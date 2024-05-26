1. A bottle of Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioner that nourishes your hair and helps keep it frizz-free even in 👏🏼 97 👏🏼 percent 👏🏼 humidity. Your locks are ready for their close-up. 🎥
According to reviewers, this product works for straight, fine hair all the way to 4c curls.
Promising reviews: "Works great and I have thin, straight, and fine hair. This smooths it and doesn't make it sticky at all. Helps to give your hair that lil pep it needs. Smells great, but not a heavy smell." —Rachel Frensley
"I have long, naturally curly hair. The sort many people would 'kill' for, but only because they have no idea how much effort it takes to make it NOT look a hot mess. I've used this stuff for ages as an oil carrier (avocado, olive, grapeseed, coconut...) to comb through and it's done me well." —MjG
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.97 (also available in a four-pack).
2. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask made with castor oil and biotin that can help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it can help reduce shedding and breakage!
Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —Mrs. Cain
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
3. A hair finishing stick to tame the breakage or baby hairs that never seem to sit in their place. Say goodbye to constantly trying to blow dry them into place or going over the same section 10+ times with your straightener. With a quick swipe, you'll be looking like you spent hours on your hair.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this product! I have super curly hair that loves to frizz and now I can let it air dry, put it in a bun with no more flyaways thank God! It really isn’t crunchy at all and surprisingly it’s not greasy at all which is perfect for me with the curly hair! You won’t be sad you bought this!" —Karissa Chavez
Get it from Amazon for $6.88 (available in three versions).
4. Or an edge control gel that works so well, you can go about your day as usual without having to worry about your edges staying in place. Some reviewers even say they last up to three days if they tie their hair up when they sleep!
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many different products for my two daughters' edges. My 4-year-old daughter has 4c hair. My almost 2-year-old daughter’s hair type is to be determined because she is still growing. But it’s VERY curly. This stuff is the ONLY product I have found that slays their edges and keeps them in place ALL DAY when they are at school playing, climbing, and doing their thing. They live their best lives and their edges don’t move. And it’s great if you’re into doing different types of designs like heart edges, wavy edges, whatever. I do it all, and this product never disappoints. It also is great for holding down the hairs when doing a bun or ponytail. Very sleek look." —Jenna LeBlanc
Get it from Amazon for $4.78+ (available in five sizes and three scents).
5. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment, which you've probably seen influencers use constantly on your FYP. This is designed to help revive all hair types that have been damaged from coloring, chemicals, and heat.
When you use this, shampoo as normal, but skip conditioner. Towel-dry, and apply 3–9 pumps of K18 mask. Wait four minutes and do not rinse.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post-shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15-ml tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Promising review: "I saw this all over TikTok so decided to give it a try. My hair has been in terrible shape since having a baby last year and this product really has helped my hair feel stronger and look healthier. I wish it wasn't so expensive but since I had such great results I will definitely be buying again." —AMW
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
6. A Shark build-your-own hair dryer so you can quickly dry your hair without as much heat damage as you might get from other hot tools — this doesn't exceed 230 degrees.
It comes with a concentrator, a quicksmooth brush, and a gloss finisher. You can also buy additional attachments here.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model. Obsessed = an understatement."
Promising review: "I debated about purchasing this for months, watched so many TikTok reviews and now that I finally purchased it I am SO glad I did!! It cut the time it takes to blow dry and style my hair in more than half and the results are so much better. I have naturally curly/wavy hair and this got my hair so smooth with no frizz!!" —Ryan S.
Get it from Amazon for $195.95+ (available in two versions for different hair types).
7. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 25,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real-life magic.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
8. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to apply before you blow dry so you can get incredible results like below. 🤯 Chris Appleton (you know, Kim Kardashian and J.Lo's stylist) absolutely loves this stuff. Now you just need one of those giant fans to make it look like your hair is blowing in the wind.
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizz in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
You can also try the extra strength version if you have extremely dry hair or the curly hair version!
9. Mane Club One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 spray that will help solve pretty much all your daily hair struggles — it controls frizz, detangles, smooths, protects against heat, boosts shine, prevents breakage, hydrates, softens, strengthens, and conditions. Say goodbye to all the other products you have lying around — this one's got you covered.
Mane Club is a small business based in NYC focused on creating vegan and cruelty-free haircare products.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and says, "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow-dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
10. Gisou hair oil made with honey to help hydrate, boost shine, and smooth frizz and flyaways. You're gonna ~bee~ so thrilled by your silky, smooth hair. 🐝
It's suitable for all hair types!
Promising reviews: "I have seen the brand Gisou quite a bit on IG and TikTok and couldn't wait to try it myself. I have fine texture hair that's currently winter-air dry. A little goes a long way with this hair oil. It smells absolutely wonderful and I love the packaging and ingredients. It definitely smooths my hair without making it oily or weighed down. Looks smoother after every use." —Californiagirlh
“This hair oil does EVERYTHING it says it does. Not only does it leave a great shine to your hair, but it also doesn’t weigh it down at all. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I have noticed that my hair is drastically more shiny and less brittle-looking. Also, the scent is absolutely divine and it does linger but don’t worry, it is not an overwhelming scent. For reference, I have thick 3b–3c curly hair. P.S., the packaging is super beautiful so this product is a win-win!" —MariahSantiago
Get it from Sephora for $25+ (available in three sizes) or Amazon for $30+ (available in three sizes).