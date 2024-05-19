You’re Gonna Feel Victorious After Using These 37 Problem-Solving Products For The First Time

1. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
2. A water dispenser lever so you can get that deliciously crisp, filtered fridge water without having to put everything down to hold the cup with one hand while pushing the button with the other. Seriously, whoever invented this deserves an award. Something so simple can make a world of difference.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Note: this is compatible with many fridge brands including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag, but it is not compatible with GE refrigerators.
Promising reviews: "Super helpful to my dad, who has issues with fine motor skills after a spinal cord injury!" —Brooke
"I no longer hate my fridge!!!! This water dispenser attachment fits absolutely perfectly, and now I don’t have to contort my body to fill up cups, bottles, and pitchers of water!!! Thank you SO much for such a high-quality product. Truly life-altering." —Christine C
3. A bestselling tightening cream infused with caffeine-packed guarana extract and coconut oil that could simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin, perfect if that's the aesthetic you're looking for. And if you're happy with your skin ~au naturel~ (which you should be cause you are GORG), buy this just for the scent and shimmer. Reviewers swoon over the smell…some say they don't even bother wearing perfume anymore.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
4. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" that provide an extra deep clean with two layers of bristles: regular firm bristles and longer ones that are 10 times thinner. This is also a great option for anyone with sensitive gums that may be irritated by other brushes.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Note: These are not a replacement for actual flossing.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove allllll your calluses (even those that have been there for years) without loads of scraping. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be smooootthh.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
6. A super popular, reusable ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch with just a quick back-and-forth rollover. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet because one quick swipe typically fills those regular rollers up. (At least it does when I try to use one to clean my clothes...).
Promising review: "This thing is magical and I wish I had found it sooner. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time. Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." —Will
7. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the zero-effort results.
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
8. Some dishwasher-safe, reusable air fryer liners made of silicone to keep your chicken nuggies from getting stuck *and* to make cleanup faster than ever.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it you can just simply use one of the other two; this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C
9. A fungal nail renewal formula if you've decided you're finally done living with yellowing, thick, or splitting nails. This magical formula is designed to help ~polish~ up their appearance in just two days!!
Promising review: "I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil and various other products for years. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren't too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present, even below the quick. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application." —WIAPilot
10. A set of button pins so you don't have to toss your jeans just because the waist isn't fitting perfectly anymore. With these you can take away an inch, which means you won't have to spend the whole night pulling your pants up. Or you can switch up where they fall on your waist orrr give your tried-and-true pair a trendy diagonal waistband for the night.
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
11. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream to help combat darkness and puffiness from never sleeping as much as you're supposed to. This blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide moisturizes skin to help minimize the bags under your eyes and just maayybbee you'll trick people into thinking you got a full eight hours last night.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
