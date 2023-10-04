29 Kitchen Products Under $15 That'll Make Cooking More Enjoyable

BuzzFeed shopping editor Heather Braga has this and says, "I bought this for myself (since I'm clearly a REAL adult) and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game-changer."

Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." —Brady Amerson

Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (also available in a two-pack or with a stopper).