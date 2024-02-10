32 Home Upgrades That Won’t Require A Second Mortgage

1. A tub of chalked paint so you can *feel* like you got a completely new piece just by adding a new coat of paint. The one-coat coverage and easy application will let you transform pretty much any item in your house into a unique, vintage-looking article.
Promising review: "I currently rent, and couldn't stand looking at these cabinets that have been painted 20 different times. So I decided to spice them up. And this product is downright awesome. I bought the aged color, to give it an antique look. I wasn't sure the stain would stick just because it a gloss finish and how many times they were painted before, but no problem!! The color is amazing and looks like I have new cabinets!" —Jennifer Carr
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in 15 colors and multipacks).
2. Some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash sheets to give any room a ~trendy~ backdrop that doesn't require actually figuring out how to remove the old tiles and install new ones. Since this is a temporary solution, you don't have to feel guilty about wanting to switch it up down the road, either.
Promising review: "For anyone questioning whether they can successfully install this...I am here to tell you, YOU CAN DO IT. I didn't measure a single thing. It has the perfect amount of stickiness and it's very forgiving. Very happy. Awesome product. My husband was shocked with how amazing this product it looks!" —Haley Mastri
Get a 10-pack of 12x12 panels from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight styles).
3. Or peel-and-stick faux-tile backsplash if you're looking for a little more color but still don't want to have to worry about commitment. It has a 3D texture to add a little extra dimension, and it's water resistant so it'll hold up even behind your kitchen sink where it might get splashed.
Promising review: "This is a must-buy! I have a small kitchen in my apartment. I brought three. If it's too many, you can return them. It makes a whole difference. I wish I knew about this a year ago. Thanks TikTok!" —Jenece Brown
Get a 10-pack of 12"x12" tiles from Amazon for $29.60+ (available in two styles).
4. An insulated weatherproof and soundproof strip to help keep all your precious AC or heat in instead of having it escape through small gaps. If you've been wondering why your energy bill is so high, it may be time to grab this and seal any drafty windows or doors.
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weather strip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." —RH in TN
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in four colors and two lengths).
5. A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners so even if you don't want to spend the time or money to install soft-close cabinets, you can create a peaceful oasis in your kitchen by stopping the noise from that one family member who's always slamming all the cabinet doors shut.
Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." —LMA
Get a sheet of 100 from Amazon for $9.58.
6. A peel-and-stick vintage-inspired floral wallpaper that truly anyone can hang to give an instant transformation to any room. Bonus, since it is peel-and-stick, you don't have to worry about your fear of commitment holding you back. No worries if you get sick of it in a couple of years, just peel it off and find a new pattern that suits your new style.
Koko Art is a Miami-based small biz specializing in murals, decals, and wallpaper.
Promising review: "Amazing quality! It was a two-person job for me, but well worth it! Completely changed the vibe of my apartment!" —Holly Mayo
Get it from Koko Art on Etsy for $46.90+ (available in two sizes and four materials).
7. A Katzco Furniture Repair Kit so you can hide any wear and tear without having to fully replace the items. This kit comes with six wood markers and six wax sticks to match any shade of wood.
The markers come in colors maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, and there is also a wax stick sharpener included.
Promising review: "I bought a solid wood 'build it yourself' china cabinet. The pieces had the holes drilled in the wrong place, so after assembling it correctly, I used the crayons in this kit to fill in all the little screw holes that were left. And then I used the stain marker in the same color to fix all the little scratches. It took five minutes and it you don’t notice the imperfections unless you know where to look. I’m satisfied with that! I’ll use this later on the scratches in my hardwood floor, I’m sure. A very useful kit to have around!" —Leslie P.
Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A grout pen to freshen up your stained or discolored grout because no matter how much you scrub, it never seems to go back to its original state. Plus this pen is mold-resistant and covers up to 150 feet of grout area, so you can feel confident in your ability to complete this DIY project.
Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I have kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry good 'til the next day then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I apply the grout pen then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).
9. A chandelier so you can swap out your boring old lights with a unique one. This small change can really make a huge difference in the aesthetics of your home, without having to put forth a ton of effort (or money).
Promising review: "OMG I LOVE THIS CHANDELIER! I just keep staring at it and loving it even more! We put it in our entryway! Installation wasn't bad at all. My only complaint would be peeling those little clear stickers off each rod that said 'max 60 v' but I am not complaining. This light rocks! Oh yeah it's super bright too which we love!" —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five light quantities and two finishes).
10. Easy-to-install interlocking Teak tiles that'll instantly elevate your space to something worthy of a fancy resort.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc. In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few leftover to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 square feet of tiles from Amazon for $80.47 (also available in end and corner pieces).
11. Velvet slipcovers designed to give your living room the facelift you've been wanting by making it seem like you bought a whole new couch. And you don't have to shell out a small fortune to have yours reupholstered.
This comes with a cover for the base and each cushion gets its own cover (the number of cushion covers depends on the size you choose).
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).