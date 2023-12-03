If Your Home Office Could Have A Holiday Wish List, These 29 Things Would Be On It

1. A compact under-desk electric treadmill so you don't have to sit for eight hours straight and then force yourself to go to the gym after work when all you wanna do is curl up in a ball on the couch. It even has Bluetooth speakers, an LED display, and a super quiet motor. This, my friends, is multitasking at its finest.
The LED display shows basic metrics like time, speed, and distance. Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds. See it in action in this TikTok! It also has transport wheels so you can easily store it when you aren't using it.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
Get it from Amazon for $279.99+ (available in four colors).
2. Or a TikTok-famous rolling desk bike that'll let you take advantage of your restless legs and get some extra movement into your day. Plus you can bike even when you're on a call because you won't be bopping up and down like you do on a walking pad.
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!
Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of acomputer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in white and black).
3. A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard so you can finally declutter your desk from all those crumpled-up to-do lists. This fits perfectly between your monitor and keyboard and has a pull-out drawer that's the perfect place to store your dry-erase markers!
The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, an accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $29.70+ (available in five styles).
4. A portable monitor that'll expand your viewing area without requiring you to buy a giant monitor that takes up a huge chunk of your desk (and takes out a huge chunk of your wallet). Plus since it's ~portable~ you can use it when WFH turns into work from other random places.
This monitor even comes with a case that can be folded to make it into a stand!
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this monitor because I had never heard of the brand and am always a skeptic. I wanted a portable monitor for when I work from home. I also utilize this as a third monitor with my laptop and second monitor. I've had this product for almost a year and can only say great things. It works perfectly. It comes with a foldable case, which can double as a stand. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, and a power adapter (with a USB-A to USB-C cable). I couldn't have asked for a better portable monitor! Don't hesitate!" —A. C. Pham
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in nine styles).
5. Or a slide version designed to attach to your laptop so you can slide it in and out as you need to basically double your working space for those times when looking at the tiny computer screen just isn't cutting it.
You can use this with any Mac, PC, and Chrome laptop that's between13 and 17 inches. It attaches with magnetic device-safe metal plates, so you can move it around from room to room. Plus, you can rotate the display to customize it to fit your workstyle perfectly.
Promising review: "It makes my job and my life easier and does not take up space as a large monitor connected to your laptop would. The customer service rep was amazing and answered my questions. You can use the same SideTrak on a different laptop if you need to (for work/personal use). It's interchangeable. I highly recommend this monitor. I'm very happy with it." —Fightergirl
Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (available in black and silver).
6. An electric mug warmer to put an end to the constant game of finally taking a sip of your coffee after your meeting only to realize it got cold while your coworker ranted about a problem you've already fixed. This is gonna save you from countless trips to the microwave.
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight colors/styles).
7. A set of eye-popping fine-point pens because there's something about taking notes with aesthetically pleasing, colorful pens that just makes it better. Dreading your to-do list? Write it out and ~color code~ your tasks — it'll make it seem less daunting.
Perhaps most importantly is that these are designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99.
8. A white-noise machine perfect if you share a wall with your partner who also works from home, a baby who screams a lot, or a doggo who howls for attention. This will help drown out any unnecessary background noise and soothe you with relaxing nature sounds or white noise.
This machine has six modes: white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, and brook. It can run continuously or you can set a timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes.
Promising review: "I bought this for my home office as I work at home while my toddler is cared for by our nanny. I figured it would provide a little buffer from hearing each other, but didn’t want to spend $50 for another Dohm (which I use in my bedroom for sleep). I actually think this one is better than the Dohm! You can modify the volume much more than the Dohm and it is more pleasing to look at. I’ll definitely buy this again in the future! Highly recommend!
Get it from Amazon for $20.39+ (available in three colors).
9. A seat cushion pillow since your three-year-old chair just isn't cutting it in the comfort department, but you don't have the desire or funds to fully upgrade it yet. This cushion could help increase your comfort and improve your posture by adapting to your shape, offering excellent support, and helping relieve excess pressure.
Promising review: "This is just what I needed. It gives good support right where I wanted it and makes me feel much more comfortable. It has a removable cover for washing if needed. Very well made and not too bulky; I can take it in the car or anywhere. This is really great for my lower back and tailbone pain." —Michelle Sparks
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. And a lumbar support pillow because ~shocking~ your dining room chair *isn't* a place you're supposed to sit for eight hours, so no, it *doesn't* have the support you need. This holds its shape after each use so you can feel supported through your long day of meetings.
Promising review: "My chiropractor recommended this back pillow for my chair at work, and it has been such a lifesaver! I am a receptionist and sit a majority of the day, which was really giving me lower back issues. I was pleasantly surprised by how supportive and comfortable this back pillow is! It gives me the support I need, was SUPER easy to put on my chair, and doesn't slide or move around. It has really made a difference!" —Ram Rod
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in six colors).
PS: if you want to get your hands on both the seat cushion pillow and the lumbar support pillow, they're available cheaper when purchased as a set!
11. Annnd a memory foam foot rest to help alleviate pressure on your hips from sitting at your desk for hours on end. If you deal with restless legs, just flip this bad boy over and rock your feet back and forth.
Promising review: "I’m 5’5” and it seems my feet never land right with the floor while I’m in my office chair that needs to align with the top of the desk. This perfectly evens the playing field! Very comfy, great support, and I love that the cover comes off to wash." —Angie, SC
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A mini desktop vacuum that you can keep in your desk drawer to clean up those crumbs that inevitably accumulate all around your keyboard from eating lunch at your desk, again.
Promising review: "I got this for my new at-home desk set up and it is a must have if you snack at all. It is great for both key boards and the desk. My desk is grooved and it picks up all dust. I love it, and it is easy to clean and empty." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three colors and battery-powered or rechargeable).