1. A super small board game for all my game lovers who are more interested in a rousing Battleship challenge than scrolling through TikTok. These make it easy to play with friends wherever you are — the brewery, waiting for food, or just bored at home.
The listing has options for 19 different classic games: Battleships, Blokus, Boggle, Candy Land, chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Operation, Pictionary, Scrabble, Sorry, Trivial Pursuit, Trouble, and even a ouija board.
Promising review: "This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" —Drea
2. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets that'll certainly make you smile back when you see these cuties all over your fridge holding up your precious photos and wedding invites.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Heads up: these might not be the best choice if you have little kids or pets who could mistake them for food.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
3. Or a set of colorful sushi magnets if you are more of a fan of real fish than of the cracker version. These surprisingly strong magnets will adorn your fridge and easily hold up all your important papers. They honestly look so realistic you may be tempted to take a bite (but seriously, don't).
And check out this creative reviewer, who used the magnets as cake toppers!
Promising review: "These magnets are super cute! We got them for our one-year-old daughter and she loves sticking them to the fridge! We didn’t think the small magnet on each piece would be strong, but we were wrong, they work great. Sushi pieces are realistic looking as well." —Stephanie Chan
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light that honestly encapsulates my emotions at the end of a long day. This slightly depressed but incredibly adorable little dude is here to help you with your late-night homework or reading before bed.
This lil guy is rechargeable and comes with a USB charger. You can also set a 30-minute timer so you don't have to worry about falling asleep with it on. And to make it even better, his feet are placed in a way to make them a stand for your phone!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
5. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
6. An insulated penguin water bottle because your emotional support bottle deserves to be the cutest freaking thing on the whole planet.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Cioci
7. A set of five Monkey Noodle fidget toys you won't be able to stop stretching and pulling. These simple yet super entertaining toys can stretch up to 8 (!!) feet but will always return to their original state.
These are designed for kiddos 3 and up.
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" —KaelynnVP
8. A pickle wine stopper so you can combine two of your fave things without *actually* combining them. I'm no sommelier, but I have to imagine pickle-flavored wine would not be appealing.
9. A bread plushie alarm clock to help make mornings a little more bearable. This cutie has it all — a soothing dimmable night-light, a cuddly exterior, an alarm clock, and a phone stand. Truly might be the best thing since sliced bread.
It has four soothing sounds to choose from and a vibrating wake-up option, so instead of making noise, it will just start vibrating in your arms to gently wake you. And it's USB rechargeable!
Promising review: "My husband found this gem for my daughter and it is great! I'm actually getting one for my niece right now. It has three alarm sets, adjustable volume, and alarm tones that will be more suitable for waking up in the morning." —Frescal
10. A screaming goat because there's no way anyone could receive this and not immediately have a smile on their face. Is it vaguely dumb? Yes. But is it very entertaining? Absolutely.
11. A pack of Crayola Globbles so you can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because you are full of rage. Or for anyone who is ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus, they won't leave behind any nasty residue to deal with.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES, they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off that it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
12. A hilarious game of BeanBoozled, which will put your taste buds to the test and you can risk it all — will it be chocolate pudding or canned dog food?
The mash-ups include: stinky socks vs. tutti-fruitti, lawn clippings vs. lime, rotten egg vs. buttered popcorn, toothpaste vs. berry blue, barf vs. peach, canned dog food vs. chocolate pudding, booger vs. juicy pear, moldy cheese vs. caramel corn, baby wipes vs. coconut, and skunk spray vs. licorice.
Promising review: "My daughters love these. Period. Although I think it's quite gross to eat a jelly bean not knowing you're going to get one that tastes like a normal piece of candy or a stinky sock, a rotten egg, and grass. They were absolutely tickled. They sorted the jelly beans by color and then took turns deciding who was going to eat what pair combination hoping to get one of each. I think the other part of the game was seeing who could say 'ewww' the loudest when they bit into the 'wrong' one! They continue to ask for them, so I'll continue to buy them, but I won't be eating them. Fun for the girls and their friends. And it really kept them entertained for a good 30 minutes." —MS MONIQUE
13. Or a jar of "Ass Kickin'" sweet and spicy jelly beans to test your ability to handle heat. Maybe even make a game of it and see who can eat the most at once?! Just be sure to have a glass of milk nearby.
Ass Kickin' is a small business that specializes in spicy candy, popcorn, and sauces.
Promising review: "If you like spicy and sweet you will most definitely like these jelly beans. It didn't take me long to devour the whole jar and will say that I enjoyed every spicy hot bean. I wouldn't say it's like over the top hot but it's a comfortable hot that keeps me eating one after the other." —Bill Reiner
14. An adorable Post-It note holder purrrrfect for keeping your sticky notes easily accessible whenever inspiration strikes and you need to write it down immediately so you don't forget. It even comes loaded with a stack of pink sticky notes so you are ready to rock and roll.
Promising review: "I was looking for some cute little office supplies to make my office a little less boring and this was the cutest thing I've ever seen so of course I had to get it ! It definitely serves its purpose!" —J
15. A pack of three collapsible mushroom lanterns to give any room an enchanting forest vibe. They are perfect for leaving up as permanent decor, or can be easily stored away to use only for special occasions.
Promising review: "These mushrooms are the cutest decorations I've seen. I absolutely love them. They are pretty sturdy once set up, I have them sitting on the ground and placed a smallish brick on the inside for stability. They also come with string if you want to hang them. I am going to put a small tea light or fairy lights on the inside to light them up. Both the wire and the paper seem really durable and seem to be made better than other paper lanterns that I've seen. They are SUPER easy to set up." —Sajujama
16. A pack of 12 french fry-shaped bag clips so you can keep your precious salt and vinegar Lay's fresh instead of accidentally shoving a handful of stale, icky chips into your mouth cause no one bothered to seal them up after their last snack sesh. The fry container is magnetic so you can store these on your fridge for easy access instead of rummaging around your whole kitchen to find a stray clip.
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love that the magnet holder sticks on my fridge so they are easily accessible." —Save the Bees
