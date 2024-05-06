If You’re Starting To Get Jealous Of All The 12-Year-Olds On TikTok With Better Beauty Routines Than You, Check Out These 37 Things

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, the viral lightweight face serum that helps repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A Dyson Airstrait that effortlessly dries *and* straightens your hair AT THE SAME TIME. And no, this isn't like those straighteners we used back in the day that were actually frying our hair off — this doesn't have hot plates, it only uses air!! We love efficiency.👏🏼👏🏼
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Amazon for $499 (available in two colors).
3. A dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in different quantities and bundle options).
4. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick to give your skin the ultimate ~blurring~ effect that'll help smooth and reduce the appearance of pores. It's pretty much the closest you're gonna get to Photoshop in real life.
Promising review: "This primer is literally a godsend omg. When I put this on for the first time my mom walked in as I was finishing. She genuinely asked me if I had done my concealer already. That’s how blurred, smooth, and filter-like the primer made my skin. my makeup looked so good over it and lasted through a four-and-a-half-hour party. BUY IT." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 30,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real-life magic.
It's recommended to use this product on the ends of your hair (be careful to avoid your scalp) two to three times per week on wet hair after you shampoo. You should use one dose if you have fine to medium textured hair, two to three if you have thick to curly textured hair, and add one extra dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff, OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and easy to brush after the first use. PLEASE be careful not to get it on your scalp it does start to feel warm almost like when you have had your hair color on too long, I just use it more towards the ends. Overall great stuff." —Jennifer Borchers
"Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in two versions).
6. A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil' ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles. It's also great to have on hand in the summer if you're prone to sunburns, as it'll give you an extremely soothing sensation.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —sea
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
7. A bubble clay mask that is wayyyy more fun to use than a normal mask. And not only do the bubbles make it more interesting, but the carbonation helps clean out your pores. Be sure to have your camera ready, you're gonna want to take some selfies.
Promising reviews: "I've been seeing this mask all over YouTube and TikTok! I've only tried it one and it is the best!!!" —Jocelyn
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —LizaB
Get it from Amazon for $9.70.
8. A Crease Piece creation kit to help you effortlessly create a cut crease (which is basically just adding contrast to your eyeshadow look). It may sound complicated, but with this little guy it's not — just hold it up to your eye, swipe on your eyeshadow, and you'll end up looking like Patrick Ta did your makeup for you!
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people.
Promising review: "I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." —Melina Wagner
Get it from Crease Piece or from Amazon for $25.
9. A Denman hairbrush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3a curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" —mariela
"I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
Get it from Amazon for $21.04+ (available in four versions).
10. A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice, which is a nonabrasive leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
11. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to apply before you blow dry so you can get incredible results like below. 🤯 Chris Appleton (you know, Kim Kardashian and J.Lo's stylist) absolutely loves this stuff.
