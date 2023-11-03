30 Low Effort Cleaning Products Perfect For Lazy People Who Don’t Wanna Scrub All Day

1. An oven cleaning spray so when the cheese off of your frozen pizza melts onto the bottom of the oven you don't have to live with it there forever. Simply spray this fume-free cleaner on, come back in a few hours, wipe, and be amazed.
Promising review: "I did the overnight clean, and sprayed it with the baking racks in the oven not thinking too much about it, got up the next morning and looked in and at first was a little disappointed, it didn't look like it had done anything. So I grab my sponge and start to wipe up just the window and holy cow, I couldn't believe how much grease it had removed. I do have to do my oven again because I had left the baking racks in when I sprayed, and I need to get to where those were, but it also did a great job on the baking racks, and you couldn't smell any fumes. Will definitely buy again and recommend it to anyone!" —Jennifer M. Hettel
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
2. A plant-based Puracy spray that may as well be magic with how easily it can remove dried-on stains from sweat, oil, deodorant, or whatever meal you may have spilled on yourself this time.
Puracy is a small biz based in Austin, Texas. It was started by two best friends with the aim of making plant-based cleaning products that are gentle enough to use around children.
Promising review: "With a little one, a dog, and an outdoor-loving family, I am constantly doing laundry. I have tried other natural stain removers and none really do the job. They get out some stains, or need to be washed within 15 minutes and retreated, which isn't always a reality in our home. This, however, is amazing! I haven't met a stain this can't handle! It has to soak for a long time, which makes laundry easy and allows for flexibility. Also, it has no odor, no residue, no damage to clothes. It is amazingly easy to use and does an amazing job. I have gifted this to a few friends with babies just because it really is that good!" —Trixie L
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three versions).
3. A miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
4. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
5. A pack of melamine sponges that work on household surfaces, cars, shoes, really anything that you need to clean. These are extra thick, so they can handle bigger messes without you having to constantly grab a new one. But if you do burn through one, don't worry...this comes with 20.
Reviewers say they're an excellent alternative for the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and much more affordable!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
To learn more, check out BuzzFeed's STK extra-thick cleaning sponges review.
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $13.95.
6. A Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously this thing is like your own personal maid, just imagine all the things you can do while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
Get it from Amazon for $1,299 (available in black or white).
7. A robot window cleaner that you can just set up to clean your windows or shower walls or even floors without any effort from you. If this is what they mean when they say robots are going to take over the world, sign me up!
The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses AI to clean every inch of your windows and is especially handy if you can't reach the tops of your tall windows. It comes with an app so you can control it from your phone.
Promising review: "I was more than a bit leery about ordering this, but decided to take a chance. My sunroom faces the lake and has a beautiful view — but only if the windows are clean! Unfortunately, they are high enough off the ground that washing the outside of the windows is a pain! I put Gecko to work on the outside and I cleaned the inside. I saw some streaks and started to get disappointed — until I noticed the streaks were on the INSIDE where I had cleaned! So glad I took a chance!" —Cathy Harmon
Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
8. A grout and tile cleaner so you don't have to pay for a professional to come clean your grout when you could use a professional cleaner yourself for waayyyy cheaper! The included brush makes it easy to rub away stuck-on grease and grime and reveal the actual color of your grout you might not even remember the last time you saw.
Comes with two bottles and a brush that you can connect to any broom pole you have, so you don't have to scrub on your hands and knees.
Promising review: "I used this product to get the orange discoloration (calcium buildup) off my shower grout, and it worked pretty well for me! I did not have to use that much elbow grease to get it looking good either. It definitely does come out of the bottle fast; make sure you are aiming where you want it to go! The instructions advise to let it sit for 5-10 minutes, and I let it sit the whole 10." —E-Dog20
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
9. And a Rubbermaid scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain, and instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all. I suck at housekeeping. Let me just say that this little battery operated scrubber is SO HELPFUL. The other day, I used it to clean my bathroom counter. I knew it had been messy, but I'd had no idea how absolutely filthy it was until I used this tool. This tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. So not only does this little brush scrub powerfully, but it can get in hard-to-reach crevices, too. Do you have animals? If so, you know that sometimes, they throw up in hard to reach spaces. And sometimes, when we can't reach those spaces at that exact moment, we wait until we can... you know where I'm going with this. We were able to use this brush to scrub those stains off the floor from underneath our bed, which seems to be the cat's favorite place to puke. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you. Or if you're the opposite of me and love having a really deep clean, this tool is also for you." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
10. A truly genius cup rinser to make the horrible process of doing the dishes at least slightly less awful. Instead of trying to stuff a sponge into your tallest glasses, just give it a few presses on this, and it'll be crystal clear in seconds.
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!
Promising review: "This installed easier than removing the existing soap dispenser, which was always a nightmare. This has the same type of jetted sprayer that you would use to jet out a drain line, so yeah it'll spray the stink off of a turd. It cleans baby bottles, Contigo, yeti, spaghetti sauce, baby food, mason jars with a couple of presses. Highly recommended over the messy soap dispenser!" —Chuq
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two colors).
11. A set of cleaning cups for your Keurig if you're starting to notice a ~funky~ taste in all your beverages after having your Keurig for a long time and never cleaning it. Don't worry, you're not alone, I didn't know you were supposed to be doing anything special to clean them either. And it's just as easy as making a cup of coffee!
Simply insert one of these pods like you would a coffee pod and run it on the largest cup setting. Reviewers suggest running one-two additional cycles of just water after the initial one just to make sure all the gunk is fully removed.
Promising review: "I had no idea that little needle would get so darn dirty! I was shocked at what came out of it when I threw one of these babies in. I admit I haven't been great about cleaning my machine out given how much use it gets, but it was still a surprise to see how black the water was, and the amount of sediment when the cycle was done. Coffee taste great! I will use this product regularly from now on." —Isabel
Get them from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A no-effort stain remover designed to do all the work for you. Just turn it on, set it on the stain, and this machine will spray, brush, and suction away your mess. It has two settings, one for quick cleaning, and a more powerful mode for deep stains you may have been neglecting.
For those messes on your couch or any other place you may not be able to set this machine, there is a brush attachment so you can clean every mess, no matter the surface.
Promising review: "This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (w/ pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My co-worker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." —SW
Get it from Amazon for $185.39.