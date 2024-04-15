BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    37 Marvelously Kooky Treats Under $25 You Can Blow Some Of Your Tax Refund On

    According to girl math, a tax refund is free money — so spend at least some on a little present for yourself.

    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An "Egguins" egg holder made to help boil, store, and serve eggs with ease. The process is so smooth, you may get so excited that you get ~happy feet~ 🐧.

    reviewer holding the egg holder made to look like penguins
    reviewer's holder in a pot of boiling water
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs, but it's always been a hassle to ever so gently lower them into a boiling pot of water with a spoon, then scoop them back into the now-wet carton to cool. This solves all those problems. You simply load the eggs in, lower into the boiling pot, pull back out, then store in your fridge. No more extra steps or gingerly lowering eggs into the pot. Plus, they're adorable." —Laura P

    Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (also available as bears). 

    2. A mini inflatable tube guy because there is *no way* you can look at this little dude and not giggle. If you're feeling extra goofy, imitating him is ~encouraged.~

    Gif of reviewer using the inflatable tube guy
    inflatable tube guy on reviewer's floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a great gag gift for my fiancé! It's so funny. He keeps it on his desk and turns it on during zoom meetings for work 🤣. We purchased the recommended brand of batteries and those work just fine." —Tina Krepinski

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

    3. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.

    gif of a plastic limbless shrek on a tube of toothpaste with the toothpaste coming out of its butt onto the toothbrush
    Casual Chicken / Etsy

    Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.

    Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney

    Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.

    4. flame colorant that'll add a little ~magic~ to your fire pit like no one has ever experienced before.

    reviewer's fire pit with blue, orange, and green flames
    www.amazon.com

    Note: you should not use the flame colorant if you plan on roasting marshmallows, hot dogs, or anything else over the fire.

    Promising review: "This was a great addition to our camping trip! Just throw the packet in the fire and get a colorful show. It's mesmerizing! And the colors last a long time, longer than expected. I'll buy again." —Amazon Customer

    Get six packets from Amazon for $6.40.

    5. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles for all of us who get extra joy from our fur babies being happy. Enjoy hours of entertainment as they run around chasing the ~mysterious~ never-to-be-caught balls. The good smells — rainbow sherbet, pineapple coconut, watermelon — are just a bonus.

    dog looks at bubble wand
    Blue bubble solution bottle with wand rings
    Sniffingtons/Etsy

    Sniffingtons is a South Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in enriching products for dogs and cats. 

    Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2.5-year-old cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble-obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth 

    Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two quantities and 12 scents, including unscented). 

    6. A pack of 10 tiny hands so you can shock friends and family by reaching out to grab stuff with these little ~unsettling~ hands.

    BuzzFeeder posing with little hands on her cheeks
    a reviewer with the small hands on eight of their fingers
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so fun! I bought these to prank my kids and for them to prank their daddy! I couldn't stop laughing the first time I reached to touch my husband’s face oh so gently. Freaked him out! Lol. Worth it to have a good laugh with the family and friends." —BG

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $18.22.

    7. A bag of freeze-dried sour candy for a ~crunchyyyy~ twist on a staple. This kind of treat is all the rage and you may not be able to eat the regular version again — take one bite and you're going to be transported out of this world. 👽🌎

    reviewer holding a bag of colorful freeze dried skittles
    close up of reviewer's skittles showing where they are split apart from freeze drying
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy. 

    Promising reviews: "I would recommend this business 100%. The candy was great and the packaging and stickers are awesome. Thank you, I already ordered more." —alyssa testa

    "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes; and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options). 

    8. Or a pound of cereal marshmallows so you can stop spending way too long trying to pick them out whenever you make a bowl, leaving every other person in the house ~unlucky~ with just the bland, plain bits — how ~charming.~ 

    Reviewer holding the one-pound bag of marshmallows
    www.amazon.com

    Medley Hills Farm is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies. 

    Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    9. A super difficult clear jigsaw puzzle to stump even the biggest puzzle aficionados. This isn't just your typical, difficult clear puzzle — there are multiple pieces that have straight edges to mimic corners and side pieces but that's not actually where they belong. 😈

    The package with some of the clear pieces in front
    Part of the puzzle completed
    CM Originals Co / Etsy

    CM Originals Co is a small business based in Las Vegas, Nevada that has ornaments, customizable Harley Davidson inserts, and more.

    Promising review: "My mother-in-law has never taken this long to complete a much larger puzzle. She is tackling it row by row and piece by piece. We’ve been trying to challenge her puzzling skills for years. This did the trick!" —Tiffany Kelly

    Get it from CM Originals Co on Etsy for $16.14+ (originally $18.99+; available in four piece quantities).

    10. A dino nugget pillow perfect for anyone (like me) who is still ordering nuggies at restaurants even when they're in their late 20s. Seriously, I need one of these guys. Maybe if I show up with it at a restaurant, they won't even have to ask what I'm ordering. 

    reviewer holding up stegosaurus nugget pillow
    reviewer's two nugget pillows
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).

    11. The Desktop Door Slam, aka a mini door, so you can have all the satisfaction of dramatically slamming the door on your way out without any of the consequences of doing it for real.

    door figurine with definitive history of door slamming booklet
    Amazon

    It also comes with a tiny illustrated book of facts!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my brother and thought it would be a great desk item for him. It is tiny but has a loud sound when you 'slam' the door! Super funny to make this tiny door look like a huge angry gesture when slamming it! I would recommend this." —gluestick

    Get it from Amazon for $9.39.