If You’re A Notorious Procrastinator, Here Are 33 Random Items To Look At So You Can Avoid Your Work

These are meant to last a few days, but reviewers note they'll come off with soap, water, and friction. To last longer, reviewers recommend using a makeup setting spray. This comes with markers and four stencils if you're not confident in your freehanding skills.

Promising review: "These pens are very nice for those who want a tattoo or art when they need it. Can't make up your mind about a design or placement? These are great. Want to write someone special a message only they can see? Bic has you covered, literally. Lots of ink in the pen as I did three pretty big designs and had no worries. Comfortable grip design, too." —Big Dreamer Design Montgomery

Get a set of eight from Amazon for $25.06.

