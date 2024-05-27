“I Wish I Could Go Back In Time And Buy This Thing Like Two Years Ago” – 35 Products Under $25 You’ll Wish You'd Found Sooner

1. Affresh washing machine tablets because I feel like we never remember to clean the things that are supposed to be cleaning other things…Like, of course our clothes come out stinky when we've literally never thought to clean the actual machine.
Promising review: "I purchased Affresh for the dishwasher first and it saved my dishwasher from the scrapyard. After being so thoroughly impressed by the job that the product did, I decided to try the washing machine cleaner. I didn’t think my machine was that dirty… O. M. G. I was wrong. The water in the machine was literally black with filth!! Not gray or a little scummy— I mean completely black! It’s hard to see in the photos, but look at where the water meets the drum. Horrifying to think this machine 'cleaned' my clothes. I wish I could go back in time and buy this thing like two years ago. I’m horrified (and so satisfied with the results)!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in two versions and two quantities).
2. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener perfect for anyone who wants to trick everyone around into thinking they got a full nine hours of sleep when in reality they got maybe six. 😖 This stuff is basically the makeup of the future because it's designed with color-adapting formula to help your bags ~disappear~, giving you instant coverage with a lightweight feel.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
3. A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask designed to help solve the *ultimate* plane nap problem — the dreaded head bob! These will basically lock your noggin in place so it doesn't flop forward and jolt you out of your sleep. Tell me how we are just now inventing this?!
Checkout a TikTok of the airplane head rest in action.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in two colors).
4. A genius guacamole saver that can hold up to four cups worth and *actually* keep it fresh after a day. Be honest, there's nothing worse than craving some delicious guac only to open your fridge and see a brown pile of mush. This will suck out all the air and keep it nice and green for days so you don't have to decide between wasting the goodness or eating wayyyy more than you planned just cause you don't wanna throw it out.
Promising reviews: "I cannot believe this works so well! I'm a huge guac on toast person, but how unappealing is brown guacamole? Received this on Saturday, made a batch on Sunday, and it was still beautifully green and tasty six days later! My standard batch perfectly fits six medium avocados, plus the fixings. Happy girl here!" —Amazon Customer
"Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green. It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung
Get it from Amazon for $10.39.
5. The Crop Top Band so you can ditch the unnecessary sports bra on top of your dress when you just wanna tuck your sweater for that ~trendy~ look.
Check the Crop Top band out in this helpful TikTok.
The Crop Top Band is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "The Crop Top Band is a helpful accessory to many outfits! It stays in place better than I imagined it would and it kept my shirt tucked all day!" —Alexi B
Get it from The Crop Top Band for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL).
6. A ceiling fan carbon filter designed to turn your fan into an air purifier instead of a home for loads of dust buildup. These work by filtering the air with every spin to help remove pollen, pet dander, smoke, gasses, chemicals, and other allergens that are living in your house.
Note: it is recommended that you replace these every three months or so to make sure they are still filtering the air to the best of their ability.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A set of delightful self-heating masks that'll soothe your feet with Epsom salts, shea butter, lavender, and peppermint to give your dogs the break they deserve.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
To use, simply open the bootie, slip your foot inside, remove the backing from the tab to secure it around your ankle, and wear 'em for 30 minutes. When times up, massage the treatment into your feet and wipe the excess away with a towel.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has these and says, "I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
Get three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
8. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil designed to help eliminate makeup residue, blackheads, and excess sebum without clogging your pores. Reviewers are raving about this stuff and some even say you can see the gunk coming out of your pores!!
It's recommended to use this as a step in a double cleansing routine, which is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
See why this reviewer loves this cleansing oil for glass skin on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
9. A WD-40 pen that's wayyy more convenient than the typical spray so you can get those squeak-free doors in an easy-to-use, precise application pen. Not only does this quiet down those annoying hinges, but it also protects against corrosion, loosens rusted parts, and drives out moisture, just like the OG version.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A cupcake scooper with dispenser that'll revolutionize your baking game!! After using this once, you'll wonder why you ever used the spoon-and-finger-scrape method to fill your cupcakes. With the push of a button, you can easily scrape all the batter off the scoop so you get every last bit while making sure each spot is evenly filled.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Don’t think twice — just buy it! This has revolutionized cupcake/muffin making. No more using your finger or extra utensils to scoop the mix into the tins. You can measure out exactly how much you need to scoop and then just push the button up and the mix glides right into the tins with no mess." —Dorothy H
Get it from Amazon for $9.43+ (available in two colors).
12. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap made with aloe vera and vitamins C and E to help combat a plethora of skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, acne, athlete's foot, jock itch, and more!) plus it's just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic and learn about how it can help with athlete's foot at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five scents and a one- or two-pack).
13. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins so your duvet doesn't get all lumpy shoved up into one corner, leaving your partner to freeze with just the cover. Just attach your duvet to the cover and this'll lock in place, and when you need to get it undone you just use the magnetic key to open it right up.
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Pinion Pins is a small business trying to solve one of the more annoying bedtime struggles.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a 16-pack).
14. A Montessori busy board with a variety of zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles so your toddler can stay entertained and occupied (😌🙌🏼). Once they're done, it folds up and has handles so you can easily take it with you.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece — no tiny pieces to misplace!"—LEG 585
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors/variations).
15. A popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictu