Please Stop What You’re Doing And Check Out These 36 Products With *Loads* Of 5-Star Reviews…You Won’t Regret It

1. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide-hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and various two-packs).
PS — if you're still not convinced, check out this full write-up explaining how amazing this brush is.
2. A jetted tub cleaner because idk if you've heard, but those jets can get DISGUSTING...like, never-use-a-shared-tub disgusting. But unfortunately, that gunk doesn't stay only in the hotel tubs; it can build up in your tub at home. Clean out those jets, and stop being afraid of using your tub to its full potential.
Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.
Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk were in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was soo gross! I ran it four times and now the tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirt and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $18.73+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
3. Bottle-cleaning tablets so your emotional support water bottle you've been using every day for the past year (…without washing…) can be restored back to its freshly purchased state that is *actually* safe to drink out of.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical that this would work on my deeply-coffee-stained, stainless-steel coffee tumblers. Usually I have to boil hot water and use vinegar and dishwashing liquid in them and let them sit overnight to get them clean. So I was definitely skeptical how one small tablet with warm water for 20 minutes was going to get them sparkling. The truth of the matter is...it actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 minutes. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST and EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Bliss Om
Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three quantities).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist. And a whopping 240,000+ people agree so much they gave it 5 stars.
Promising review: "I have used every mascara on the planet (not literally but I have tried dozens) from the most expensive to the least. This little jewel is the best-kept mascara secret ever! Lifts and separates lashes with no clumping, and did you see this price?? Trust me, this is a must have for any make-up collection. You absolutely can't go wrong with this!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.49+ (also available in a three-pack).
5. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt so you can finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than you might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Watch one TikToker use it to remove their self-tanner buildup here!
Promising review: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
6. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a combo pack).
8. Or a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet, and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use)...two weeks later, BOOM, baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in two sizes, nine scents, and three quantities).
9. Orrr a microplane foot file just like the one they use at nail salons (except wayyyy more affordable than a full-on pedicure). Now you can remove your calluses and cracked skin from the comfort of your own home.
Check out a TikTok of the foot file in action (warning…it's kinda gross).
Promising review: "I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" —desertdragonfly
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
10. A bottle of fan-favorite Bio-Oil with sooo many potential uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on. Once your friends find out about this it's gonna be like the sisterhood of the traveling oil!!
Check out a reviewer's before-and-after TikTok here!
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.