38 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Any Time On A Beach This Summer

To use this all you have to do is combine the poles, thread it through the canopy, plant the poles into the sand, and fill the bag with sand. The shade uses wind to keep it elevated and you get a nice cool spot in no time.

Promising review: "This thing is fantastic! Light, durable, large enough to comfortably shade four or more adults either sitting on beach chairs or spread out on beach towels and blankets. We were in 15-20 mph prevailing SE winds off the Atlantic Ocean in Ft. Lauderdale and the Shibumi performed perfectly. Took less than five minutes to set up and break down. It was like carrying a handkerchief in your back pocket it was so convenient. I’m just mad at myself for not patenting and marketing it!! BTW — we were the only Shibumi in sight and we chuckled at the straining efforts and longer times it took others to set up their tents, canopies, flys or umbrellas in the stiff breeze. If you love the beach and you want convenient shade anytime, any place, anywhere, and you don’t own a Shibumi, tsk tsk. 😎" —Nick Miller



