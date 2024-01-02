If Comfort Is Your Middle Name, You Won't Be Able To Resist Adding These 35 Items To Your Cart

1. A "dog bed for humans" because you see how snuggly and cozy your pups are in theirs, so obvi you wanna give one a try for yourself. The raised sides make it the perfect little nest for napping, reading, watching TV, or cuddling with your doggos.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this!!! The cushion is extra thick padding so you don’t even feel the floor. The faux fur is luxuriously soft against the skin. It creates a huge, 'safe' space for me and the boys. And they even include a faux fur full-size blanket. What could be better???" —Anthony Tharp
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
2. A fuzzy pajama set you will probably never want to take off your body after you put it on the first time.
Promising review: "I got this in a large when I’m usually a small only because I like oversized things and it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever put on my body. 😌 This is so comfy. This outfit got me through a horrible time in the ER on Christmas Eve morning because how can you be sad when you’re so comfy, ya know?" —carly
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL, three versions, and 16 colors).
3. A pair of Dearfoams moisture-wicking sheepskin slippers so comfortable and breathable, they'll keep your feet perfectly warm but not sweaty, no matter how long you wear them.
Psst — these are available for Prime Try Before You Buy, so check that out if you're a member!
Unlike similar slippers, these are durable and designed for wear indoors and outdoors.
Promising review: "I bought these for myself for Christmas. I originally was debating getting Uggs but I decided to look into some cheaper alternatives and I am so glad I did!!! As soon as I received these I was in love, they look very nice and feel great! After wearing these for a few weeks I can say I will be buying another pair! These even do well for walking to the mailbox or walking my daughter to the bus stop and we have a three-acre long driveway! :)" —Emily W.
Get them from Amazon for $42.46+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 in standard or wide and 21 colors).
4. A Logitech ergonomically designed mouse designed to help reduce wrist pain, muscle strain, and hand cramps that come from holding a traditional mouse for hours on end. It's even wireless so you don't have to worry about tangling yourself up in yet another cord on your desk.
You can connect via Bluetooth or with the included USB receiver. This cordless mouse is recommended for small- to medium-sized hands — if you have large hands, Logitech recommends the MX vertical mouse! Get a closer look at this mouse on TikTok, where the reviewer talks about how much more comfortable they find using it compared to a traditional mouse.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I am a graphic designer and my hand was hurting so much using my other mouse that I couldn’t work efficiently. I tried this mouse, and the pain and stiffness in my hand is gone. I’ll never go back! I will say it definitely takes a few days to get back to your normal working speed but now that I’m used to the mouse I love it. I use it with a keyboard to the left and then an Apple trackpad to the left of the keyboard for scrolling and panning. It’s comfortable and easy to use. You can download the mouse software and customize buttons on it, so I like that I have a copy and paste button now to cut down on hand movements on my keyboard." —Abigail Biegert
"This mouse is perfect for smaller hands, or people who have any kind of hand pain. I find this extremely comfortable. The buttons on the mouse are very easy to push, and they’re quiet. If you have any arthritis or discomfort in your hand, this is perfect!" —Jaye Hockenberry
Get it from Amazon for $65.61 (available in three colors and right- and left-handed versions).
5. A bath pillow so you can get extra comfy while you soak and don't have to experience the *shock* of getting in a warm bath, leaning back, and feeling the horrifyingly cold tub against your bare skin.
Promising review: "Our bathtub is placed so close to the bathroom wall, that there really is no place to rest your head — other than against the wall. Very bad design! However, this pillow saved the day, in fact it saved every day when we take a bath! It is absolutely amazing! We have used it so much and it still looks as new. I love how large it is, one can rest not just one's head on it, but one's shoulders and upper back, too! What's even more amazing is that it came with a special 'pouch' that you can wash and dry it in! This shows the manufacturer went above and beyond. It's the little details that count! I don't have to wash it often, it's just that sometimes it touches the water and being able to wash it once in a while helps keep its scent fresh and clean. I absolutely recommend this pillow!" —Amalia Young
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A fuzzy, patchwork hooded jacket, which looks like it would feel like a warm, cozy hug. Pop this on when you're feeling chilly and you'll be as cozy as if you were wearing a blanket.
Promising review: "I love this jacket! I get compliments on it everywhere I go. I got the blue one, and I’m going to get another one in pink. It’s so light, yet very warm. I love that the inside is the same soft fuzzy as the outside. No cold inner liner against you. I like that it goes past my waist and bottom. No riding up and drafts getting in at the waist." —Karen M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.89 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
7. A cozy blanket sweatshirt for those extraaa chilly days when the cold is seeping its way into your house and regular blankets just aren't cutting it. Toss this on and fully cocoon yourself into it.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has one and says, "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
Promising review: "My husband is terribly hard to buy for, so most gifts end up returned or exchanged. Because he is always cold due to health issues, I thought this Comfy might be just the thing to make him — well, more comfy! I read the reviews, and with high hopes, I bought him one. It arrived in the mail the next day, and he was pretty skeptical as we opened the box. I insisted that he try it on for at least a little while, and it turns out he couldn't be happier with it! He tells me he hasn't been so warm and cozy for years now. This is a double bonus for me — not only is he more comfortable, but it is the first gift in a long time that isn't being shipped back! The Comfy is super soft, just the right length to not tangle around his legs, and with the front pocket and hood, it keeps him warm no matter how cold he was when he put it on. This is a terrific product for yourself or someone you love!" —Dee Heinrich
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 13 styles, including pullover or quarter zip options).
