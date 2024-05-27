“I Wish I Could Go Back In Time And Buy This Thing Like Two Years Ago” – 35 Products Under $25 You’ll Wish You'd Found Sooner

Promising review: "I purchased Affresh for the dishwasher first and it saved my dishwasher from the scrapyard. After being so thoroughly impressed by the job that the product did, I decided to try the washing machine cleaner. I didn’t think my machine was that dirty… O. M. G. I was wrong. The water in the machine was literally black with filth!! Not gray or a little scummy— I mean completely black! It’s hard to see in the photos, but look at where the water meets the drum. Horrifying to think this machine 'cleaned' my clothes. I wish I could go back in time and buy this thing like two years ago. I’m horrified (and so satisfied with the results)!" —M

