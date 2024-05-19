36 Korean Beauty Products That Seem Like They're Infused With Fairy Godmother Magic (They're That Good)

Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eyes when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla



"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary

Get it from Soko Glam for $27.60 or from Amazon for $18.59.