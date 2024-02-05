61 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon

1. A copy of The Golden Girls Cookbook filled with more than 90 recipes — including naughty Blanche collard greens, jazzed-up turkey meatloaf, and lingonberry trifle — all inspired by Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia.
Promising review: "Photos of food, quotes from the show, and wisdom left behind by our favorite girls of solid gold! This cookbook is FABULOUS. Some recipes are named after classic and iconic scenes from the show, such as 'For Whom the Stuffed Bell Pepper Tolls' (screw you Barbara Thorndyke!) and Mr. Ha-Ha makes an appearance (a birthday to never forget!). Enjoy!" —Tracy Eisen
Get it from Amazon for $17.09+ (available in two versions and a Kindle option).
2. Or an unofficial Disney Parks cookbook because everybody knows Disney has ~delicious~ food and drinks, but who wants to spend like $5 on one churro?! With this book, they will be able to create their own Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, Dole Whips, and over 100 other recipes. This gift keeps on giving…if you're lucky they may even make you a treat to try!
Annnd if you wanna go above and beyond, grab the drink recipe book, too!
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for one of my friends who loves to cook and loves Disney. I'm not that big into Disney but I skimmed through the book and now I want one for myself. It's a really aesthetically beautiful book but also really neat inside too. I highly recommend it!" —Zellywelly
Get it from Amazon for $13.22.
3. Orrrrrr, a 100-page blank cookbook they can fill with all their beloved family recipes that everyone knows are superior to any store-bought recipes.
Promising review: "We searched for three months in bookstores, upscale kitchen stores, Walmart, Amazon, literally everywhere for a big blank cookbook. All of the options were too small, too plain, too much…you get the picture. But one day, this book just graced us in our search, and we couldn't be happier." —Andrew Ewing
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. An elegant matching bralette and lace undie set that is actually comfortable unlike many other lingerie sets. Plus it's so cute they will never want to take it off (or even cover it up).
Promising review: "I actually wore this all day, and it was so comfortable. It’s soft lace, unlike most lingerie and underwear. I did not expect it to fit as well as it did. Very adjustable. Big time confidence booster. My husband loves it. Said it’s his favorite lingerie I’ve ever worn in the 10+ years we’ve been married (and that’s saying a lot because I wear lingerie most nights)." —Kathlyn Breiwick
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 11 colors).
5. A variety pack of the legendary and splurge-worthy Carbone Pasta Sauce with four flavors included: arrabbiata, roasted garlic, marinara, and tomato basil, so no matter which pasta ~vibe~ they're going for they will have the perfect sauce for it.
These jars average at about $10 each but a dinner at the star-studded eatery easily runs in the hundreds of dollars, plus splurging on a fancy at-home meal can really be worth it. Sauces are vegan, have no added sugar, are non-GMO, and are gluten-free.
Promising review: "When you don't have Italian family members who have recipes for excellent tomato-based pasta sauces, it is difficult to recreate the amazing flavor that one finds in well-known restaurants. Ever since I heard about Carbone's sauce becoming available via Amazon, I jumped right in to place two orders right away." —Musicgal
Get the variety four-pack from Amazon for $39.96+ (also available as a two-pack or four-pack of single flavors).
6. A dazzling pair of dangling earrings that will twinkle almost as bright as their eyes when they first see these gorgeous jewels.
7. A Love Lingual Card Game filled with 150 conversation-starting questions so they can start exploring deeper connections with you whether you are newly together or have been married for years.
There are five categories of cards: family, intimacy, couple, individual, and past and future.
Promising review: "This is a nice little deck of cards with great, thought-provoking questions. They are split into different categories and the ends are color-coded, which is nice. Definitely helps people get to know each other on different levels. Nice to use on road trips. Worth the money for sure. I will be getting this as gifts for others in the future." —Rebecca G.
Get it from Amazon for $25.
8. A classic PlayStation console complete with two wired controllers, a virtual memory card, an HDMI cable, and 20 preloaded classic games for some real ~nostalgic~ vibes.
9. A hammered gold metal handmade garland designed to look like the stages of the moon are floating on their wall.
Base Roots is a small biz creating adorable home decor pieces.
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this statement piece! The moons are so well-crafted and the metal doesn't feel cheap. The packaging was so cute I want to keep it. Even came with a cute little care card. Perfect to help brighten up any room in your house!" —Roriann
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).