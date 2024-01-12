If You’re A Notorious Procrastinator, Here Are 33 Random Items To Look At So You Can Avoid Your Work

1. A set of temporary tattoo markers you can use to doodle all over yourself or your friends. OR just imagine giving this to kiddos and letting them draw all over their parents and seeing their works of art last for a few days.
These are meant to last a few days, but reviewers note they'll come off with soap, water, and friction. To last longer, reviewers recommend using a makeup setting spray. This comes with markers and four stencils if you're not confident in your freehanding skills.
Promising review: "These pens are very nice for those who want a tattoo or art when they need it. Can't make up your mind about a design or placement? These are great. Want to write someone special a message only they can see? Bic has you covered, literally. Lots of ink in the pen as I did three pretty big designs and had no worries. Comfortable grip design, too." —Big Dreamer Design Montgomery
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $25.06.
2. An attachable Stanley Cup snack bowl because you already take your cup with you everywhere so you may as well have some snacks to go along with it.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in two sizes and five colors).
3. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles for all of us who get extra joy from our fur babies being happy. Enjoy hours of entertainment as they run around chasing the ~mysterious~ never-to-be-caught balls. The good smells — apple pie, blueberry muffin, watermelon — are just a bonus.
Sniffingtons is a South Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in enriching products for dogs and cats.
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2.5-year-old Cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble-obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two quantities and seven scents, including unscented).
4. A dino nugget pillow perfect for anyone (like me) who is still ordering nuggies at restaurants even when they're in their late 20s. Seriously, I need one of these guys. Maybe if I show up with it at a restaurant, they won't even have to ask what I'm ordering.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
5. A head massager thingy that is going to change your life. Seriously, you deserve to treat yourself to a brain-tingling massage. You're going to beg your partner to do this for you *constantly.*
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A beginner's sushi-making kit for the ultimate date night or friends' dinner where you can control exactly what goes into your rolls to make the most delicious seafood treat to ever hit your tastebuds.
Each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.
Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make fish-free sushi with pickled ginger on top, was delectable! Loooooove it!" —Liza
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. The Reverse Coloring Book, perfect for anyone who may get a little anxious trying to color in the lines of traditional adult coloring books (🙋♀️). With this version, you create the lines instead of adding the color, which gives you a little more ~creative freedom~ to create beautiful works of art mindlessly.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
8. An at-home slushy-making cup so you can ~slushify~ basically any drink you can imagine. (Soda, LaCroix, juice, smoothies, iced coffee, you name it!!) All you do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in your liquid, and crush the sides until a slush forms…couldn't be easier!
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "My son wanted to order this and I was sure it was going to be a piece of junk that did not work. I was totally wrong! He makes slushies several times a week and it works great. Note that you really need a liquid with sugar in it to make a good slushy; the sugar-free drinks don't work (so use Coke, not Coke Zero)." —Joanna Bernard
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
9. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
10. A giant waffle…blanket because you eat waffles on the daily and have been known to scream "leggo my Eggo" if anyone tries to take a bite. Now you can finally live out your dreams of being fully surrounded by a delicious breakfast food.
Promising review: "Love mine. I have trouble regulating my body temperature so I use blankets a lot, and LOVE variety but I am still very picky! Love the waffle blanket, it's super soft and completely covers me and then some, it's one of my favorites to burrow up in!" —Natalia Carter
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and five foods)
11. A horse-head squirrel feeder perfect for nature watchers who are getting a little bored of seeing the same thing every day. Now when your fave little critter comes running up for a snack, you'll do a double take before realizing you *don't* have a new species running around your yard.
12. A set of bacon strip bandages for breakfast meat lovers who simply cannot get enough of the deliciousness. You've definitely used bacon to ease your pain before, this just takes that a liiiittle more literally. Reviewers also love that they actually stay put in addition to being super realistic-looking.
Promising review: "These are so fun to wear! They are true to description and they look very real. I concocted a story I’d read about using bacon to heal the wound and yet keep the skin moist around the wound. A couple of my friends freaked out and told me to get that bacon off my finger! So besides looking real and holding quite well they are definitely a conversation piece!" —path66002
Get a set of 15 from Amazon for $7.10.
13. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter because why would you ever have a normal drink if you could add a little extra *pizzazz* to it and completely upgrade the experience?!
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends' drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in 15 colors)
14. A magnetic cat AirPod holder, which is the ~purrrfect~ solution to your never-ending debate of where you left your headphones last when you finished listening to Taylor Swift.
Promising review: "One of the most useless things I’ve ever bought, and I have ZERO REGRETS. This serves no purpose other than to bring joy and happiness to all." —Kayla Marie
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four variations, a pack of five, and with an earbud cleaning kit).
15. A "Liquipen" that is the love child of a pen and a lava lamp, and honestly it's everything you've ever wanted. Now while you write out the rest of your to do list, you can be mesmerized by the enchanting, colorful bubbles.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $24.99.
16. A bright and cheerful "Book Club" reading journal so you can keep tabs on allllll the books (about 80 of 'em) that you plan to read this year. There's room for you to jot down notes while you're still flipping pages, or you can summarize at the end so you never forget that dramatic twist.
Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals.
There are even extra pages at the end for future reading lists and daily reading trackers.
Promising review: "This is great if you like to read interactively, or just want to have some help remembering the details of each book later down the line. I love to go back and look at my notes and have the entire story come rushing back to me as if I have just read it. Will buy this every two years! Can’t say enough great things about this journal. Hopefully, they come out with more colors because I really enjoy this format over all of the other journals I have seen." —HannahW
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
17. A double-wall insulated upside-down critter cup that'll make you wanna throw away every cup you own to replace it with these ~ducking~ adorable ones.
Promising review: "My cutest coffee mug ever!!!!!!!!!!!! I love how this coffee mug is designed with the handle and the kitty upside down! Oh my oh my! I am in looove! I highly recommend this coffee mug, which is a double-wall insulated glass, to all who love cute and happy things that make you smile and fill your heart with butterflies of happiness! Cheers!" —MediaBoxEnt
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 styles — including three with handles).
18. A pound of cereal marshmallows so you can stop spending way too long trying to pick them out whenever you make a bowl, leaving every other person in the house ~unlucky~ with just the bland, plain bits — how ~charming.~
Medley Hills Farm is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.