1. An internet-beloved O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve floors so shiny you can check your reflection in them as you run out the door for V-Day dinner ✨. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
2. An all-natural scour paste that will quickly become your forever valentine. This long-lasting paste is the holy grail of cleaning products — from tile and grout to ovens to sinks to showers to even VEGGIES (yes, it's safe enough to use on produce!!) — this stuff can do it all.
Humble Suds is a Denver-based Etsy shop creating plant-based cleaning solutions that are safe, effective, and come in cute packaging. (Bonus!)
BuzzFeed writer Danielle Healy has this and says, "Shortly after moving in to my current apartment, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). After handling all that grossness, it's had no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"
Promising review: "Buyer beware: don’t buy just one!! Learn from mistake, and buy at least two jars because this stuff is INCREDIBLE. I used it on my textured shower floor and it was EASIER to clean, required less scrubbing, than any other product I’ve used, including CLR. If you have black matte bathroom fixtures, this is the stuff you need. My shower and sink drains look brand new. My other favorite part about this scour paste, is the fact that I don’t need to use any paper towels. Just a wet rag to wipe it all down at the end. I will be buying more jars for myself and to give to my friends because this stuff is absolutely amazing. You won’t regret it!" —littleashleyshortcak
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in two sizes).
3. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic, and once you see the results, you will understand why. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine-looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (also available in multipacks).
4. Or a disposable toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner. Now, you won't have to spray the cleaner, let it sit, and then scrub the toilet. Since the pads are disposable, you don't have to worry about storing a germ-infested toilet brush. Maybe it's just me, but I get the heebie jeebies putting away my toilet brush and praying it doesn't touch anything in the process — aka yes, I will be buying these.
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" —Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs. I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." —Michele McAmis
Get the starter kit from Amazon for $11.98 (available in two other versions).
5. Orrr some toilet fizzies to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small business.
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
Get a bag of 15 from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $13.99.
6. A natural tub and tile cleaner designed to dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits all while making your house smell like eucalyptus. 😍 Unlike many other cleaners, this one is free of synthetic fragrances and made of biodegradable ingredients.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $6.81+ (also available as multipacks).
7. A slim cleaning brush to get into all those nooks and crannies where no rag has ever gone before. The ultra-thin design makes it the perfect choice for cleaning those hard-to-reach window and door tracks, and the handle works as a scraper for those extra stuck-on messes. Warning: you may find yourself crawling around the floor trying to find new spots to use this brush.
Promising review: "This is an amazing set of brushes. Don't be fooled by the low cost. The brushes are soft and long enough to get into tight spots but firm enough to hold up. They work amazing in those hard-to-clean aluminum window runners and sliding doors. I've used them to clean enclosed fan blades, refrigerator vents, etc. They wash easily and with a bit of TLC they hold their shape. Always nice to find something so simple and inexpensive that works so well." —CNJ
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95.
8. A reusable and machine-washable duster head so you can still clean as often as you want (yes, even daily), but you don't have to feel guilty about throwing away the duster each time. With this, you simply remove the duster from the handle when it gets dirty and throw it in the wash.
TS Designs US is a small Etsy shop based in West Leroy, Michigan.
*The handle for these is not included. Use one of the handles you have on hand like one from Swiffer.
Promising review: "LOVE the washable duster attachments. These are SO soft and such great quality. The stitching is strong and I don’t worry about anything coming apart. We use ours with our Swiffer duster wand and it fits perfectly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable item, this is one for you." —Cassie Couch
Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $4.94+ (originally $5.49+; available in 10 colors and multipacks).
9. Or a super-long duster for those hard-to-reach areas — ceiling fans, vents, or other places you've probably never actually cleaned 'cause you couldn't ever get there. Talk about a sigh of relief, since you are very much not ~in love~ with those dust bunnies.
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight, it makes reaching very easy." —Linnette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors and three versions).
10. A small but impressive power scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain — instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has this and says, "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Get it from Amazon for $22.21.
11. A ChomChom roller to help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet. Save your 'be mine' candy heart to hand out to this gizmo.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through, like, six pads every time you have one of your major cleaning sessions.
These are compatible with the Swiffer Sweeper. If you're looking for some for the Swiffer WetJet, grab 'em here!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.25.