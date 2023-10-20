This Is Your Sign To Stop Scrolling TikTok And Check Out These 39 Problem-Solving Products You Probably Need

1. A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell… Pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
2. Or an odor-eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you, this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes cat pee.
Promising review: "I have a cat who has forever had a fun little habit of peeing on the floor. Carpets, an idle sock, you name it – he will at some point pee on it. I have tried every enzyme and pet odor eliminator there is and this is simply the best. I will not purchase any others. First, I absolutely love the smell. It just smells like oranges. If you like the smell of oranges, you will like this. Second, it actually works. It’s the only product I’ve found that fully removes the urine smell and I do believe it actively reduces my cat's urge to re-pee on whatever beloved household item he’s tarnished. Third, this makes a great general floor cleaner. I mix this up with a bit of hot water and use it to mop my floors. It does a great job and leaves my place smelling fresh. Seriously, if you have a pet who likes to pee on your things, this will be your new best friend." —E G
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
4. A bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner that will finally detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair and it works great!" —takila addison
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier so you can stop pouring it into a makeshift tinfoil bowl in your sink's drain — where it lives for hours while it solidifies (anyone else? Can't just be me…). Just sprinkle the powder in while it's hot, let it cool, and easily dispose of it in the trash!
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. And a "Bacon Bin," aka now you can stop ruining your drains by pouring down bacon drippings. This lets you easily store it all in a small (reusable) container, and then you can even use it for future cooking endeavors!
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one. This is an awesome gift idea. The little box it comes in is so cute with its little piggie face sticking out. Anyone who cooks with grease will love this." —John Dollard
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes, two versions, and two colors).
7. A super popular ChomChom pet hair remover to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet because one quick swipe typically fills it up. (At least it does when I try to use them to clean my clothes...).
Promising review: "This thing is magical and I wish I had found it sooner. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time. Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." —Will
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
8. A Shark Tank-approved tattoo aftercare salve designed to soothe, protect, and *enhance* your ink no matter how long ago you got it. This stuff is made from just seven (!!) vegan and cruelty-free ingredients and works to make colored or all black tattoos pop. And yes, even reviewers with sensitive skin say it works great for them, too!
Mad Rabbit is a small biz found by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a five year old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).
9. A box of wart-removing pads so you can finally remove that bump that has been tormenting you. All you have to do is apply the self-adhering bandage and prepare to rid yourself of the wart.
Promising review: "I had a hideous wart on one of my left toes that just wouldn't go away. I tried cutting it off and applying a peeling solution on it, but it came coming back with a vengeance. It was a cause of irritation and embarrassment that I couldn't even wear slides or flip-flops over the summer. Until I found this product. I checked CVS, Rite Aid, & Target, and this was still the best priced product, so I bought a box to try. Without even a month of using these medicated pads, the wart is gone! I have no complaints about the adhesion cuz it was completely intact after 48 hours of putting it on, despite getting them wet a lot (I shower twice a day). Within a week of using these, the tough top of the wart started to peel off with the medicated pad. I decided to continue using the medicated pad to ensure the roots of the wart goes away as well. Now, there are NO traces of the wart, at all! I am super happy about this product and recommend it to whoever needs to get rid of an embarrassing wart." —Elaine Corpin
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29.
10. A veggie chopper, because why would you want to hand chop onions just to get uneven pieces while also crying?! With this gadget you can julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in seconds.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I recently decided to cook more at home. After a chaotic 'finely chop onions' session (tears were shed), I ordered this little veggie chopper. It works like a dream. An entire onion chopped within seconds, no tears involved. Everyone needs one of these." —Sunny
Get the 4-in-1 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three other versions and three colors).
11. Some reusable pads that you can just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
These are machine washable for easy cleaning so they are ready to go for your next mopping sesh.
Promising review: "I love my Swiffer mop, and with two dogs I need to use it every day on the kitchen floor. I was bothered by the wastefulness of disposable Swiffer pads and these pads have solved that. The microfiber ridges are perfect for deep cleaning — and I simply toss them in the washing machine when they're dirty. No more expensive disposable pads for me!" —ann collins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.75.
12. A shirt folder to transform your closet or drawers from a chaotic mess into something worthy of being in a store. This foolproof method lets you easily create crisp folds that will make laundry day a breeze.
Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
13. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
14. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer to save some space in your bag by not having eight bulky pill bottles rolling around.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.99.
15. A set of gold cable organizers so you don't have to fight to untangle your cords (or worse, somehow shove yourself behind your desk because they've fallen into the abyss) every time your computer alerts you that you're at 15% battery. Plus these will just add a chic lil' flair to your otherwise plain desk.
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in eight colors and multi-packs).
16. An electric mug warmer to put an end to the constant game of finally taking a sip of your coffee after your meeting only to realize it got cold while your coworker ranted about a problem you've already fixed. This is gonna save you from countless trips to the microwave.
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $18.46+ (available in eight colors/styles).
17. An Apple AirTag so you can digitize anything to be able to find the location. Gone are the days of spending 20+ minutes scouring the house to find your keys or wallet (…or pet).
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my dog: he’s a runner! If he ever gets loose, he takes off and gives us a scare. Now I can track him down with ease using my own phone and seeing him on a map. It’s such a relief to have his location easily on my phone. The attachment to his collar is also for sale on Amazon, and attaches the tag to his collar easily and comfortably. He has no idea it’s there!" —Perrie
"Love my two AirTags, one on my wallet and one on my keys.. Easily go to the 'find my' app on your iPhone and under 'things' track either item. They even make a sound so you can hear and it will guide you down to the half step of whatever you decide to use them for! Perfect!" —Josh & Sav
Get it from Amazon for