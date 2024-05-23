BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Practical Things To Buy For Your Yard

Grab the bug repeller so you can enjoy your backyard without getting attacked by mosquitos or smelling overly fragrant citronella.

by
Jessica Hall
by Jessica Hall

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Mallory Mower
by Mallory Mower

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An inflatable projector screen so you can host the most epic outdoor movie nights your cul-de-sac has ever seen! No more projecting movies onto the side of your house and wondering if you're looking at an important detail of the movie or just an impurity on your wall.

a reviewer's large inflatable screen in their backyard
www.amazon.com

This comes with tethers, yard stakes, a professional built-in air blower, and a  handy carrying bag.

Don't forget to grab a projector!

Promising review: "I never write reviews but I had to with this product and I'm going to be very honest. I did so much homework on this product and I'm so glad I did because it was everything I wanted. The fan isn't loud at all, I forgot there was even a fan that's how good it was. It was very quiet. I will say invest in a speaker and use it for your sound, it's much better. Also, the clarity of the picture was great!!! Very crisp and clear. The setup was easy, I live in a windy area but if you use the stakes properly it won't blow at all." —Dre

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in seven sizes).

2. A poolside rocking chair to upgrade your boring old lounge chairs. These will ~rock~ your world, you may even forget about the new reclining chair you got for your living room.

Modern metal outdoor chair on a patio surrounded by plants and mosaic wall art
Amazon

Promising review: "I LOVE these chairs! They add a fun pop of color to our tiny, condo-sized back patio. They are very comfortable, and seem like they will hold up for years. I thought the chair was easy to assemble, it took about 20 minutes. The instructions were clear, the parts labeled, and all of the parts lined up." —twolanes

Get it from Amazon for $85.99 (available in three colors).

3. side table with a little secret…it's also a cooler! Get one for your next BBQ and watch all your guests' eyes grow wider when they finally figure out where you're hiding all the cold drinks!

a reviewer's pop up table with drinks in the bottom
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I was looking for a table to sit between two rockers on my patio and came across this table/cooler combo! It was very easy to assemble and the color matches my patio furniture. It holds a decent amount of beverages too. I recommend adding them in before you add the ice for a better fit. The drain plug was easy to use and in a good place to drain in the grass area next to my patio. It was a great and fun addition that everyone enjoyed using." —Kat C.

Get it from Amazon for $74.69+ (available in two colors).

4. A canopy to protect your backyard oasis from the sun's rays that are sometimes just a bit too much… but not enough that you want to actually go inside.

Amazon, amazon.com

You can purchase the hardware set to attach this canopy to your home for $16.99.

Promising review: "Have had it up for over a month and it is holding up very well to sun, wind, rain, and storms. I take it down when I get enough forewarning of strong storms, but sometimes we've been out of town and it has held up quite well. We roll it up and to the side using the installation kit anchors when we get warning for strong winds. But, like I've said, we've come home after storms to small branches down in the yard, but the sail was good. It does a great job of blocking the sun and cools the house and patio quite nicely from the summer sun." —Ms. Shannon

Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in different styles here).

5. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights that'll create the perfect, twinkly ambiance to keep your summer parties going long after the sun has set.

reviewer's patio at dusk with string lights on pergola
reviewer's solar panel with string lights on a wooden table
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

Get them on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).

6. scent-free mosquito repellent to help keep those ~bug~gers away without adding any smells or sounds to your relaxing vibes. Sometimes, you just wanna eat your freshly grilled burgers without worrying about getting eaten alive or having your whole meal flavored with citronella.

reviewer's portable mosquito repellent device on an outdoor table
www.amazon.com

This device uses scent-free repellent mats and heat to diffuse the repellent and keep bugs away. You will get max protection in 15 minutes and a 15-foot radius will be included in that zone. The mats last up to four hours and will change color when they need to be changed. The fuel can last up to 12 hours. Grab some replacements here.

Promising review: "My husband bought this Thermacell Repeller so I would stop complaining. I still haven't stopped complaining (sorry, honey), but I have stopped flapping my gums about mosquitos. As long as we were outside around our home, I just wasn't getting a bite. It was miraculous and beautiful. Then, we went to a friend's house. Ouch. They were all over me again. It took me a while to realize (yeah, I'm a little slow) that the reason I wasn't getting bit at home was because my husband had lit the Thermacell each time we were outside. I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running. It doesn't make noise, doesn't product a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all. Pretty dang amazing. Most everyone who visited this summer has purchased one. I advise you do the same if you're a mosquito magnet like me. It really is a game changer." —Becky C.

Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in nine colors and two-packs).

