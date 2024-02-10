26 Products To Help You Take Care Of Yourself A Bit Better

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal with prompts to help you reflect deeply on yourself and your feelings with no pressure, because it's literally intended to be destroyed when you're finished.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people are holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in two versions).
2. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks or pesky eyebrow hairs that you simply cannot catch with your tweezers.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine-pack).
3. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit because why would you want to hand chop onions just to get uneven pieces while also crying?! With this gadget you will drastically cut down on meal prep time. And who knows, maybe you'll be more interested in incorporating fresh produce into your meals when it doesn't take ages to get it all prepared.
This comes with interchangeable blades (the number and types of blades depend on which version you choose).
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a similar chopper, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five versions and three colors).
4. A set of Globbles so you can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because you are full of rage. Or for anyone that is ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus, they won't leave behind any nasty residue to deal with.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, are fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
5. Some sinus relief shower steamers made with soothing essential oils that you just plop in your shower like a bath bomb to create some aromatic healing steam. It may help clear up that obnoxious congestion so you can finally start breathing through your nose again.
Megan Nicole Company is a Suffolk, Virginia-based Etsy shop that makes highly giftable bath products by hand.
Promising review: "I love these. Have made more than one purchase and keep going back. Smells great and does wonders for my sinuses." —Angela Bouley
Get a pack of four from Megan Nicole Company on Etsy for $8.
6. An exfoliating mitt that will finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than you might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
7. A set of daily medication tracking stickers perfect for anyone who may consider themselves scatterbrained. Just stick one to your medicine container and peel off the tab every time you take a dose so you don't accidentally forget a day (or worse, double up).
TookTake is a woman-owned small business that started as a DIY solution to organizing the founder's many medications throughout her cancer treatment. It evolved into the sticker system you see today.
"I have a pretty checkered past when it comes to consistently taking my daily vitamins and medicine. Lately, I've opted for an in-your-face series of phone alarms, but on more than one occasion have absent-mindedly snoozed said alarm only to be left wondering an hour later if I actually took my pill. That's what I really like about these tracking stickers — the marked tabs give you that answer at a glance reducing the chance for missed or doubled doses. The only complaint is that the tabs can be a little tricky to remove as other reviewers mention, but if you have any semblance of a fingernail it shouldn't give you too much trouble. This is a cheap and discreet solution for forgetful humans who want to stay on top of better taking care of themselves." —Danielle Healy
Get a pack of 12 labels from Amazon for $14.97 (available in 10-day, hourly, and mixed editions).
8. A collapsible silicone steamer bowl, which means the convenience excuse is off the table for why you haven't been eating your veggies!! This thing is so dang simple — just add your veggies and some water, pop the top on, and let the microwave work its magic.
It comes with a lid and removable steaming insert. It's also dishwasher safe for easy clean up!
Promising review: "I love this steamer. I recently started a low carb diet, which means eating more fresh vegetables. I use this daily and it does an excellent job. It doesn't burn your hands taking it out of the microwave and is super easy to clean. Definitely going to order some as gifts." —JRS
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
9. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil made with jojoba oil to tackle your dry cuticles and help promote hydration and stronger nails. Gone are the days of worrying your nail will crack every time you hit it into something.
"I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious." —Danielle Healy
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
10. A Shark Tank-approved timed lock box that'll make it literally impossible for you to access your distractions (looking @ you, TikTok) for a designated amount of time — 1 minute to up to 10 days! And you don't have to use it for just devices; you can also store anything else you may need to take a break from.
Kitchen Safe is a small business that previously appeared on Shark Tank pitching their locked timer as an effective way to handle temptations and distractions.
Promising review: "This really helps to end chronic procrastination and avoid temptations. For me I would always get distracted by my phone, but now I can finally stay on schedule and finish what I need to." —Lorenz
Get it from Amazon for $59.90+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
11. A contoured sleep mask reviewers are raving about as being the most comfortable, form-fitting sleep mask. Perfect for keeping all light out whether you need a nap during the day or your partner won't turn the TV off at night. The concave shape is great because it doesn't add pressure on your eyeballs, and the strap helps it stay put all night long.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased at least a dozen styles of masks over the years. They are either not dark enough, slip off, etc. and then I found this mask! It has literally changed my life!!! I can sleep beyond sunrise and get a full night's sleep!! I ordered a backup in case something happens to the first one. I’ve been an Amazon customer since 1998, ordered thousands of items, and this is my best purchase to date." —Elizabeth A. Lewis
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
12. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush that mimics flossing and provides an extra deep clean with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Note: this shouldn't be a substitute for traditional flossing.
Promising review: "I don't write reviews often but this toothbrush is so amazing I just had to. My teeth have never felt so smooth after brushing my teeth. Excellent at removing plaque and tartar. If you're on the fence about purchasing, consider this the green light to go for it. You won't be disappointed." —Cari C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
13. A sunlight therapy lamp designed to help boost your mood, increase your energy, and improve your sleep during those super gloomy months that tend to drag on. Plus it is UV-free so you don't have to worry about causing harm while you "sun" yourself.
There are adjustable brightness levels and a timer so it can shut off automatically.
Promising review: "I was extremely skeptical if this light would do anything. I live in the Chicago area where during the winter we often do not get any sun. After about 10 days passed with no sun, I felt like I needed something to make me feel better. After using it for a few days now I actually do feel better and I had VERY low expectations that it would do anything. I'm pleasantly surprised and highly suggest it. It's small and sits on my desk, and is very easy to work." —Jeff S. Katz
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).