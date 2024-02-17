Stop Fighting With Technology And Start Embracing It With These 46 Gadgets

I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.

Promising review: "In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure. Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." —Ms.Mac

