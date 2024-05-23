27 Practical Things To Buy For Your Yard

1. An inflatable projector screen so you can host the most epic outdoor movie nights your cul-de-sac has ever seen! No more projecting movies onto the side of your house and wondering if you're looking at an important detail of the movie or just an impurity on your wall.
This comes with tethers, yard stakes, a professional built-in air blower, and a handy carrying bag.
Don't forget to grab a projector!
Promising review: "I never write reviews but I had to with this product and I'm going to be very honest. I did so much homework on this product and I'm so glad I did because it was everything I wanted. The fan isn't loud at all, I forgot there was even a fan that's how good it was. It was very quiet. I will say invest in a speaker and use it for your sound, it's much better. Also, the clarity of the picture was great!!! Very crisp and clear. The setup was easy, I live in a windy area but if you use the stakes properly it won't blow at all." —Dre
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in seven sizes).
2. A poolside rocking chair to upgrade your boring old lounge chairs. These will ~rock~ your world, you may even forget about the new reclining chair you got for your living room.
3. A side table with a little secret…it's also a cooler! Get one for your next BBQ and watch all your guests' eyes grow wider when they finally figure out where you're hiding all the cold drinks!
Promising review: "I was looking for a table to sit between two rockers on my patio and came across this table/cooler combo! It was very easy to assemble and the color matches my patio furniture. It holds a decent amount of beverages too. I recommend adding them in before you add the ice for a better fit. The drain plug was easy to use and in a good place to drain in the grass area next to my patio. It was a great and fun addition that everyone enjoyed using." —Kat C.
Get it from Amazon for $74.69+ (available in two colors).
4. A canopy to protect your backyard oasis from the sun's rays that are sometimes just a bit too much… but not enough that you want to actually go inside.
5. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights that'll create the perfect, twinkly ambiance to keep your summer parties going long after the sun has set.
Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly
Get them on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).
6. A scent-free mosquito repellent to help keep those ~bug~gers away without adding any smells or sounds to your relaxing vibes. Sometimes, you just wanna eat your freshly grilled burgers without worrying about getting eaten alive or having your whole meal flavored with citronella.
This device uses scent-free repellent mats and heat to diffuse the repellent and keep bugs away. You will get max protection in 15 minutes and a 15-foot radius will be included in that zone. The mats last up to four hours and will change color when they need to be changed. The fuel can last up to 12 hours. Grab some replacements here.
Promising review: "My husband bought this Thermacell Repeller so I would stop complaining. I still haven't stopped complaining (sorry, honey), but I have stopped flapping my gums about mosquitos. As long as we were outside around our home, I just wasn't getting a bite. It was miraculous and beautiful. Then, we went to a friend's house. Ouch. They were all over me again. It took me a while to realize (yeah, I'm a little slow) that the reason I wasn't getting bit at home was because my husband had lit the Thermacell each time we were outside. I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running. It doesn't make noise, doesn't product a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all. Pretty dang amazing. Most everyone who visited this summer has purchased one. I advise you do the same if you're a mosquito magnet like me. It really is a game changer." —Becky C.
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in nine colors and two-packs).
7. A portable Cuisinart vertical smoker that'll slow cook brisket, turkey, chicken, or whatever else your heart desires. This is going to revolutionize your backyard BBQs. Be warned, none of your neighbors will ever want to host again once they know what you're cookin' in your yard.
8. A four-piece furniture set to furnish your outdoor space just as well as your indoor living room. I mean come on, grab yourself a refreshing beverage, kick your feet up, and you'll never wanna go inside again.
9. A set of four motion sensor lights so you don't have to worry about tripping over a branch (or yourself…😅) when you walk inside after a long day in the yard.
10. A cedar oil insect killer that is pet- *and* kid-safe so you can feel good about killing those fleas, mosquitoes, beetles, and gnats without harming any of your loved ones in the process.
11. An expandable garden hose, which extends up to three times its normal length to quench the thirst of every last inch of your yard.
12. A raised garden kit easier to put together than most other above-ground gardens — no screws, tools, or pounding into the ground required! The hardest part about it will be deciding what you want to plant.
Timberlane Gardens is a small business based in Homer Glen, Illinois creating cedar-raised garden bed kits, planters, and gardener gifts.
This kit is 3 feet wide x 6 feet long and 6 inches deep.
Promising review: "We were so pleased with these that we immediately ordered a second set! So affordable compared to other raised beds, exactly as described and easy to put together (and the bonus is that they smell so fantastic when you take them out of the box – not going to help the garden, but that certainly helped my mood!) Thank you!! Can't wait for the growing season. :)" —Helen
Get it from Timberlane Gardens on Etsy for $127.20 (originally $159).
13. A set of color-changing inflatable pool lights that are solar powered so you don't have to put in any effort to reap the benefits of these vibey lights. Your pool parties are about to get ~lit.~
These appear white during the day but automatically switch colors at night and can last up to eight hours after being charged in direct sunlight. They also have a loop on the top if you would rather hang them somewhere!
Promising review: "Liked these so much we ordered another set. We’ve had them in our pool 24/7 for almost a year and a half. They’ve lasted through storms, wind, etc. We have only had to add air to them one time and they haven’t gotten dirty or moldy (which was a concern being white). I love that they are solar so no changing batteries or remotes needed. Great fun colors! Highly recommend." —THE HOMME LIFE
Get a set of two from Amazon for $37.99.