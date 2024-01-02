If Comfort Is Your Middle Name, You Won't Be Able To Resist Adding These 35 Items To Your Cart

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has one and says, "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."

Promising review: "My husband is terribly hard to buy for, so most gifts end up returned or exchanged. Because he is always cold due to health issues, I thought this Comfy might be just the thing to make him — well, more comfy! I read the reviews, and with high hopes, I bought him one. It arrived in the mail the next day, and he was pretty skeptical as we opened the box. I insisted that he try it on for at least a little while, and it turns out he couldn't be happier with it! He tells me he hasn't been so warm and cozy for years now. This is a double bonus for me — not only is he more comfortable, but it is the first gift in a long time that isn't being shipped back! The Comfy is super soft, just the right length to not tangle around his legs, and with the front pocket and hood, it keeps him warm no matter how cold he was when he put it on. This is a terrific product for yourself or someone you love!" —Dee Heinrich

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 13 styles, including pullover or quarter zip options).