8. A luscious velvet duvet cover that is so inviting, you may never want to leave your bed again — and thankfully it's winter so you can just go ahead and hibernate.
This also comes with two matching pillowcases!
Promising review: "WOW! This is quite impressive. Soft and a beautiful rich color. I bought a king-size size to fit onto a queen-size bed. And it fits perfectly. There is just enough overhang on all sides without looking too oversized. It looks quite luxurious, without the bougie price tag. What more could I ask for. Perfect compliment to my guest bedroom." —Robin P.
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in queen and king sizes and 11 colors).
9. Or a plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet cover set so comfortable you may stay in bed all day. With one side that's faux fur and the other velvet, you'll be able to switch it up depending on your mood and still always be comfortable and cozy. Added bonus: reviewers' cats seem to looooove these, so if you don't buy one for yourself, you should def get one for your kitty.
It comes with the fluffy duvet cover and two pom-pom pillow cases (or only one for twin-sized beds).
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard it makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
10. An adorable satin-lined hat to keep your head warm while also keeping your hair protected and static-free. Bonus — the faux-fur pom-pom is removable for the days you're not ~feeling~ those vibes.
Honest & Faithful is a Chesapeake, Virginia-based small business that also makes their popular satin-lined hats for kids!
Promising review: "I have purchased several of these hats for both myself and friends and family. We all love them. They are just what we need to protect our hair. I love the color options, too." —Adenah
Get it from Honest & Faithful on Etsy for $20.50 (available in 10 colors).
11. A pair of fleece-lined sweats reviewers say kept them warm even in 30-degree weather (although I seriously hope it isn't getting that cold…).
FYI — these are available for Prime Try Before You Buy so definitely check that out if you're a member!
Promising review: "So cozy! My house is an icebox in the winter and I often wear leggings under sweats and still end up shivering. But these sweats keep me sooooo warm! They are pretty bulky (my partner thought I was wearing snow pants) but I'm just wearing them around the house so I'm fine with looking like the Michelin man." —Jennifer
Get them from Amazon for $32.98+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
12. An illuminating essential oil diffuser to create some ~immaculate~ vibes with seven soothing color options and continuous or intermittent mist to add some extra moisture to your room.
The diffuser can also be used as a color-changing night-light, plus it has programmable on/off cycles and auto shutoff once the water runs out.
Promising review: "This diffuser is very quiet and it diffuses very well. If you add essential oils to it, it also diffuses the scent very well. Not only is it easy to use, but it’s also cool/fun that you can put it on a light mode. You can set the light to one color in particular, or you can leave it on the setting that rotates through the colors. You should definitely buy this if you don’t want to spend a fortune on a diffuser." —Lexi
Get the diffuser from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three finishes).
13. And a set of essential oils you can add to the diffuser if you don't want to have to commit to just one scent. These have you covered whether you want to relax before bed or get uplifted in the morning or anything in between.
The six scents included are orange, tea tree, peppermint, lavender, lemongrass, and eucalyptus.
Promising review: "I bought the six-pack essential oils gift set and they are wonderful. I use them in my humidifier and they really do help me. I use a combo of three of the oils to help with keeping my lungs clear and it really does help me tremendously. In addition, I put the lavender in at night to help me with my sleep and it has surely made a difference. Furthermore, I have to say that I totally love the way the sweet orange smells. Without a doubt it is one of my favorites. I will certainly buy it again and it also makes a great gift. The box that the oils came in was utterly beautiful and it is very sturdy, it had foam all on the inside of the box to cushion the bottles. I just can't say enough about these oils. You won't be sorry if you buy it." —Jo Ann R.
Get the set from Amazon for $8.99.
14. A fleece-lined hoodie that takes everything you love from a hoodie and adds some extra warmth for those days that are just chilly enough but not so cold that you want to wear a jacket.
Promising review: "This is not clickbait. I have an incurable obsession with these hoodies. Between me and my boyfriend, we have six. Six hoodies of different colors. The pink one is my every day, the beige is my boyfriend’s every day. We cycle them out. We don’t wear anything else. Not only are these are the most comfy hoodies of all time, they perfectly regulate you to the perfect temperature. We wear these in all four seasons and they’re still perfect. I have two in my car at all times. Catch me 6 feet under in my fluffy hoodie." —Tucker
Get it from Amazon for $39.96 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and nine colors).
15. A wall-mounted electric fireplace for anyone who loves the heat and appearance of a fire, without all the extra work. Dare I say this is better than a traditional fireplace? With different speed, brightness, and color options for the flames, touch screen buttons, *and* a remote control, you won't find yourself missing anything.
Promising review: "Put this fireplace in our bedroom. It is everything that I wanted and stalked Pinterest for. Love all the colors and that you can dim it so it does not shine too bright when you want to sleep, and that you can set a timer, too. We found it easy to install and it heated up fast when we tried the heater. Super easy to install, but we did watch a YouTube video on the install first to decide how we wanted to mount it." —Amazon Customer
