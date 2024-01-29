26 Products With Review Photos You'll Only Want To Look At When You Have An Empty Stomach

1. An ear treatment to help prevent inflammation and irritation in your poor pet's ears. It's designed to ease existing ear infections and help prevent future ones caused by a variety of fungus and bacteria.
If you do suspect your pet has an infection, definitely still reach out to your vet for professional advice!
Promising review: "My dog has persistent ear infections and the popular vet prescribed medication made him loose most of his hearing. When yet another ear infection came along I thought I’d give this a try. It worked way better than the other medicine and he did not loose any more of his hearing. I would apply it daily in the morning inside his ear and wipe out his ears in the evening with a gauze with a tiny bit of this stuff on it. Lots of gunk would come out! After a week his ear infection went away. He tolerated the application really well too because it’s goopy and went down smoothly into his ear. Definitely recommend!!" —Anabanana
Get it from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in three sizes).
2. A foot file just like the one they use at nail salons (except wayyyy more affordable than a full-on pedicure). Now you can remove your calluses and cracked skin from the comfort of your own home.
Promising review: "I tried for months to get rid of deep cracks on my left heel. I used salves, moisturizing socks, those viral peeling foot masks, lotions, soaks, pumice stones, that old egg-shaped foot grater thing. Stuff helped a little, for sure. They lessened the cracks. But those cracks were deep. So I got this and it worked. It took a couple of times using it after showering, and then using one of the salves and covering with socks overnight. And my cracks are gone. Not just lessened, they are GONE. I maintain my heels now with this every couple days because dry skin happens on heels, and this is easy to use. The handle is long enough to reach, and right now I'm eight months pregnant and reaching anything is a struggle so that's saying something. It's easy to clean, just rinse that foot parmesan off and hang it to dry. This might be my favorite Amazon purchase so far. And I buy everything on here." —Meg
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in two sizes, nine scents, and four quantities).
4. A box of wart-removing pads so you can finally remove that bump that has been tormenting you. All you have to do is apply the self-adhering bandage and prepare to rid yourself of the wart.
Promising review: "I had a hideous wart on one of my left toes that just wouldn't go away. I tried cutting it off and applying a peeling solution on it, but it came coming back with a vengeance. It was a cause of irritation and embarrassment that I couldn't even wear slides or flip-flops over the summer. Until I found this product. I checked CVS, Rite Aid, and Target, and this was still the best priced product, so I bought a box to try. Without even a month of using these medicated pads, the wart is gone! I have no complaints about the adhesion cuz it was completely intact after 48 hours of putting it on, despite getting them wet a lot (I shower twice a day). Within a week of using these, the tough top of the wart started to peel off with the medicated pad. I decided to continue using the medicated pad to ensure the roots of the wart goes away as well. Now, there are NO traces of the wart, at all! I am super happy about this product and recommend it to whoever needs to get rid of an embarrassing wart." —Elaine Corpin
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in four varieties).
5. A mold and mildew removal gel that you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Promising review: "The caulking in my shower had turned black with mold. I had been too sick to take care of things like that for over a year. I used this and within one application it is bright, shiny, white again! If this hadn’t worked, I was planning to remove all the caulking and start over. This saved me hours of work. There are some things that make you satisfied every time you look at it. This is one of them." —Planetary Drive
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. An allergy supplement to help your pup sooth their itchy skin. These soft chews taste great so your doggo won't even know they're getting probiotics and nutrients that may help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine back to their coat.
Be sure to check with your vet before adding a supplement to your pet's routine.
Promising review: "Our GSD started having skin issues when we moved to TX. We changed foods. We gave baths. We tried fish oils. We tried allergy meds. We tried sprays. We tried creams. We went down the whole flea and pest road. Treated for everything. Turns out, poor pup is allergic to Texas. His beautiful coat turn dull and rough and thin from all the scratching. We found the right food, he started improving. Then we tried the Zesty Paw Bites. Within three days, his coat was softer. After a week, he wasn't itching all the time. We're almost a month in, his coat is coming back in, his fur is soft, he's about 90% less itchy. He's happy again. and he absolutely loves the treats. 100% will repurchase for the foreseeable future." —Heather P.
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in three sizes and five variations, including puppy and senior).
7. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.50+ (also available as a 12-pack).
8. Bottle-cleaning tablets so your emotional support water bottle you've been using every day for the past year (…without washing…) can be restored back to its freshly purchased state that is *actually* clean to drink out of.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical that this would work on my deeply coffee stained, stainless steel coffee tumblers. Usually I have to boil hot water and use vinegar and dishwashing liquid in them and let them sit overnight to get them clean. So I was definitely skeptical how one small tablet with warm water for 20 minutes was going to get them sparkling. The truth of the matter is...it actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 mins. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST & EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Bliss Om
Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (also available in a 78-pack).
9. An oven cleaning kit that will restore your oven to first-bought freshness. The plant-based ingredients are strong enough to give your oven a deep clean without any toxic fumes.
Everneat is a small business in Fairfield, Connecticut specializing in cleaning products.
This kit contains an oven scrub and metallic scrubber. All the products are plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free, and refillable/reusable.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I use it for cleaning my oven, my glass cooktop and my porcelain sink. It gets those marks in my porcelain out very nicely! I'm sure it would work great in the toilet too, I just have yet to try it. I've bought this product twice now. They've rebranded into it looking quite sleek. The first time I ordered the plastic jar and the lid was near impossible to get off. This time I ordered the glass and it is much nicer. I use a heavy amount of product and this lasted me approximately three months! Worth it!" —Kelly L.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $25.99 (available in three scents) or from Amazon for $24.99 (available in there scents).
10. A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo clinically proven to clear up existing dandruff and itchiness (possibly from the first use), and also to help you remain flake-free and shiny.
The active ingredient in this is a powerful antifungal.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.88+ (available in two sizes).