27 Practical Things To Buy For Your Yard

This device uses scent-free repellent mats and heat to diffuse the repellent and keep bugs away. You will get max protection in 15 minutes and a 15-foot radius will be included in that zone. The mats last up to four hours and will change color when they need to be changed. The fuel can last up to 12 hours. Grab some replacements here.

Promising review: "My husband bought this Thermacell Repeller so I would stop complaining. I still haven't stopped complaining (sorry, honey), but I have stopped flapping my gums about mosquitos. As long as we were outside around our home, I just wasn't getting a bite. It was miraculous and beautiful. Then, we went to a friend's house. Ouch. They were all over me again. It took me a while to realize (yeah, I'm a little slow) that the reason I wasn't getting bit at home was because my husband had lit the Thermacell each time we were outside. I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running. It doesn't make noise, doesn't product a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all. Pretty dang amazing. Most everyone who visited this summer has purchased one. I advise you do the same if you're a mosquito magnet like me. It really is a game changer." —Becky C.

