in a different color!!!" —Harley Robinson

    Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in 13 colors/patterns).

    9. A pair of high-waisted biker shorts that are the perfect combination of the comfort of leggings with the ~airiness~ of shorts. Just throw these on with any top and you'll have yourself a 'lil trendy outfit.

    reviewer wearing a white top and black biker shorts
    a reviewer mirror selfie of someone wearing a sports bra and the biker shorts
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these. I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts. The pockets are what set these apart!" —ShellBell8

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, three lengths, and 38 colors).

    10. A pair of wide-leg, cropped pants for the days you wanna be a little ~fancier~ but still comfy. Reviewers rave about the soft and stretchy fabric and how lightweight they feel.

    a model wearing the cropped pants and red top
    a model wearing the cropped pants and black and white stripped shirt
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "The fabric and fit of these is fantastic — I have both the black and the green and debating one more color. Can be dressed up or down and so comfortable!" —Jemama

    Get them from Anthropologie for $120 (available in sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16W–26W, as well as tall and petite size options, and in seven colors).

    11. A pair of lightweight athletic shorts perfect for exercising in, or not, we don't judge. With a wide leg opening and pockets (!! that actually fit your phone and not just one single key or like a couple of dollar bills), these will be your new fave pair of shorts.

    Reviewer wearing black Blooming Jelly shorts
    Reviewer wearing black Blooming Jelly shorts
    a model wearing the black shorts with a phone in the pocket
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "If you haven’t purchased yet, go ahead and do it right now! These are the comfiest running shorts. I’ve got bigger hips/butt which makes finding running shorts a tad harder. Other popular brands feel restrictive, but these have an extra give to them. They come up a little higher than most running short, which I love, Even with them coming up higher, they do not look too short or like booty shorts. I’ve already ordered three additional pairs." —Haley LeBarron

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).

    12. An extremely popular jumpsuit with a cinched waistline to make you look super put together even though this outfit required zero thought and no time wasted trying to find a shirt to match your pants. Reviewers love throwing this on for running errands or even for a brunch date.

    Model wearing black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
    Reviewer wearing black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Made very well. Nice breathable fabric that isn’t too thick/heavy but also isn’t cheap or too thin. It’s very soft, lightweight, flows nicely. Nice quality. I’m always extremely skeptical about elastic waists because they can kill a look; I was ECSTATIC to find that this isn’t your average elastic waist. It gathers just enough to give definition between torso and hips and isn’t even close to being too tight or snug around the waist...heavenly turnout. Seriously, I was so excited. The off-shoulder neckline is sexy and feminine, and living in Arizona, between having a shoulder exposed and putting my hair up, it makes me feel 50% cooler in the hot temps. Love it." —Holly

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors).

    13. A stretchy "freezer dress" made with moisture-wicking fabric, temperature-regulating technology, and UPF 30 sun protection, so you can feel confident wearing this outside in the heat even if you have the tendency to overheat no matter what you wear. 

    Model wearing black Columbia PFG Freezer Dress
    Reviewer wearing Columbia PFG Freezer Dress
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is SO comfy! Looks great as a casual dress and just as great as any 'dressy' dress. I love the feel of the material. Even on a hot day, it is very comfortable and doesn't stick to you." —Zuumn

    Get it from Amazon for $55 (available in sizes XS–3X and a variety of colors/patterns).

    14. A one-shoulder crop top because two straps are soo last season. All you have to do is throw on some pants or a skirt and this top will instantly elevate your look and make you look stylish as heck (even if you're not the trendiest person out there).

    reviewer wearing the black tank
    reviewer wearing the black tank
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this!! Just came in the mail today. Wearing it to lunch with a pair of high waisted jeans. Feeling super fresh and the quality pleasantly surprised me." —Jack Clark

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors). 