29 Kitchen Products Under $15 That'll Make Cooking More Enjoyable

1. A wooden palm spoon so you can stir up all your delicious meals without worrying about scratching the pan. You're gonna be over the ~spoon~ when you clean up after making your feast and don't reveal a bunch of scuffs all over your new pan.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $12 (also available in a shorter handle length).
2. And a ravioli spoon rest to prevent your daily dish from getting all over your counters. Think of all the ~pasta-ble~ things you could be doing instead of cleaning.
Promising review: "I needed a spoon rest, but couldn't find one that looked like something that would fit my kitchen. Then I saw this one. It doesn't really fit my kitchen either, but how could I not buy this cool spoon rest? Whenever someone first sees it on my stove, they think it's real ravioli, haha. Oh yeah, it's also functional. It gives utensils a nice rest, and it hasn't burned nor melted." —Kesa
Get it from Amazon for $11.51.
3. A SinkShroom strainer designed to prevent clogs in your drain so you don't have to stick your hand into a nasty sink full of today's food scraps. Honestly the thought of that is enough to make me not cook in the first place, so this is definitely a game changer.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Heather Braga has this and says, "I bought this for myself (since I'm clearly a REAL adult) and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game-changer."
Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." —Brady Amerson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (also available in a two-pack or with a stopper).
4. A snap-on pasta strainer so you don't have to worry about dirtying another dish or making room in your overfilled sink while making your 'simple' weeknight dinner.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget — it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A grape cutter that will save you from having to chase all the random grapes that fly off the cutting board when you are just trying to cut them small enough for your kid to safely eat.
Check out a TikTok of a mom quickly quartering grapes.
Promising review: "We bought this little gadget with low expectations and fully anticipated using it two times before throwing it in our kitchen drawer where it would inevitably sit for a year before we threw it away. Boy were we wrong. It only took one use before we realized that what we thought would be another useless novelty, was actually a parent's HOLY GRAIL of food preparation. No joke, I literally used it the other day to cut THREE grapes for MYSELF, just for the enjoyment. If your little one enjoys eating grapes, do yourself the unimaginable pleasure of buying this...you wont regret it." —Michael
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A handheld garlic press so you can quickly and almost effortlessly mince up the copious amount of garlic you've decided this recipe needs. It also comes with a scraper so you don't lose even one precious piece of garlic.
7. A crab spoon rest perfect for when you're ~in a pinch~ and need somewhere to put your spoon that doesn't end with your delicious soup all over the counter.
Promising review: "I have absolutely no good reason for buying a small crab spoon holder. However, I find Sebastian to be delightful and happy. Even when he's not holding a spoon, he's functional — it looks like he's cheering me on when I cook! No, he doesn't always stay standing, and no, the spoon doesn't always fit seamlessly into his little claws, but I didn't expect him to be perfect. I love him, and I'm glad I live in a world where I can buy whimsical things for my kitchen. Happy day!" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $13.35.
8. A Bacon Sponge that will save you from using an entire roll of paper towels every time you make bacon. This sponge can absorb up to 10 times (!!) its weight in grease — move over years-old-jar-of-grease, there's a new sheriff in town.
Green City Living is a Colorado-based Etsy shop established in 2012 that specializes in reusable and eco-friendly home goods, with 2.5% of sales donated to the Climate Emergency Fund.
Promising review: "These are amazing!!! They work! And no stains!!! I was concerned that since I don’t use Dawn or a big-name-brand dish soap, my Earth-friendly soap might not cut the grease as well, but that was not the case! My Bacon Sponge is perfectly clean and spotless! I love it! So glad I ordered two! I couldn’t be more pleased!!!" —cattealover
Get it from Green City Living on Etsy for $14.99+ (available in six quantities) or from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, eggs, frozen veggies, and more when stabbing it repeatedly with a spatula is just not cutting it.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in three colors).
10. A terra-cotta sugar-saver because your brown sugar is NOT in fact ruined just because it got all hard and clumpy. This adorable little guy will bring it back to life (and keep it that way!) and have you baking homemade cookies in no time.
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately 3–6 months.
Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS
Get two from Amazon for $7.25+ (also available in a three-pack).
11. A pair of herb scissors perfect for anyone who doesn't have the patience or fine motor skills to finely chop a bunch of scallions to garnish their dish.
The scissors have five blades which do the work of 10 knives! They also come with a cleaning comb which makes it easy to get out every last bit of your herbs.
Promising review: "We use HelloFresh which has a lot of meals with scallions. My uniform knife cutting skills are sketchy at best and I just knew there had to be a gadget out there that would make things easier. These herb shears are awesome! They make my life much easier. They are just like the description says, easy to use, easy to clean, and so far seem pretty durable." —Mike Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
12. A handy butter spreader so you can toss your butter dish and ditch the knives. This stores and easily applies butter onto allllll surfaces, and yes, that includes the ever awkward corn on the cob.
Promising review: "I remember having a butter holder, exactly like this, for corn when I was growing up. It was nice to find the same one. No more having the butter slip off the corn when applying it with a knife. No more tricks like using a fork and having the butter melt through the tines or how about buttering a slice of bread and wrapping it around the corn and spinning it. It’s also great that the butter is covered at one end by the plunger and the other end by a cover. This way, the butter will stay fresh and always ready for corn when you need it." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $6.20.
13. An adjustable thickness cheese slicer to upgrade your charcuterie boards (or make it easier to get a quick little snacky snack).
This slicer comes with an extra wire in case the first one wears out!
Promising review: "Cheese is considered a major food group in our house, so replacing our broken slicer was an absolute necessity. This slicer is an absolute dream. It's very sturdy (without being too heavy) and it cuts extra sharp cheddar as if it were room temperature butter! Don't waste your time and money on a cheap slicer — this one will probably last for years." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).
14. A handheld soap dispensing brush more comfortable to hold and use than regular sponges (and less gross tbh). Plus this also dispenses liquid soap with just the push of a button. Cleaning dishes is absolutely the worst part about cooking, so this will help make that process a liitttlle bit better.
This comes with the brush that holds soap and a little dispenser you can set it on when you're not using it.
Promising review: "I have to say, I wasn't expecting to be excited when this arrived. My last scrubber, from a manufacturer that will remain nameless, broke within two days, and all the soap leaked out if I sat it bristles down. I hate wasting money, so I used it until it was gross lol. So I read all the reviews and decided this model looked good. Well, slap me and call me stupid! I should have given up and bought this a year ago! This model not only holds the soap and has a little holder, but it also works so much better than last year's model; there can be NO comparison!! It's also comfortable to my arthritic hands. I definitely will recommend this to friends and family!" —Kekahagirl
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
15. A "splatypus" spatula that, unlike Perry, does actually do a lot. This little guy will help you scrape every last bit out of your jars and containers. (Thank God, we wouldn't want to let any Nutella go to waste.)
Promising review: "This works great when scraping food off of the side of jars. My kids love using it because it is cute and reminds them of Perry the platypus on Phineas and Ferb! I am just glad they are using it instead of throwing away the peanut butter jar which probably had at least one more sandwich left in it." —Mom of 3 Boys
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
16. A set of fridge organizers so you can know exactly where you put everything instead of having to rummage around pulling out all your food just to find that one pesky lemon that rolled allll the way to the back corner.
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Timothy C.
Get a set of two bins from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four sizes and six pack quantities).
17. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet because let's be honest, we've all just been throwing food in for a random amount of time and cutting through it like four times to check if it's done (please tell me I'm not the only one who does this...). Now you can finally know the actual timing to create perfectly cooked masterpieces.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two colors).