7. A portable Cuisinart vertical smoker that'll slow cook brisket, turkey, chicken, or whatever else your heart desires. This is going to revolutionize your backyard BBQs. Be warned, none of your neighbors will ever want to host again once they know what you're cookin' in your yard.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So far I've smoked a pork tenderloin, chickens, Cornish game hens, a prime rib, and an 18-pound turkey. I couldn't be happier with the way everything has turned out. This product is incredibly easy to use: you just set the temperature, put the meat inside the smoker, and walk away. It doesn't use an open flame so it's great for apartment balconies where you might not be allowed to grill. Cooking and cleaning are both easy, and I'd recommend this product for beginners and experts alike." —William H.

Get it from Amazon for $299.35.

8. A four-piece furniture set to furnish your outdoor space just as well as your indoor living room. I mean come on, grab yourself a refreshing beverage, kick your feet up, and you'll never wanna go inside again.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The set comes with two single chairs, a double chair, and a coffee table, and the cushions are included!

Promising review: "Wow! Such a great set! It comes in a surprisingly small box — these people must be great at Tetris! It was easy to put together and they even made all the screws the same size! Super comfy and looks great on my new deck!" —Jennifer Cupkey

Get it from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in two cushion colors).

9. A set of four motion sensor lights so you don't have to worry about tripping over a branch (or yourself…😅) when you walk inside after a long day in the yard.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These lights are great!! No lag time when you walk out! As soon as I open the storm door, they turn on quicker than when flies hits the poo!! The eight LED lights are way bright enough, too!! I am ordering more for the back porch and for the garage!!" —Kevinss

Get a set of four from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes).

10. A cedar oil insect killer that is pet- *and* kid-safe so you can feel good about killing those fleas, mosquitoes, beetles, and gnats without harming any of your loved ones in the process.

a reviewer spraying their hose with the bottle of spray attached
amazon.com

This is free of pesticides, fragrances, and artificial colors. It's safe to use on lawns, gardens, patios, vegetables, flowers, dog kennels, and grass. It's also safe to use on areas where your pets or kids play. The spray treats and prevents infestations from ants, ticks, chiggers, crickets, Japanese beetles, and roaches. Just FYI, some reviewers note that because of the added cedar oil the product may attract carpenter bees if you already have a few flying around. Read more about the safety of cedar oil as a bug repellent at the EPA and USDA.

Promising review: "Wow! Well worth the money! Two months ago, we purchased 70 acres in Virginia and decided to start a hobby ranch. Because we are on well water, I was looking for a safe alternative to normal pesticides — that's when I learned about cedar oil. Due to the mild winter, the ticks are extremely bad this year. I purchased this and I was pleasantly surprised. I first used it on our inside dogs and sprayed it directly on some visibly alive ticks. When they say it kills them immediately, they mean it. Later that afternoon, I found one latched on to me so I sprayed directly on it and again dead within seconds. The best part is that it doesn't leave an oily residue and smells great. I will be buying in bulk from here on out." —Timothy J Sullivan

Get it from Amazon for $37.99.

11. An expandable garden hose, which extends up to three times its normal length to quench the thirst of every last inch of your yard.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have three of these. The lightweight is important to me. I loop these over the hose bib when finished using them. No need to bring the hose inside." —Tinkerbell

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two lengths).

12. A raised garden kit easier to put together than most other above-ground gardens — no screws, tools, or pounding into the ground required! The hardest part about it will be deciding what you want to plant.

a natural wood raised garden sitting in grass
Timberlane Gardens / Etsy

Timberlane Gardens is a small business based in Homer Glen, Illinois creating cedar-raised garden bed kits, planters, and gardener gifts.

This kit is 3 feet wide x 6 feet long and 6 inches deep.

Promising review: "We were so pleased with these that we immediately ordered a second set! So affordable compared to other raised beds, exactly as described and easy to put together (and the bonus is that they smell so fantastic when you take them out of the box – not going to help the garden, but that certainly helped my mood!) Thank you!! Can't wait for the growing season. :)" —Helen

Get it from Timberlane Gardens on Etsy for $127.20 (originally $159).

13. A set of color-changing inflatable pool lights that are solar powered so you don't have to put in any effort to reap the benefits of these vibey lights. Your pool parties are about to get ~lit.~

a reviewer's pool with four balls floating in it
a reviewer's pool with two balls floating in it
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

These appear white during the day but automatically switch colors at night and can last up to eight hours after being charged in direct sunlight. They also have a loop on the top if you would rather hang them somewhere!

Promising review: "Liked these so much we ordered another set. We’ve had them in our pool 24/7 for almost a year and a half. They’ve lasted through storms, wind, etc. We have only had to add air to them one time and they haven’t gotten dirty or moldy (which was a concern being white). I love that they are solar so no changing batteries or remotes needed. Great fun colors! Highly recommend." —THE HOMME LIFE

Get a set of two from Amazon for $37.99.

14. A hanging hammock chair so comfy you may find yourself taking more than a couple afternoon naps outside. Go ahead and just get one for each member of your family cause you aren't going to want to share.