38 Quirky Products That’ll Turn You From A Grouchy Gremlin Into A Happy Silly Goose

1. A screaming goat because there's no way anyone could receive this and not immediately have a smile on their face. Is it vaguely dumb? Yes. But is it very entertaining? Absolutely. Just press the button and it'll let out a loud bleeaaat.
2. A set of five Monkey Noodle fidget toys you won't be able to stop stretching and pulling. These simple yet super entertaining toys can stretch up to 8 (!!) feet but will always return to their original state.
These are designed for kiddos 3 and up.
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" —KaelynnVP
Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A hilarious game of BeanBoozled, which will put your taste buds to the test and you can risk it all — will it be chocolate pudding or canned dog food?
The mash-ups include: stinky socks vs. tutti-fruitti, lawn clippings vs. lime, rotten egg vs. buttered popcorn, toothpaste vs. berry blue, barf vs. peach, canned dog food vs. chocolate pudding, booger vs. juicy pear, moldy cheese vs. caramel corn, baby wipes vs. coconut, and skunk spray vs. licorice.
Promising review: "My daughters love these. Period. Although I think it's quite gross to eat a jelly bean not knowing you're going to get one that tastes like a normal piece of candy or a stinky sock, a rotten egg, and grass. They were absolutely tickled. They sorted the jelly beans by color and then took turns deciding who was going to eat what pair combination hoping to get one of each. I think the other part of the game was seeing who could say 'ewww' the loudest when they bit into the 'wrong' one! They continue to ask for them, so I'll continue to buy them, but I won't be eating them. Fun for the girls and their friends. And it really kept them entertained for a good 30 minutes." —MS MONIQUE
Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in a variety of sizes).
4. Or a jar of "Ass Kickin'" sweet and spicy jelly beans to test your ability to handle heat. Maybe even make a game of it and see who can eat the most at once?! Just be sure to have a glass of milk nearby.
Ass Kickin' is a small business that specializes in spicy candy, popcorn, and sauces.
Promising review: "If you like spicy and sweet you will most definitely like these jelly beans. It didn't take me long to devour the whole jar and will say that I enjoyed every spicy hot bean. I wouldn't say it's like over the top hot but it's a comfortable hot that keeps me eating one after the other." —Bill Reiner
Get them from Amazon for $9.95.
5. A dimmable sad duck night-light that honestly encapsulates my emotions at the end of a long day. This slightly depressed but incredibly adorable little dude is here to help you with your late-night homework or reading before bed.
This lil guy is rechargeable and comes with a USB charger. You can also set a 30-minute timer so you don't have to worry about falling asleep with it on. And to make it even better, his feet are placed in a way to make them a stand for your phone!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three styles).
6. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
7. A book of 642 tiny things to draw that'll inspire you to use some creativity daily without having to think too much. Instead of spending an hour deciding what you should draw, just whip this lil' guy out and fill in a few prompts. You never know what kind of work of art you're gonna draw up.
Some prompts you can expect to see include a gum wrapper, a nail art design, the last bite of a cookie, and loads of other totally random suggestions to get those creative juices flowing!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei has this and says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
Promising review: "Very tiny, so it's great to carry around. I like the prompts, they're pretty open to interpretation and great for creativity! Fun little creative exercises when you're bored or feeling stuck!" —Lexie
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A pack of Crayola Globbles so you can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because you are full of rage. Or for anyone who is ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus, they won't leave behind any nasty residue to deal with.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES, they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off that it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a 16-pack).
9. A set of ridiculously adorable succulent pots with such expressive faces, they're bound to be your new besties. They have drainage holes in the bottom to allow water to flow to help protect your plant babies.
Promising review: "You could plant just about anything in these guys and it would look great! I put in some small succulents and they are thriving. I was originally concerned a bit about not having enough room for water drainage given the tiny little saucers they sit on, but it turned out just fine and haven't had any issues at all with proper drainage." —Kevin Bravestone
Get a set of four from Amazon for $16.99.
10. Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend so you can get the ~delicious~ flavors of the cookies you love on your yogurt, oatmeal, ice cream, cookies, or literally anything else you can possibly think to sprinkle this on.
Promising review: "Paired with the Rice Krispy creamer Coffeemate, it's immaculate. It's so good, a nice cool s’mores taste." —Tasheba w.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in a two-pack and a Thin Mint version!).
11. A set of Shrinky Dinks sheets to bring you back to your childhood with this magical little craft that'll shrink your artwork into adorable keychains, jewelry, or just hanging keepsakes. Your friends should prob prepare to receive a lot of teensy little gifts.
If you are unfamiliar, Shrinky Dink paper lets you color designs on it that you can then cut out and bake to shrink them down, giving them a stained glass effect that makes them great for keychains, suncatchers, and little trinkets. You'll need some colorful permanent markers to draw up your works of art.
Promising review: "Fun for ALL ages! Recently remembered how fun these were. I have a smaller daughter, so it gave me an excuse to buy these. They're secretly for me — half kidding. These are so simple to use and create great crafts. These will keep your little one's imagination going, occupied and helps practice fine motor skills. I would definitely recommend to ANYONE, not just little humans." —Alex Soper
Get a 25-sheet set from Amazon for $11.05+ (available in four styles).