19 Hair Products With Before And After Photos For Anyone Who Needs A Little Help With Their Look

1. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
2. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again. ♡" —bibi
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. A leave-in conditioner that will finally detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through, which to me is most important! The smell is nice and not overwhelming. Overall, this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
4. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask For Damaged Hair made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —Mrs. Cain
5. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the nearly 25,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real life magic.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
6. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream that'll help hold your curls *without* the dreaded ~crunch~ sensation that many curl creams provide. Apply it to damp hair, scrunch, and go on with your life, couldn't get much easier than that!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
7. A scalp massager to soothe your scalp while also exfoliating, removing dandruff, and promoting healthier hair growth. Who knew one little tool could be so versatile?!
Promising review: "I have suffered from dry scalp and dandruff for years. I recently shaved my head and realized just how bad my scalp really was. Red irritated spots everywhere that became very easy to see with my short hair. After using this product along with a coconut oil moisturizer for three days, my scalp is already healing. The product is easy to hold, easy to clean, and feels great on an itchy scalp. I also don’t have dandruff flakes at all anymore. Trust me, you won’t regret purchasing this product!" —Britt
8. JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream that'll help define and lift your curls to create a buildable hold that doesn't ~crunch~ when you touch it. It's safe for colored hair and it's cruelty-free and vegan!
JVN is a hair care line from Jonathan Van Ness (yes, of Queer Eye) created to help drive change in the beauty industry and celebrate each person's unique beauty. This cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging
Promising review: "Leaves my wavy slightly graying hair soft, less frizzy and not weighed down. Great for my low-maintenance wash and air dry ways. Love the packaging too." —megawf
9. Herstyler Hair Repair Serum made with hydrating argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E to help transform dry and damaged hair into a silky, smooth mane without all the pesky flyaways.
Promising review: "Tried this product after reading an article on Facebook about how to deal with naturally curly hair. I put it in my hair when it's wet. Let it air dry and it makes it amazingly curly. It also smells good. I get compliments regularly about how I smell good. And it's this serum. This took my hair from being frizzy and unmanageable to perfectly curly and EASY! Wish I would have found it sooner." —J. Miller
10. A solid shampoo bar designed for folks with super curly hair that may have a tendency to get frizzy and dry. This will provide deep hydration for smoother hair and more defined curls.
This is also a great option for travel since it is solid, so you won't have to worry about it leaking all over your suitcase or having any issues getting through TSA!
11. John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foam you just scrunch in your hair and ~head~ on your way, no heat needed! This, my friends, is the low-effort styling product of your dreams.
12. A CreaClip Set in case you have trust issues and just can't stand the thought of letting someone else put scissors to your precious hair, but also are a bit too nervous to freehand it yourself. This tool (that you may have seen on Shark Tank) takes away the guesswork with a built-in level to create an even cut!
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I can't wait to tell people what I use on my hair. I hate going to salons. I think I'm one of the few people that has never left a salon feeling like I look better than before I arrived. It doesn't matter how much I've spent on the visit either. This product has been a lifesaver. I just look up YouTube videos and follow the instructions. I just have myself a layered A-line bob, and it's one of the best cuts I've ever had. It seems like this product would be too good to be true, but if you're patient, it's super easy to use." —Michelle H
13. COLAB Overnight Renew Dry Shampoo designed to be used the night before to work while you sleep so you can jump right into your morning routine without having to worry about refreshing your hair.
COLAB Overnight Renew Dry Shampoo designed to be used the night before to work while you sleep so you can jump right into your morning routine without having to worry about refreshing your hair.
