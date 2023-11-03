30 Low Effort Cleaning Products Perfect For Lazy People Who Don’t Wanna Scrub All Day

I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.

Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all. I suck at housekeeping. Let me just say that this little battery operated scrubber is SO HELPFUL. The other day, I used it to clean my bathroom counter. I knew it had been messy, but I'd had no idea how absolutely filthy it was until I used this tool. This tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. So not only does this little brush scrub powerfully, but it can get in hard-to-reach crevices, too. Do you have animals? If so, you know that sometimes, they throw up in hard to reach spaces. And sometimes, when we can't reach those spaces at that exact moment, we wait until we can... you know where I'm going with this. We were able to use this brush to scrub those stains off the floor from underneath our bed, which seems to be the cat's favorite place to puke. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you. Or if you're the opposite of me and love having a really deep clean, this tool is also for you." —Ashley

Get it from Amazon for $17.38.

