If You Are Constantly Shivering, You’ll Want These 36 Products That Feel Like A Warm Hug

1. A Barefoot Dreams blanket because now is the perfect time to upgrade your emotional support blanket to one of these ~forever~ soft (even after being washed!) blankets. Trust me when I say these things are soo cozy, you'll struggle to get yourself to unbundle from it.
OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this comparable blanket (only $28.99) reviewers have been loving.
Promising review: "Wow!! This is just like the Barefoot Dreams robes and it is luscious! I live in the Midwest and my house is always cold. I use a blanket daily and I needed a new one. I tried a couple of other super store brands and all were inferior to what I was used to. I’ve seen the Barefoot Dreams throw for years but who spends $180 on a throw!?!? Well, I guess: me. I was desperate and so so happy with my purchase. No smell, great size (a little bigger than most throws) and so soft. I hope they never change this style!!" —M. Swatek
Get it from Amazon for $103.36+ (available in four colors).
2. Or, a large chunky-knit wool blanket that just looks so inviting. I personally think you would have to fight me daily to get me to come out from under this thing. Plus, there is so much thick wool that it provides a slightly weighted blanket experience, which just adds to the coziness.
This blanket is very large — 40" x 60" to be exact.
Shep's Wool is a North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in spinning, felting, and other wool crafts.
Promising review: "I just received my package in the mail. When I opened it and took it out of the cute tie bag, I was so excited because it was so heavy and I knew it would be perfect on a cool rainy evening to curl up under. It is so soft. I already have it on the end of my bed. I just love it, it's made so well. Thank you so much for putting your care and love into making this for me.🤗" —Roxanne Gillson
Get it from Shep's Wool on Etsy for $164+ (available in 34 colors).
3. A heated jacket so even the coldest of people (🙋♀️) can be warm enough to enjoy the time outside with friends. Personally, I know the struggle of wearing like four layers and still freezing even while everyone else seems to be living their best life, so this honestly would be a game changer.
Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok!
The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and four colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
4. A pair of fuzzy socks for the ultimate comfy and warm feeling wrapped around your feet. You should probably buy a few so you don't have to be without them while they're in the wash.
Promising review: "These socks were a great value. My husband found them pretty quickly upon me saying I needed to buy socks because the weather was getting colder. I love them! They’re thick, but not so thick that they’re uncomfortable to wear. Good for lounging in the house." —Michael W.
Get seven pairs from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in other pack sizes and styles).
5. Or a pair of alpaca wool socks perfect for anyone who always has freezing cold little toesies but doesn't want to keep shoes on all day, because we *know* that is not the cozy vibe we are looking for. Plus these bad boys will keep you warm all while getting more comfortable (!!) the more you wear them.
Follkee is a Chicago-based small biz that sells handmade cozy accessories.
Promising review: "I LOVE these socks. I bought myself a pair to try them out, and now I've bought them for each of my aunts for Christmas. Cold feet run in the family so I know they'll love it. Great quality, fast shipping, and wonderful packaging. Couldn't be happier." —Brittany L.
Get it from Follkee on Etsy for $26.49 (available in adult sizes S–L and five colors).
6. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that'll give you that warm hug feeling you want while still looking fabulous as part of your cute fall 'fit.
7. A chic sweater with an asymmetrical hem that is long enough to cover your bum. This means you don't have to worry about your cheeks getting cold while your whole upper body is toasty.
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 30 styles).
8. A Zadro towel warmer to make your shower time the most luxurious thing you've ever experienced — end it with a perfectly warmed towel so you don't get hit with the cold air when you get out, ruining allllll the relaxation. Remember how your parents used to wait for you outside the pool with a towel open? Yeah, this is the grown-up version of that.
It has a built-in timer to heat your towels for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes before it automatically shuts off.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! My husband and I use it every day to have fresh hot towels when getting out of the shower. We also use it on blankets before bed if it’s really cold. 100% recommend getting this!!!" —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $133.35+ (available in eight colors).
9. A half-zip, pullover sweater featuring some super cute ribbed detailing to add a little flair to your sweater collection.
10. A faux shearling moto jacket that combines the style of a leather jacket with the luxurious warmth of faux fur to keep you extra bundled up. The diagonal zipper and belt detailing are just the icing on the cake.
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
11. A cozy blanket sweatshirt for those extraaa chilly days when the cold is seeping its way into your house and regular blankets just aren't cutting it. Toss this on and fully cocoon yourself into it — this is the best way to experience a movie marathon.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has one and says, "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
Promising review: "My husband is terribly hard to buy for, so most gifts end up returned or exchanged. Because he is always cold due to health issues, I thought this Comfy might be just the thing to make him — well, more comfy! I read the reviews, and with high hopes, I bought him one. It arrived in the mail the next day, and he was pretty skeptical as we opened the box. I insisted that he try it on for at least a little while, and it turns out he couldn't be happier with it! He tells me he hasn't been so warm and cozy for years now. This is a double bonus for me — not only is he more comfortable, but it is the first gift in a long time that isn't being shipped back! The Comfy is super soft, just the right length to not tangle around his legs, and with the front pocket and hood, it keeps him warm no matter how cold he was when he put it on. This is a terrific product for yourself or someone you love!" —Dee Heinrich
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 19 styles, including pullover or quarter zip options).
12. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardigan if you wanna add a little ~pizazz~ to the traditional style so you can showcase your unique vibe.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $34.98 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
13. A Sunbeam electric blanket so you don't have to crawl into bed after a long day and experience the shock of freezing cold sheets against your skin. Warning: your pets may claim this blanket as their own.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has this blanket: "I've used this blanket every winter since 2018 and it's still going strong. I have a memory foam mattress topper on my bed that goes rock hard when the air gets cold, and I used to lay there shivering for like an hour before my body heat would eventually warm me enough to sleep. Now, I just turn this blanket on the highest setting about 10 minutes or so before bed, and it warms the entire area up beautifully so that I can fall asleep right away. The thing to know about this blanket is that while it's soft, the wires that run through it are definitely noticeable, so I usually put it above the top sheet so it's not directly on my skin. For that reason, it's a great bed blanket, but I personally wouldn't curl up with it on the couch. It has a single controller for adjusting the heat on a scale of low to 10 — I usually start at 10 and turn it down to seven or six as the night goes on, as it does get quite hot. It also shuts off automatically after 10 hours as a safety setting, and I've never once had an issue with it getting *too* hot or causing any damage. In my experience, it's been a reliable blanket that made me stop dreading getting into bed during those frigid winter months."
Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in sizes twin–king and five colors).