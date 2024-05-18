38 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Any Time On A Beach This Summer

1. A Shibumi wind blown shade that'll keep you protected from the sun's scorching rays. Plus it packs down into a super small and convenient case so you can easily pack and carry it.
To use this all you have to do is combine the poles, thread it through the canopy, plant the poles into the sand, and fill the bag with sand. The shade uses wind to keep it elevated and you get a nice cool spot in no time.
Promising review: "This thing is fantastic! Light, durable, large enough to comfortably shade four or more adults either sitting on beach chairs or spread out on beach towels and blankets. We were in 15-20 mph prevailing SE winds off the Atlantic Ocean in Ft. Lauderdale and the Shibumi performed perfectly. Took less than five minutes to set up and break down. It was like carrying a handkerchief in your back pocket it was so convenient. I’m just mad at myself for not patenting and marketing it!! BTW — we were the only Shibumi in sight and we chuckled at the straining efforts and longer times it took others to set up their tents, canopies, flys or umbrellas in the stiff breeze. If you love the beach and you want convenient shade anytime, any place, anywhere, and you don’t own a Shibumi, tsk tsk. 😎" —Nick Miller
Get it from Amazon for $290.
2. Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen to help prevent sunburn with 70 SPF. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you can enjoy much more time jumping in the waves.
Promising review: "The BEST sunscreen I have ever used! I am always prone to burn any time I get out in the sun. I decided to take a trip to the beach this summer and just went kayaking for four hours on the water in the BEAMING sun and in the MIDDLE OF THE DAY. I put sunscreen everywhere except for my chest. Wanna know where my skin is resembling that of a cherry? My chest. The rest of me? TANNING WITH NO BURN WHATSOEVER!!! I was shocked. I love this product and will forever recommend it for the rest of my life. Stay safe and stay unaffected from the sun you guys!!!" —Channing C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (also available in SPF 30).
3. Or Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 designed with dark skin in mind but fitting for all skin tones, because why should you have to deal with a sunscreen that is drying and leaves a white cast on your skin? Not only will it protect you from the sun, but it'll help keep you moisturized so you can just skip that step when you're getting ready for the day.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned small business whose sunscreen is designed not to leave a white cast on melanated skin. It's ultra-sheer, water-resistant, and super nourishing. Plus, it's cruelty-free! They also make sunscreen for kids with SPF 50.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Amazon for $10.96+ (available in two versions).
4. And a Sun Bum scalp and hair mist because who hasn't gone to the beach and come back with a burnt scalp because they never think to put sunscreen on it?! And it's vegan and reef safe so you can feel good about keeping the ocean clean.
5. A customized beach cup and phone holder so you don't have to stick your water bottle into the sand and end up with a new ~texturized~ cup. Plus the little phone holder will let you keep it close to easily catch all those gram-worthy moments.
Purple Daisy Originals is a Georgia-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in personalized gifts.
Promising review: "I love these cup holders for the sand. They are perfect gifts for beach retreats. You can get other ones for cheaper prices but these are nicely made, with an area for your cell phones or snacks. Also, the lettering has many options, even cute sayings. You pay for what you get. So I picked quality and got the best!!!" —Catherine Case
Get it from Purple Daisy Originals on Etsy for $12.19+ (originally $16.25; available in 10 colors and custom text).
6. A reclining, adjustable Ostrich chaise lounge to put all other beach chairs to shame. Now you can actually lay on your stomach for more than like five minutes with the ultra comfortable and convenient face hole.
Promising review: "While I usually sit upright most of the time at the beach, having the option to be able to lay face down and read is so amazing. We spent six hours at the beach the other day and I downloaded some of my TV from Netflix to catch up on and used a large towel and draped it over the sides of the headrest and had my own little personal theater in the fresh air! It's very light and easy to carry and the sand comes off super easily. The cushion around the face opening makes it super comfortable as well!!! Love this thing! —The Curl Girl
Get it from Amazon for $57.51+ (available in 11 colors and two versions).
7. Or a more traditional beach chair that sits low to the ground so you can feel the sand between your toes or the waves crashing on your legs. It also has a cupholder so your refreshing beverage is never too far away.
These chairs also have a little sleeve on the back to hold your towel or other personal items for easy storage while sitting or even carrying it back to your room.
Promising review: "Love these chairs! Got two for a trip to the beach and they’re very comfortable. They fold up easily and are very compact and easy to carry/pack, just throw it on your shoulder with the strap on the bag and your hands are free to carry other things!" —Toni Wheaton
Get it from Amazon for $38.
8. A set of sunscreen reminder stickers made with SPF recognition that will change colors to let you know when it's time to lather up with more lotion. The stickers are water-resistant *and* work for up to 12 hours so you can have a full day of fun in the sun without worrying about turning red as a lobster. 🦞
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started turning purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective in alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
Get a 16-count from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two quantities and a two-pack).
9. A reviewer-beloved "Everywhere" towel designed with a polyester microsuede material that makes it dry superrrrr quickly. They also pack down tightly to help you save space. On top of all that, it repels sand, pet hair, odor, and stains so you really can take it everywhere.
Rumpl is an Oregon-based small business specializing in outdoor blankets that donates a portion of its revenue to environmental nonprofits.
Promising review: "This towel dries better than a conventional towel! Not only that but it was completely dry and ready to reuse in about 10 minutes. Normally we'd go through a stack of beach towels in one day. The towel itself is big but it packs up compact leaving more room in your bag for other things. It's soooo soft, made very well, and the pattern is gorgeous. I will be replacing all of my towels with these!!" —Danielle W.
Get it from Rumpl for $50+ (available in a variety of colors and styles here) or from Amazon for $31.50+ (available in eight designs).
10. A portable lock box that can easily secure to beach chairs or tables so you can stash your phone and wallet while you go jump in the waves. Now, you can enjoy beach time as a family instead of having to leave someone at the chairs to guard your stuff.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc. while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to the beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in five colors).