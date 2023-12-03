1. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush that'll get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
2. An eye primer to help make sure the smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it's some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, a number of meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying several times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
4. An eyebrow soap kit so you can ~effortlessly~ achieve thicker-appearing brows that are not only fluffed up, but will actually stay in place all day!
This kit comes with a container of eyebrow soap and a brush to apply it.
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." —Linds
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack and with gel).
5. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation, which is literally witchcraft in a compact — it promises up to 24 hours of transfer- and sweat-resistant wear all while providing a mattifying, smooth, flawless complexion…even after a *full* day of activities.
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since MAC Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in 17 shades).
6. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set that'll create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. A tube of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek, and Lip Cream Pigment so you can get rid of like half the products in your makeup bag. This long-wearing, waterproof cream does it all — eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush — that's basically a full face of makeup with one tube.
See why one TikToker loves it here!
Danessa Myricks Beauty is a Black woman-owned biz dedicated to creating "a world of beauty for people from all races, ages, and genders." FYI, this product is cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This is my first time trying this product and I absolutely love it. It is transfer-proof and the color is very vibrant. I used it as a lipstick, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow. I have combination skin, and I have to say I’m pleased with the wearability of this product. Upon applying it, it feels like a cream, but once it dries, it becomes weightless and matte. I really loved this product because I could barely tell I was wearing anything on my face. Usually, I have a hard time finding products that are genuinely transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and weightless. I am so happy I stumbled upon this product. I also have to say that it’s pretty easy to take off as well depending on what products you use. I used the Garnier waterproof micellar water and with a few swipes there was very little smudging, and the product came right off." —whailey
Get it from Sephora for $20 (available in 46 colors and three finishes).
8. A Tower 28 SOS daily rescue spray with SO many uses: it helps minimize acne, calms down sunburn, reduces eczema irritation, combats bug bite itchiness, and more! Plus there's just something about a quick spritz onto your face that's so refreshing. 😌
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.
I've been seeing hypochlorous acid sprays all over my TikTok FYP so obviously I was influenced and wanted to try it out. I really hate the feeling of getting all sweaty in a workout and not being able to wash my face right away, so this has been a great option to just spritz on right away to help me feel more refreshed (and cleaner knowing some of the bacteria is getting killed and won't make me break out). I just keep the bottle in my car and will spray it on when I finish a workout. Aside from the myriad of benefits this spray has, there is something sooo soothing and refreshing about spritzing a cool mist on your face when you're hot and sweaty. I have seriously become obsessed with it, it just feels so dang good!! I love knowing that this is helping to protect me from breakouts, and I also am glad to have it on hand for any time I inevitably break out into a mysterious rash (yes this happens, my skin hates me).
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
9. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp that will literally put an end to the constant struggle of trying to get your eyeliner perfectly even. Picture this: after three attempts you finally get your left eye to be beautifully lined, only to then spend the next 20+ minutes trying to get the right eye to match…which inevitably it never really does. Once you get this eyeliner, you will n e v e r have to deal with that again!
It comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising review: "This eyeliner is so easy to use and makes a perfect winged eyeliner look every time! I saw it on TikTok and I'm glad I tried, it saved me so much time rather than trying to make a winged one myself." —Linds
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three styles as well as a combo set).
10. A hair finishing stick to tame the breakage or baby hairs that never seem to sit in their place. Say goodbye to constantly trying to blow dry them into place or going over the same section 10+ times with your straightener. With a quick swipe, you'll be looking like you spent hours on your hair.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this product! I have super curly hair that loves to frizz and now I can let it air dry, put it in a bun with no more flyaways thank God! It really isn’t crunchy at all and surprisingly it’s not greasy at all which is perfect for me with the curly hair! You won’t be sad you bought this!" —Karissa Chavez
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two versions and a two-pack).
11. Or an edge control gel that works so well, you can go about your day as usual without having to worry about your edges staying in place. Some reviewers even say they last up to three days if they tie their hair up when they sleep!
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many different products for my two daughters' edges. My 4-year-old daughter has 4c hair. My almost 2-year-old daughter’s hair type is to be determined because she is still growing. But it’s VERY curly. This stuff is the ONLY product I have found that slays their edges and keeps them in place ALL DAY when they are at school playing, climbing, and doing their thing. They live their best lives and their edges don’t move. And it’s great if you’re into doing different types of designs like heart edges, wavy edges, whatever. I do it all, and this product never disappoints. It also is great for holding down the hairs when doing a bun or ponytail. Very sleek look." —Jenna LeBlanc
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in five sizes and four scents).